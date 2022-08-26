Read full article on original website
Related
alreporter.com
GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow
After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
selmasun.com
Perry County refinances general obligation warrant, 'debt has been retired'
In an announcement on his Facebook page, Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has announced that a a 2004 B General Obligation Warrant has been refinanced, helping the county towards "greater financial freedom." "Perry County refinanced a 2004 B General Obligation Warrant with Regions Bank for $483,829.86," he said....
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, September 1, 2022
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF JIMMY RICHARDSON, DECEASED. TO: Annie Hatcher 956 East 186th Street Cleveland, OH 44122 Samuel Richardson 1790 Armory Drive #E7 Utica, NY 13501 Lakeisha Crittenden 311 McDonald Avenue Selma, AL 36701 Dorothy Jones 954 Belle rive Drive Selma, AL 36701 Catherine England 1532 County Road165 Orrville, AL 36767 Jimmie Richardson 571 Greenpath Road Godwin, NC 28344 Janice Richardson 554 3rd Avenue Troy, NY 12182.
selmasun.com
Alabama WIC Program seeks public comment about 2023 State Plan
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides nutrition education and supplemental foods, and serves pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 whose family income is up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Special emphasis is placed on participation of infants, children, and high-risk pregnant women.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
selmasun.com
Alexander Shunnarah taking nominations for Teacher of the Month
Nominations are open for the Fourth Annual Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month, highlighting K-12 educators by featuring them on law firm's famed billboards. Five teachers will be chosen during the initiative. Those who are selected will be given a $500 VISA gift card to be used for their classes and their picture will be featured on Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys digital billboards.
selmasun.com
Perry County Commission to receive grant from ADEM for cleanup program
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has announced that the commission will receive a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) for the county's participation a statewide dump site cleanup program. In his announcement on Facebook, Turner said that he met with ADEM Director Lance LaFleur this...
WSFA
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent at Tuesday’s town hall meeting. “And I do get you been here for six weeks, but at $255,000, sir, I want to see some results,” one attendee said. The room was...
selmasun.com
Selma Board of Education to meet on Sept. 6
The Selma City Schools (SCS) Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023. All meetings of the (SCS) are open to the public.
RELATED PEOPLE
altoday.com
Hearing on voting machine lawsuit is today
A judge will hear a motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the use of vote counting machines today in Montgomery at 9:00 a.m. The lawsuit was originally brought by Republican primary candidate Lindy Blanchard and State Rep. Tommy Hanes. The candidates had originally sought to bar the use of the vote tabulation machines in the May 24 Republican primary.
alabamanews.net
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
Alabama voting machines challenged as unreliable in court hearing
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin is holding a hearing today on a lawsuit that seeks to block Alabama’s use of electronic ballot-counting machines in the November election. Plaintiffs in the case claim the machines are unreliable and susceptible to hacking and tampering that can change election results. They...
SPLC grants fund pre-election festivals to help Black Alabamians ‘voice’ their vote
Seven festivals aimed at boosting voter participation will focus on marginalized Black and non-white voters who identify with Southern hip hop and street wear culture, according to a representative with Alabama Forward. Evan Milligan, executive director of the Montgomery-based non-profit civic engagement group, said Monday that a portion of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atmore Advance
Gordon, McGhee in senior HOF
Two Atmore residents were inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a ceremony in Montgomery on Aug. 21. Ann Gordon and Mal McGhee join inductees including Johnny Crear of Selma; James Harris of Wedowee; Gwendolyn Howard of Gordon; Albert Kirkland of Dothan, Andrew Onderdonk of Chatom; Col. Shirley Rogers of Tuskegee; Dr. David Thrasher of Montgomery; and George Anthony Yarbrough of Prattville in the class.
alabamanews.net
Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr.
The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement regarding the arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr., of Montgomery on a first-degree sex abuse charge. Hooper is a member of the State Republican Party Executive Committee. That group has nearly 200 members statewide, according to the state party’s website. Jeannie Burniston,...
selmasun.com
Ebenezer Missionary Church marks 100th anniversary with weekend celebration
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Centennial Celebration last weekend to commemorate the church’s100th anniversary. It started with a Centennial Outdoor Festival on the church grounds on Saturday filled with food, music, and games. “We had an amazing celebration this weekend,” stated Althestein Johnson, committee coordinator, who gave a...
WSFA
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was critically injured after being shot in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery police said. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Shelley Lane, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road, after 3 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a shooting victim. Police say 61-year-old Frederick Mumpfield of Montgomery was shot in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at around 10:45PM Monday. That location is near Davenport Drive, just east of Interstate 65. He was taken to...
alabamanews.net
Fire Destroys Historic Church, Congregation Eyes Rebuild
Fire destroys a historic west Alabama church — however the church congregation is determined to rebuild. A pile of mangled metal — scorched wood — and debris — is all that’s left of the historic Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Hale County. The church burned...
Alabama wide receiver competition, injuries yield surprise starters
It did not take long after Jameson Williams began practicing for Alabama last year that Nick Saban knew the Ohio State transfer would be a “featured guy” in the Tide’s offense. The first year of the NCAA’s relaxed transfer rules yielded a ready-made star for Alabama’s offense...
rollingout.com
Alabama State drum major Ja’Vonta Price recounts preparation for halftime show
Everybody loves a good football matchup between two HBCUs, but what gets the people going is the band performances during halftime. On Aug. 27, Alabama State University and Howard University played the longest MEAC/SWAC Challenge in series history, starting at 7:38 p.m. and ending at 1:18 a.m., which included three weather delays totaling two hours, but it was the battle of both bands that everyone was interested in.
Comments / 0