Sha’Carri Richardson Outruns Double Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah In Switzerland
Sprinting in cool, wet conditions, Sha’Carri Richardson defeated double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah by a hair Tuesday in the Women’s 100m at the Luzern World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver Meet in Switzerland. According to Sports Max, the 22-year-old Richardson ran a blazing 11.29 seconds, just a whopping one-hundredth of...
Sha’Carri Richardson Smokes The Competition In Women’s 100m Race
Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track and came out victorious. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Richardson smoked her competition, winning in 11.29 seconds in Lucerne, Switzerland. According to Lets Run, circumstances seemed to work against the runners with a -2.0m/s headwind and damp conditions. Nevertheless, the runner defeated Olympic champ Elaine Thompson-Herah by .01 seconds with her latest victory. The two women went at each other during the entire race, with Richardson easing out the Olympian in the end.More from VIBE.comSha'Carri Richardson Regrets 'Today' Show Interview About Olympics BanSimone Biles Graces Wheaties' 100th Anniversary BoxDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox...
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Erriyon Knighton highlight 2022 Brussels Diamond League; TV, Live Stream Schedule
The 2022 Diamond League action continues this Friday, September 2 in Brussels, Belgium with an encore presentation Saturday, September 3. Brussels is the final Diamond League meet before the two-day final in Zurich September 7th and 8th. Live coverage will be available on Peacock and NBC. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2022 Diamond League.
No. 6 Auger-Aliassime bounced by British upstart Draper at US Open
A semifinalist at the U.S. Open last year, Felix Auger-Aliassime was no match for the rapidly rising Jack Draper this year. The No. 6 seed was eliminated with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 loss in a second-round night match. Auger-Aliassime made his first trip to a Grand Slam semifinal last year,...
Britain's Harriet Dart causes major upset as she is victorious over World No.9 Daria Kasatkina at the US Open... despite being heavily beaten in second set
Harriet Dart toiled in the fearsome late afternoon heat of the US Open and survived it to claim the best win of her career last night. Reaching deep within herself, the 26 year-old Londoner knocked out world number nine Daria Kasatkina 7-6 1-6 6-3 to make the second round for the first time.
Serena Williams proves the show’s not over with impressive US Open victory
Serena Williams’ professional career isn’t quite over yet after she beat Danka Kovinic on a hot and humid night in Queens
Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur into 3rd round | US Open updates
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Coming off her trip to the Wimbledon finals, Ons Jabeur is hoping to finally make a run at the U.S. Open. The No. 5 seed from Tunisia beat American Elizabeth Mandlik 7-5, 6-2...
Serena and Venus Williams are handed US Open primetime spot to kickoff the evening play at Arthur Ashe as they face Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the opening round of their first doubles campaign
Venus and Serena Williams will kick off Thursday's evening schedule in Arthur Ashe Stadium as they join forces in the US Open doubles draw for the first time since 2014. It marks the first time a first-round doubles match has featured at the marquee venue of the year's final major and the pair will play Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in prime time.
Track’s world indoors in China postponed again to 2025
MONACO (AP) — The world indoor track championships in China were postponed for a third time Thursday, pushing the event first scheduled for 2020 back to 2025. World Athletics cited “ongoing pandemic conditions” in China for postponing the March 2023 world indoors in Nanjing by two years.
US Open fans still excited by Serena's win come to see Venus compete
NEW YORK -- The US Open is off and running, and Venus Williams is set to play her first singles match on Tuesday. On Monday night, her sister, Serena Williams, put on a spectacular show in a match she has hinted could be one of her last before she retires. As CBS2's John Dias reported, fans eagerly darted through the turnstiles for the second day of the tournament. "The US Open is awesome. It's a great venue to watch tennis," Dallas resident Craig Moody told Dias. "Compared to Wimbledon, this is the best viewing of tennis," Shannon Moody added. "I coach tennis, so when I come here, it's...
Hilary Knight sets worlds scoring record as United States advances to semifinals
USA Hockey star Hilary Knight set the IIHF women's world championships career scoring record in the Americans' 12-1 win over Hungary on Thursday in Herning, Denmark. Knight, 33, had a goal and an assist in the victory, giving her 87 career points at worlds. That surpasses the career total of Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser, a Hockey Hall of Fame forward who is now assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
US Open 2022: Rybakina out, Venus Williams in action, Swiatek and Alcaraz win – as it happened
There were wins for Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, while Elena Rybakina suffered a shock exit and Venus Williams bowed out for possibly the last time at Flushing Meadows
