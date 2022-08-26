ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sha’Carri Richardson Smokes The Competition In Women’s 100m Race

Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track and came out victorious. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Richardson smoked her competition, winning in 11.29 seconds in Lucerne, Switzerland. According to Lets Run, circumstances seemed to work against the runners with a -2.0m/s headwind and damp conditions. Nevertheless, the runner defeated Olympic champ Elaine Thompson-Herah by .01 seconds with her latest victory. The two women went at each other during the entire race, with Richardson easing out the Olympian in the end.More from VIBE.comSha'Carri Richardson Regrets 'Today' Show Interview About Olympics BanSimone Biles Graces Wheaties' 100th Anniversary BoxDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox...
NBC Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Erriyon Knighton highlight 2022 Brussels Diamond League; TV, Live Stream Schedule

The 2022 Diamond League action continues this Friday, September 2 in Brussels, Belgium with an encore presentation Saturday, September 3. Brussels is the final Diamond League meet before the two-day final in Zurich September 7th and 8th. Live coverage will be available on Peacock and NBC. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2022 Diamond League.
theScore

No. 6 Auger-Aliassime bounced by British upstart Draper at US Open

A semifinalist at the U.S. Open last year, Felix Auger-Aliassime was no match for the rapidly rising Jack Draper this year. The No. 6 seed was eliminated with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 loss in a second-round night match. Auger-Aliassime made his first trip to a Grand Slam semifinal last year,...
Daily Mail

Serena and Venus Williams are handed US Open primetime spot to kickoff the evening play at Arthur Ashe as they face Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the opening round of their first doubles campaign

Venus and Serena Williams will kick off Thursday's evening schedule in Arthur Ashe Stadium as they join forces in the US Open doubles draw for the first time since 2014. It marks the first time a first-round doubles match has featured at the marquee venue of the year's final major and the pair will play Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in prime time.
CBS New York

US Open fans still excited by Serena's win come to see Venus compete

NEW YORK -- The US Open is off and running, and Venus Williams is set to play her first singles match on Tuesday. On Monday night, her sister, Serena Williams, put on a spectacular show in a match she has hinted could be one of her last before she retires. As CBS2's John Dias reported, fans eagerly darted through the turnstiles for the second day of the tournament. "The US Open is awesome. It's a great venue to watch tennis," Dallas resident Craig Moody told Dias. "Compared to Wimbledon, this is the best viewing of tennis," Shannon Moody added. "I coach tennis, so when I come here, it's...
ESPN

Hilary Knight sets worlds scoring record as United States advances to semifinals

USA Hockey star Hilary Knight set the IIHF women's world championships career scoring record in the Americans' 12-1 win over Hungary on Thursday in Herning, Denmark. Knight, 33, had a goal and an assist in the victory, giving her 87 career points at worlds. That surpasses the career total of Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser, a Hockey Hall of Fame forward who is now assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
