Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: West Iredell goes 5 sets, beats Hickory
HICKORY—Addison Gallyon supplied 23 kills Wednesday as West Iredell won another five-setter. The Warriors prevailed 25-14, 25-19, 19-25, 24-26, 15-10 over Hickory. Brooklyn Gibson contributed nine kills, and Gracie McClure served four aces. The Warriors (4-1, 2-0) collected 23 and 17 assists, respectively, from Keely West and Taylor McClure....
Statesville Record & Landmark
West Iredell freshman saves cousin with CPR
Sometimes being a hero is simply doing what has to be done in the moment, and that was the case for Aliza Oglesby when she performed CPR — cardiopulmonary resuscitation — on her cousin in her car seat. The 14-year old rising freshman at West Iredell High School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mitchell’s BLET program kicks off a ‘Spirit Run’ tradition
Mitchell Community College’s summer Basic Law Enforcement Training students participated in a new tradition Monday — the BLET Spirit Run — in which they and two instructors ran a route from the school’s Mooresville campus to the Government Center and then to Mooresville Town Hall. The...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Civitan donations help four Mooresville nonprofits
During the Aug. 17 meeting of the Mooresville Civitan Club, a donation of $1,000 each was presented from the club to four local organizations — FeedNC, The Christian Mission, HealthReach Community Clinic and Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County. Representatives from each nonprofit were at the meeting to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Red Dirt Revival takes stage at Friday After 5 in Downtown Statesville
Labor Day weekend in Downtown Statesville will be kicked off with music for all ages from Red Dirt Revival. The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series will be held Friday. Red Dirt Revival is a country band based out of Alamance County. They are highly regarded in the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 10 min ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
JMS Southeast employees make donation to Iredell Hospice
JMS Southeast Inc. and its employees continue to support patient care at Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County with an annual donation. The employees provide the financial support by purchasing snacks and drinks that the company supplies. Last month, more than $1,600 was donated to Hospice & Palliative Care.
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: West Iredell edges Statesville in 5 sets
Addison Gallyon tallied 16 kills, including four in the fifth set, as West Iredell outlasted Statesville in Monday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener. The Warriors prevailed 25-17, 25-14, 22-25, 15-25, 15-10. Gallyon also contributed 10 digs and four aces. Brooklyn Gibson added 10 kills, and she served two aces...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Music, tours and more at Dove House celebration
All are invited to join in an afternoon of fun to celebrate 20 years of the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, 2407 Simonton Road, Statesville. Scheduled for Sept. 17, the event will begin at noon and continue until 3 p.m. and will feature an afternoon of music and entertainment by The Buffu’gees, street performers and dance groups.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hickory American Legion Fair open through Labor Day
Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are back as the Hickory American Legion Fair opened Wednesday. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day just off U.S. 70 at the fairgrounds at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. One of the highlights of the event will be the rides provided by longtime...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Concord Mills Mall closed after officer-involved shooting
An officer involved shooting occurred at Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday, police said on Twitter. The mall was evacuated Wednesday afternoon, and Concord police, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement are on the scene. "Concord Mills mall is currently closed until further notice. Please clear the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol meets with local educators
On Aug. 20 at the Iredell Composite Squadron’s hangar in Statesville, 1st Lt. Dave Leach, aerospace education officer; 1st Lt. William Brown, recruiting and retention officer; and SM Susan Seiler, public affairs officer, hosted an aerospace education member information meeting to share the resources that Civil Air Patrol has to offer teachers.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Game week is here as 22nd-ranked Wake Forest gears up for VMI on Thursday night
Coach Dave Clawson enters his ninth season at 22nd-ranked Wake Forest and before that was a head coach at other schools so he’s had experience with season openers. Does he have a good feeling from one year to the next if his team is ready to go?. “I have...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Officers exchange fire with suspect inside Concord Mills Mall, police say. 1 critically injured, 2 others in custody.
CONCORD — One suspect is in critical condition and two others are in custody following an incident at Concord Mills Mall midday Wednesday, according to the Concord Police Department. The injured suspect was shot by police who were returning fire, according to Major Todd McGhee, who spoke at a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sheriff: Iredell deputies arrest man with enough fentanyl to kill 250K
A South Carolina man was arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 250,000 people, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Muhammad Zakariyya Abdur-Rahim, 31, of York, is facing multiple felony charges, including assault after a deputy’s vehicle was rammed, Campbell said in a news release. Abdur-Rahim is charged with the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville woman charged with providing drugs to inmates
Alexander County officials said a correctional officer has been charged with providing drugs to inmates. Caroline Nicole Lyon, 29, of Statesville, was charged with felony providing drugs to inmates and a magistrate set bond at $10,000. Lyon, said Alexander Sheriff Chris Bowman, was a correctional officer and employed by the North Carolina Department of Corrections.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Armed man runs from traffic stop onto school property in Burke County. 'I don’t know what … I was doing bro.'
An armed man ran from a traffic stop onto a school’s property in Burke County on Tuesday morning. Officers were patrolling Drexel looking for a truck that had been stolen the night before, said Drexel Police Officer Craig Treadway. A deputy spotted the vehicle and pulled it over, only...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three charged after investigation into children's exposure to illegal narcotics
A follow-up investigation regarding the exposure of children to illegal narcotics led to the arrests of three people. Crystal Rose Winstead, 36, Avery Dale Queen, 35, and Nathan James Prentice, 28, all of Twilight Lane, Statesville, were arrested Thursday. Winstead was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and Pierce on an outstanding warrant for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.
Comments / 0