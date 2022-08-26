Read full article on original website
Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens' lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas. The case drew heightened attention amid Eric Greitens’ failed bid to become the Republican nominee for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Sheena Greitens said in a sworn affidavit that he was physically abusive, which he strongly denied.
Watering while Black: anatomy of a pastor's Alabama arrest
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor plans to sue an Alabama city whose white police officers placed him in handcuffs after he refused to identify himself while watering flowers for his neighbor on private property. Footage from one of the officers' body cameras shows how quickly a previously noneventful evening on a quiet residential street in Childersburg devolved into yet another potentially explosive situation involving a Black man and white law enforcement authorities in the United States.
California fails to replace concealed weapon ruling
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have failed to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote early Thursday in the state Assembly. Sen. Anthony Portantino says that makes California less safe. He promised to try again when lawmakers reconvene in December. The Supreme Court in June overturned a New York law requiring that people seeking a license to carry a gun in public demonstrate a particular need. But Assembly members could not muster the two-thirds requirement to immediately impose new limits.
Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters working in a scorching heat wave have made some progress in battles against two rural California wildfires. An 8-square-mile blaze in northwestern Los Angeles County is 12% contained Thursday after burning one home. Seven firefighters were taken to hospitals for treatment of heat injuries Wednesday, and all have been released. Authorities in eastern San Diego County report there's 5% containment of a blaze near the U.S.-Mexico border that has grown to more than 6 square miles and burned at least four buildings. The fires erupted Wednesday in bone-dry brush as the state suffers through an extreme heat wave.
New Hampshire to get $40.5M in opioids case settlement
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general's office says drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $40.5 million in a settlement with the state over its role in the opioid addiction crisis, days before the case was scheduled for trial. The state sued Johnson & Johnson and a subsidiary in 2018, alleging that they aggressively marketed their opioids to prescribers and patients in New Hampshire and misrepresented that their opioids were safer than other alternatives. Johnson & Johnson denied the state’s claims, saying that it truthfully marketed its prescription opioids and did not cause harm. Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday said the resolution “provides a positive step forward in ensuring these devastating business practices are not repeated.”
Mississippi capital's water disaster developed over decades
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — For at least the third time in a dozen years, portable toilets are parked outside the ornate Mississippi Capitol because Jackson’s water system is in crisis. The big “Gotta Go” trailer is just one example of the city’s desperation. Many homes, businesses and government offices have had little or no running water this week, forcing people to wait in long lines for bottled water to drink or to flush toilets. The scenes testify to the near collapse of a water system that residents could not trust even in the best of times. The failure to provide such an essential service reflects decades of government dysfunction, population change and decaying infrastructure.
