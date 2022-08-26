ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. - As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland

Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect steals police car, crashes in Oakland hills neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. - Neighbors were quite surprised when they awoke to the sound of a car crashing into a pile of bricks right outside a home in their Oakland hills neighborhood. They were even more surprised to find out that it was a police car that had slammed into the front fence in the 4200 block of Oakmore Avenue, not too far away from Head Royce School.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police searching for robbery, attempted rape suspect

OAKLAND, Calif. - A robbery and attempted rape suspect is at large following the offenses Sunday morning in Oakland, police said Wednesday. Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue where the offenses occurred. The victim was walking there when the suspect armed with a...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART trains see an uptick in violence onboard

BART police are searching for a killer after a shooting at the 24th street station. Police tell KTVU the suspect in a deadly stabbing at the 24th Street BART Station and the suspects from Friday's shooting in Oakland are still on the loose.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman driving the car was also injured after crashing upon exiting the freeway.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

After Oakland killing spree, top cop pleads, 'Give us a break'

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had a simple message Tuesday outside City Hall in the wake of a spree of deadly shootings in the city: put down the guns. "Six homicides in four days. Give us a break. Give this community a break," said the top cop,...
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A 21-year-old and a youth were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after a high speed chase through three counties and deputies ended up cornering the getaway car at a dead end street. Contra Costa County Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said deputies arrested a minor and his passenger,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Parents say they were not alerted about shooting at Oakland school

OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at Madison Park Academy in Oakland said they were left in the dark following a shooting Monday at the school, and were only notified about the troubling incident after getting calls and texts from their children locked down inside the building. A 13-year-old student is recovering...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police officer's truck shot, prompting Highway 101 closure

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, prompting the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85. The officer said at least one bullet hit his truck, San Jose police said. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters battle blaze at San Francisco building

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco firefighters responded to a blaze at a multi-residential complex Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:41 p.m. in the area of Haight and Divisadero streets. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the fire is burning at a multi-residential unit that sits over a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wheelchair stuck on BART tracks causes major delays

SAN FRANCISCO - BART reported major delays in San Francisco on Tuesday due to a wheelchair falling on the train tracks at the Civic Center station. BART spokesperson Jim Allison said the wheelchair got stuck beneath a train car and its wheel, causing crews to close the trackway and remove it, which he said was "not an easy process."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly crash on I-80 in Richmond, one day after big rig fire

RICHMOND, Calif. - One person died Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 80 near Richmond, one day after an Amazon truck caught on fire and closed lanes for several hours. The California Highway Patrol received calls just before 3 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the center divide on eastbound I-80 by Hilltop Drive.
RICHMOND, CA

