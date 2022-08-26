ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Z-Ro Speaks Out After Trae Tha Truth Fight, Says He Was Ambushed

50 Cent's Tycoon Houston turned into the venue for a fight between hometown heroes and ex-friends Z-Ro and Trae Tha Truth, and yet Z-Ro says he's letting it slide. For now, at least. We use the word "fight" loosely to describe what went down last weekend because, judging by the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

50 Cent's 'Power' Stars Have Cold War Brewing Off Set

50 Cent's TV family is in full dysfunction -- 2 'Power' stars are on the verge of coming to blows, and the infighting is keeping everyone on their toes when cameras aren't rolling. Sources close to the unfolding drama tell TMZ Hip Hop the problems between "Power Book IV: Force"...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Dionne Warwick Rips Earnest Pugh for Falsely Saying Cissy Houston Died

Gospel star Earnest Pugh is feeling the wrath of Dionne Warwick this morning after he incorrectly announced the death of Whitney Houston's mother -- someone who's very much alive, according to Dionne. Earnest shook up the Internet Wednesday with a now-scrubbed post about the "passing" of Cissy Houston, who is...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Twenty One Pilots Singer Tyler Joseph Slips on Drumstick, Falls Onstage

Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph took a nasty fall in the middle of the band's show ... messing his leg up pretty bad thanks to a rogue drumstick. The band took the stage in Cleveland, OH Tuesday night ... the crowd was as hyped as Tyler and co. were throughout the night, especially when the singer jumped off a high platform to run across the stage -- big mistake.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

'L&HH's Spice Says Masika & Hazel-E Fight Sounds Like A Non-Story

There's a war going on within the Zeus Network ... stemming from "Love & Hip Hop" star Masika Kalysha dragging Hazel-E to court over their televised fight. TMZ broke the story, Masika wants $6 million for injuries sustained from the brawl, as well as sexual battery after claiming the security guard who broke them up touched her butt ... but their fellow "L&HH" alum Spice doesn't seem so convinced.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Chris Rock Under Fire For Nicole Brown Simpson Murder Joke

Chris Rock has the Internet up in arms over a joke he made comparing his possible return to The Oscars with Nicole Brown Simpson's vicious murder. Rock performed Sunday in Phoenix where he reportedly told the audience coming back to host the 2023 Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant where she ate before she was brutally murdered in 1994.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Diddy and Dr. Dre Hit Studio for 1st Time Ever

Diddy's "R&B is Dead" campaign has led the Bad Boy Records founder back into the studio ... with the legendary Dr. Dre marking their first-ever musical meetup!. Sources familiar with the session tell TMZ Hip Hop Dre was actually coaching Diddy on how to say certain words and made sure they had it right.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Finds Buyer for $30 Million Palisades Home

Ben Affleck is having a great month ... on the heels of his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez and honeymoon in Italy, he's found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades home. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ben accepted an offer Tuesday on his 7-bedroom estate, which he listed for $29,995,000.
REAL ESTATE
TMZ.com

'RHOBH' Stars Vacation in Aspen Villa That Rents for $12,500 a Night

The Aspen home Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sheree Zampino stayed in on 'RHOBH' is available for rent ... but it's gonna cost ya. Our real estate sources say the villa featured in Wednesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" goes for $12,500 per night ... and it's one of the most exclusive properties in all of Aspen.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Usher Says He's R&B King, No Artist Can Handle His Verzuz Smoke

Usher is shutting down any thoughts of him getting in a Verzuz battle ... all because he says his discography is too massive to whittle it down to just 20 songs!!!. The superstar singer was a recent guest on the "PEOPLE Every Day" podcast, where he basically said the best Verzuz matchup would feature him standing on stage battling against himself!!!
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Ruffled Teen Turned Into!

Before this put-together teen turned into a prestigious businesswoman and a straight-up boss, she was just your average teenage girl ... dressing up, enjoying the '70s fashion and growing up in San Diego, CA. This media personality-maven made a hard step into the entertainment industry when she began managing her...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TMZ.com

Clermont Twin Shannon Clermont Files To Annul Secret Marriage

Model Shannon Clermont of the Clermont twins is asking a judge to nullify her brief and secret marriage ... one she claims she was manipulated into. In the legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Shannon says she married celebrity jeweler Alex Moss in New Jersey back in March after a few years of dating.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TMZ.com

Britney Spears' Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick Says He's Not Gay, IG Story Was Prank

Britney Spears' ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick, is not gay -- despite the fact an IG post on his account stated otherwise -- because it turns out one of his pals pulled a fast one. JT tells TMZ ... "Ha no, it wasn’t me – this is what happens when you leave your phone unlocked and unattended at brunch with a gay guy friend that thinks he’s being funny and cute. I am not gay."
CELEBRITIES

