Yakitori Totto
What’s fun about Yakitori Totto in Midtown is that you get to try so many different things. Kid… candy store… you get what we’re saying. You’ll have to climb up stairs to find this restaurant, which gives it a speakeasy feel. And like at any good speakeasy, you’ll feel special for snagging a seat here, and you’ll be a little annoyed that so many people already know about this place.
Sunrise Bakery
This Fort Lauderdale Haitian bakery has a great selection of pates with fillings like beef, turkey, and cod. All their pates are made with a flakey, buttery crust that has a nice chewiness towards the center. Besides the baked pates, Sunrise also makes fried pate kode with fillings like hotdog and hard-boiled egg in a tomato sauce. They also have a selection of desserts, including almond-flavored frosted yellow cake, ginger-spiked pen patat (yam bread), and one of the best pineapple upside-down cakes we’ve ever had. Wash it all down with a chokola: hot chocolate flavored with sweet spices and citrus peel.
A La Turca
A La Turca is spacious, welcoming, and reasonably priced—all words you want to hear if you’re looking for a quick bite, or a casual dinner that will allow you to be in bed by 10pm and won’t completely empty your wallet. This spot in the Tenderloin also turns out some of the best Turkish food in the city.
Tuba
Whether it’s your first or 21st time, Tuba makes you feel like a regular. The Turkish spot in the Mission looks like the restaurant equivalent of a “Moderately Upscale Bistro” collection in a Living Spaces showroom—deep red walls, lots of sconces and curvy chandeliers, and charming digital wall art. Friendly servers, who are eager to run you through the signature dishes on their menu of mezzes and big plates, might also compel you to stay until closing (or, at least, ignore the siren song of your half-made bed and stockpiled episodes of a new survivalist show).
Lumlum
LumLum is a Thai restaurant that specializes in seafood, and it’s a top-five option for a casual meal in Hell’s Kitchen. The space is bright and beachy, with bamboo walls and rattan furniture, and you'll probably hear the Beach Boys playing when you stop by. Lean into the coastal theme, and get some crab fried rice and massive river prawns. Charred, juicy, and served with tart chile-lime sauce, the prawns are some of the best things you’ll eat within a one-mile radius. The menu also has plenty of other stuff like khao soi and pad ki mao, in addition to some fun cocktails. Keep this place in mind for pre-Broadway dinners. LumLum also works for weeknight meals, overachieving lunches, and any other scenario in which you want to eat top-notch food while listening to Brian Wilson sing about surfboards.
Noor Bakery & Deli
Noor is a bakery in Fort Lauderdale specializing in mana’eesh—thin flatbreads with topping combinations like zaatar, cheese, vegetables, and sausage. They have a handful of tables inside and a few outside, but this is mostly a takeout spot. While you wait for your order, you can watch them stretch the delicate discs of dough and add toppings before passing them through a conveyor belt pizza oven. You could easily inhale a couple of these for lunch or a late breakfast. But if you want something heartier, order a mana’eesh wrapped around shawarma, falafel, or kefte kebabs. If you’re pressed for time, Noor has a hot box filled with ready-made spinach pies and feta pies.
Hakata Ramen
There are a lot of great places to eat in Bermondsey but there's only one where you can find a super-stacked katsu sando and that's Japanese spot Hakata Ramen. You should know that it's walk-in only and the queue is no joke. The good news is that the line moves quickly, there’s almost always room for solo diners at the bar, and any wait is entirely worth it for a big old bowl of love. Ramen, we mean ramen. The noodles here are served ‘hard’ with a proper bite, the bao avoids any of that overly-sauced sadness, and there's a proper buzz in the cool and casual dining room. There are plenty of vegan options, gluten-free noodles, and all of the cocktails are £9.50. See, we said the queue was worth it.
Enat Ethiopian Restaurant
In Amharic, the word “enat” translates to “mother,” and Enat really leans into the concept of serving the kind of food your mom would make. If it’s your first time trying Ethiopian food, start with a vegetable combo or just order atkilt wot for a satisfying mix of cabbage, potatoes, and carrots in a garlicky turmeric rub. If you're still hungry, go with the doro wot, a spicy chicken stew that gets its deep flavor from slow-caramelized onions, a generous heap of berbere, and a lot of cooking time. Doro wot is best enjoyed with friends, so invite some people you like for a meal in the perpetually busy dining room and tell them to come hungry.
Marvel Frozen Dairy
It's actually kind of hard to find old-school soft serve in New York City, and that's why Marvel Frozen Dairy feels extra special. They have a several machines running at any given time, so you'll always have four classic flavors (two fro-yo and two vegan soft serve). We've tried them all, and all of them are good. In fact, we think this is some of the best vegan ice cream in NYC. They also have pre-dipped cones, flying saucers, and homemade chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches edged in teeny tiny chocolate chips.
Terrace Bagels
Terrace Bagels in Windsor Terrace makes the kind of fluffy, flavorful bagel that New York ex-pats dream about after they’ve moved away. There’s nothing too cool or overly fussy about this spot, and that’s exactly what makes it special. The flavors here, both in terms of bagels and cream cheese, are pretty traditional. Our favorite pairings are the blueberry bagel with strawberry cream cheese, which tastes like eating a bag of Starburst candy for breakfast (in a good way), and the pumpernickel bagel with olive pimento cream cheese when we’re in a more savory mood.
Sidewalk Bottle Shop
We are unapologetic fans of the “adorable little natural wine shop” genre—and now Fort Lauderdale has one too. We just thoroughly enjoy drinking good wine in a relaxed space with string lights and tasty bar food. Such is the case at Sidewalk Bottle Shop. The wine bar is located in the same complex as Laser Wolf, which is also one of our favorite places to drink in the city. Sidewalk pumps out a small but delicious menu from a little food truck parked out back. The constantly rotating options could include dishes like oysters with a frozen honeydew mignonette, honey butter biscuits, an Italian beef sandwich, and steak. We really love it here, and if you need to plan a date in Fort Lauderdale, this is the place to do it.
Pine & Crane - DTLA
The DTLA location of Pine & Crane is the kind of all-day cafe that feels like you can pop into for basically any occasion, from a mellow weekend brunch to a hectic weeknight dinner where you wolf down a bowl of dumplings in 60 seconds flat. The casual, open-air space feels like a supremely well-appointed artist’s workshop. You can stroll right up to the counter at 8am to order your Taiwanese small plates, and seat yourself in the comfortable dining room or covered patio. After 11am, the brunch menu expands to include more noodle dishes, dumplings, and a full list of cocktails. The only thing that could distract you from the chive and egg pockets, pan-fried pork buns, and daikon rice cakes spread out before you is that brown labradoodle running in the park next to the restaurant.
Seoulmates
If you’ve been living in LA for more than a few years, chances are you’ve had a Korean taco. And Seoulmates, a great lunch option on W. 3rd Street, makes the best kalbi taco we’ve ever had (Kogi truck, wherever you’re parked right now, we still love you). The fusion aspect doesn’t feel gimmicky because the execution is so good—lots of acid, heat, and freshness to hold up against the marinated meat. Our move is to order three tacos (on Taco Tuesdays you’ll get a discount), grab a seat on the sidewalk patio, and scarf them down while the world whizzes by. The bowls and sandwiches look good, too.
The Garrison
Every area needs a certified ‘nice pub’ and Bermondsey’s is The Garrison. An easy breezy gastropub with that whole exposed brick and vintage lampshades thing going on, it serves delightful small plates like courgette flowers, tomato and ricotta salads, and quality sourdough to mop up all the leftover jus. The snacks and small plates section of the menu is perfect for after-work group meals alongside pints but there are also some larger pricy options if you’re feeling properly famished.
Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse BBQ
When you walk into this Northeast BBQ institution, you’ll feel like you’ve got sucked into a 1960’s farmhouse time warp that you’ll never want to get out of. With long picnic tables and large barn wood benches, it can work for group dinners or an after-work hangout spot when you don’t mind showing your coworkers your messy side. The menu, like their fatty Memphis ribs, is large–with everything from pulled pork, smoked kielbasa, and brisket by the pound to a combo platter that can include up to four meat choices. When you’re looking to round out those party trays, their smokehouse chili, potato salad, and cajun bean and rice are all standouts. They also have a complimentary pickle and peppers bar on the side. So pile them on, find a bench, and be happy that you found a place that saved you from a day of sweating through your favorite The Weeknd shirt in front of a grill.
Kamp Social House
“Snacks for dinner” sounds like a sad fate of Chex Mix and almonds, but in reality, it’s the route you should take at Kamp in Madison Valley. The Jamaican-influenced restaurant serves entrees too, but the finger foods are the kinds of bites we want to eat at every wedding cocktail hour ever. We’re talking about things like simple charred beef sliders topped with a sweet onion jam, peppered shrimp tostadas with corn salsa on flattened plantains instead of tortillas, and crispy egg rolls stuffed with spicy homemade boudin sausage and pepper jack.
Heritage
Heritage is the sort of buzzy restaurant you just don’t see a lot in Fort Lauderdale. It’s located in MASS District (Fort Lauderdale’s arts district) and is one of the harder weekend reservations to book (so plan ahead). It has that trendy new restaurant energy—the dining room is loud, crowded, and everyone seems to be having fun. It’s a good table to book when you want dinner to feel like going out, but it’s not just a scene. The Italian food is good. They make a wonderful chopped salad with big cubes of mortadella, solid pizza, pasta, and small plates like a tasty sweet long pepper stuffed with ground wagyu. Just don’t expect to walk in without a reservation on the weekend.
Olamaie
If you’ve only heard one thing about Olamaie, it probably has something to do with the biscuits—a not-very-well-kept secret menu item from the first few years Olamaie was in business. These days the biscuits are readily available on the menu, and they’re every bit as good as you might guess—warm, flaky, and probably made with more butter than we’re comfortable imagining. And they’re just the start to what will probably be one of the most impressive hours you’ve had in a while, packed full of modern and fine dining takes on Southern comfort food.
Croissan'Time
Croissan'Time is everything you want in a great bakery, and this French spot in Fort Lauderdale is where your breakfast/brunch plans should happen. You walk in and are greeted by a slightly overwhelming amount of options—everything from sweet pastries to baguettes to French hot dogs stuffed into rolls like a cold camper in a sleeping bag. They also have cooked dishes like croque monsieur, crepes, and a pan bagnat. Order at the counter when you’ve finally made the very hard decision of what to eat, then grab a seat on the covered patio (most of the seating is outside), where there’s usually a band playing on the weekend.
Baccalà
If you’re in the market for octopus, squid, salted cod, and all of their fishy brethren then look no further than Baccalà. It’s an Italian seafood specialist in Bermondsey where you can scan the daily blackboard for small plates like tuna tartare, burrata, and all of the ocean options listed above, and your waiter will give you the full lowdown on the fancy olive oil. It can feel a little fussy at times but if you’re trying to convince yourself you’re vacationing in Tuscany, then you’ve come to the right place. Especially if you snag one of the tables on the pavement terrace or sit up at the sleek, wine rack-facing counter. Oh, and important intel for dog owners and dog stalkers alike, the restaurant welcomes fluffy friends.
