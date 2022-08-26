Read full article on original website
Key Named Chair of History Department at UA Little Rock
Dr. Barclay Key, associate professor of history, has been named the new chair of the Department of History at UA Little Rock. “UA Little Rock has a strong history department, and I am looking forward to leading this group of great faculty members who are dedicated to research, teaching, and service,” Key said. “As the new chair, I hope this will be an opportunity to grow our numbers and attract more students to the study of history.”
UA Little Rock Creates Four New Schools to Increase Student Success
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has created four new schools to better serve students and meet the needs of Arkansas’s capital city. The academic reorganization combines the leadership and academic programs of several smaller departments into schools that better align with the university’s mission of supporting student success, teaching, collaboration, and research opportunities.
Make An Appointment – For Students
Currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate students are eligible for 10 counseling sessions per year. You have already paid for this service in your student fees, so please take advantage of the resources available for you. Learn more about when to seek counseling, the benefits of counseling and what you can expect.
Trojan ID Card
The Trojan ID Card is the official name for your UA Little Rock student ID card (note: this card shows your photo, ID number, and library number). You can get your Trojan ID Card at the Information Center, located on the first floor of the Donaghey Student Center (DSC) directly across from the Bookstore. There is no fee to obtain your first card. New Students must be registered for classes prior to making their first Trojan ID.
Basu Joins UA Little Rock as Computer Science Professor, Emerging Analytics Center Fellow
Dr. Aryabrata Basu, an expert in virtual reality and digital visualization, has joined the University of Arkansas at Little Rock as an assistant professor of computer science and research fellow for the Emerging Analytics Center, the university’s premier research center for virtual/augmented reality, visualization, and interactive technologies. “I am...
Rates and Eligibility
We welcome non-student guests to use our facilities. Students who are currently enrolled can use the fitness center and pool for free, as part of their student fees. Usage rates for the Fitness and Aquatic Centers are:. Rates. Day Pass: $6. Individual Membership: $25 per month. Family Membership: $45 per...
Law school welcomes two visiting writing faculty members
The UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law is pleased to welcome Laura E. Bates and Amy Fusting as visiting writing faculty this fall. Laura E. Bates is beginning her career in legal academia at Bowen, but she has taught literature and writing courses in the U.S. and internationally. She completed her undergraduate work at Ouachita Baptist University and her graduate work at the University of Arkansas. She graduated with a JD from Harvard Law School.
Course Reinstatement Process – Fall 2022
If you need to be reinstated into course(s) following a drop for non-payment please access the Course Reinstatement Form through BOSS. It will be available from Wednesday, August 31, 2022, @ 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, September 6, at 10:00 a.m. To access the Course Reinstatement Form:. 1. Log into your...
Central Arkansas Mental Health & Addiction Resources
While this is not a complete list of all available counseling services in Little Rock and central Arkansas, it is a helpful start when looking for support. Below you will find counseling agencies that provide outpatient and inpatient care for children, adults, the elderly, and people suffering from a combination of mental health and addiction problems.
Fitness Center
The Donaghey Student Center (DSC) Fitness Center offers many opportunities to burn calories, reduce stress and re-energize yourself. A center membership includes the use of:. The center also offers an Olympic-size pool, a steam room and a sauna. For more information, visit the Aquatics program page. To check out camping...
Frequently Asked Questions and Contact Us
A: There are a few ways – give us a call (501-916-3185) or you can fill out the form on this page. You may also email our staff with questions. Q: Will my family, friends, instructors or anyone else know about me coming to counseling?. A: Counseling is completely...
