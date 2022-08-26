Read full article on original website
Nittany Nation Gameday: Season Preview
Back for another season, Nittany Nation Gameday reaches seven million homes in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. The weekly show is hosted by Andrew Clay & Anderley Penwell. In this season’s first episode, it’s a season preview as Nittany Nation gets you set for the season kickoff Thursday at Purdue....
No states requiring student vaccinations this school year
(NewsNation) — As a new school year gets underway, COVID restrictions that once occupied classrooms for the past two years are noticeably absent, as no state in the country is planning to require student vaccinations. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 75% of U.S. schools required...
Female candidates address migrant rapes during South Texas border tour
HIDALGO, Texas (Border Report) — Female congressional candidates from across the country learned during a tour of the South Texas border about the horrors that migrants face, including the sexual assault and human trafficking of women and children. During an outdoor roundtable discussion held just feet from the Rio...
PA Governor race: Shapiro continues to lead Mastriano in new poll
(WHTM) – A new poll in the Pennsylvania Governor race shows a closer contest between Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano than previous polls have reported. The new poll from Emerson College Polling shows Shapiro, the Democrat Party nominee, with 47% to Mastriano’s 444%. Six percent were undecided and three percent said they would support a third party.
New York State Gun Laws Stickers
New York State Gun Laws will be effective September 1, 2022. Painted Post Police Department is provided stickers for local businesses.
Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign after being hospitalized with bacterial infection
(The Hill) – Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) said he was pausing his campaigning on Sunday after he was hospitalized with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke tweeted Sunday afternoon that he started to feel ill on Friday and checked into the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, where he was diagnosed with the bacterial infection.
