selmasun.com
Perry County refinances general obligation warrant, 'debt has been retired'
In an announcement on his Facebook page, Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has announced that a a 2004 B General Obligation Warrant has been refinanced, helping the county towards "greater financial freedom." "Perry County refinanced a 2004 B General Obligation Warrant with Regions Bank for $483,829.86," he said....
alreporter.com
GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow
After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, September 1, 2022
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF JIMMY RICHARDSON, DECEASED. TO: Annie Hatcher 956 East 186th Street Cleveland, OH 44122 Samuel Richardson 1790 Armory Drive #E7 Utica, NY 13501 Lakeisha Crittenden 311 McDonald Avenue Selma, AL 36701 Dorothy Jones 954 Belle rive Drive Selma, AL 36701 Catherine England 1532 County Road165 Orrville, AL 36767 Jimmie Richardson 571 Greenpath Road Godwin, NC 28344 Janice Richardson 554 3rd Avenue Troy, NY 12182.
thegreenvillestandard.com
Main Street Alabama meets with Georgiana
The Main Street Alabama group held a meeting with Georgiana small business owners and officials Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. What is Main Street Alabama? Main Street Alabama incorporated in 2010 to serve as state coordinator of the Main Street program. It follows a 40-year-old model for community revitalization that has...
selmasun.com
Two Dallas County projects part of near-record growth in state
Two Dallas County projects were among almost 250 projects featured in the state’s New and Expanding Industry report for 2021. New Globe Metallurgical Inc. brought a $5,750,000 investment from the United Kingdom. It will result in 98 jobs, according to the report. Turbine Worx brought an investment of $402,000...
alabamanews.net
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
selmasun.com
Perry County Commission to receive grant from ADEM for cleanup program
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has announced that the commission will receive a grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) for the county's participation a statewide dump site cleanup program. In his announcement on Facebook, Turner said that he met with ADEM Director Lance LaFleur this...
selmasun.com
Alabama WIC Program seeks public comment about 2023 State Plan
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides nutrition education and supplemental foods, and serves pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 whose family income is up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Special emphasis is placed on participation of infants, children, and high-risk pregnant women.
selmasun.com
Gospel Tabernacle Church taking donations for disaster relief in Mississippi
Gospel Tabernacle Church, along with partners Selma City Schools, Sonlight Centter and others, are taking donations to help relieve the water crisis in Jackson, MS. Volunteers will travel to Jackson on Monday, Sept. 5 during the Labor Day holiday to bring bottled water to those in need of them. The...
selmasun.com
Alexander Shunnarah taking nominations for Teacher of the Month
Nominations are open for the Fourth Annual Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month, highlighting K-12 educators by featuring them on law firm's famed billboards. Five teachers will be chosen during the initiative. Those who are selected will be given a $500 VISA gift card to be used for their classes and their picture will be featured on Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys digital billboards.
WSFA
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent at Tuesday’s town hall meeting. “And I do get you been here for six weeks, but at $255,000, sir, I want to see some results,” one attendee said. The room was...
selmasun.com
Perry County Commission to hire SROs, truancy officer for Sheriff's 'Division of School Safety'
The Perry County Commission is set to hire school resource officers (SROs) and a truancy officer in collaboration with the county sheriff's "Division of School Safety". According to an announcement from Albert Turner Jr. the county will hire four SROs for Francis Marion School and R.C. Hatch. "Before the newly...
WSFA
Brand new outlook for September’s weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
elmoreautauganews.com
Wanted for Theft of Property from the Millbrook Walmart
Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft. The offense occurred, Sunday, August 21, 2022, at about 11:10 a.m. at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took an HP Victus PC, valued at $699.00. The suspect exited the business through the garden center. The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a brown sedan. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
elmoreautauganews.com
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers – Maplesville Police Seek Felony Theft Suspects
Chevron (6470 Highway 82) The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Maplesville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for theft. The offense occurred, May 28, 2022, at Chevron, 6470 Highway 82, Maplesville, Alabama. Investigators say the suspects entered the business during regular business hours, one suspect distracted the clerk, while the other went into the office and took $1470.00 in cash and exited the business. The suspects were last seen leaving the parking lot in a silver, 2022 Kia K5. The suspects left toward the Prattville or Selma area. There is no other additional information available currently. The suspects are wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
WSFA
Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Montgomery Thursday. According to Montgomery police, the shooting took place at 7:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of Dillworth Road. At the scene, officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken from the scene...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 in custody after Friday Georgiana shooting
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say one person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Friday night. Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder. According to Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler, the shooting happened at Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge on Highway 106. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound.
selmasun.com
Ebenezer Missionary Church marks 100th anniversary with weekend celebration
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church hosted a Centennial Celebration last weekend to commemorate the church’s100th anniversary. It started with a Centennial Outdoor Festival on the church grounds on Saturday filled with food, music, and games. “We had an amazing celebration this weekend,” stated Althestein Johnson, committee coordinator, who gave a...
WSFA
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was critically injured after being shot in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery police said. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Shelley Lane, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road, after 3 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
alabamanews.net
Flatwood Shooting Suspect Now Charged with Murder
The suspect in a fatal Marengo County shooting — is now facing more charges. The charges against 30 year old Jeron Boykin now include murder — and six counts of attempted murder. Boykin was arrested last week — for discharging a firearm in an occupied building. He’s accused...
