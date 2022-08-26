Read full article on original website
Related
Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch head to Game Pass as Activision deal faces tighter UK scrutiny
The big picture: As antitrust authorities in multiple countries continue their inspection of Microsoft's unprecedented acquisition of Activision Blizzard, UK regulators have expressed deep concerns. While much talk surrounding the deal has focused on Call of Duty and consoles, the British antitrust probe highlights its possible effects on the growing cloud gaming and subscription markets.
VMware brings to life data processing units from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia
Why it matters: Those who follow the semiconductor market know that chipmakers AMD, Intel, and Nvidia all compete in various markets, most notably CPUs and GPUs. What few may realize, however, is that all three of these companies are also competing in a market for a relatively new class of chip called a DPU, or Data Processing Unit.
grexer
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. grexer replied to the thread There is TSMC and there's everybody else, can Samsung or Intel catch up?. What potential are you talking about..... they never delivered anything. The 14nm process they're running right now...
Imagination Technologies wants to get back into making desktop GPUs
In context: Over the past two decades, UK-based Imagination Technologies has been focusing on embedded mobile and automotive GPU hardware. Now it wants to take a second stab at high-performance desktop GPUs, just as Intel has done with Arc Alchemist. The two companies differ in their approach and resources but more competition in the GPU space is great news for consumers.
RELATED PEOPLE
New US export rules prohibit Nvidia and AMD from selling high-end accelerators to China and Russia
What just happened? US officials have instructed Nvidia and AMD to stop selling their high-performance AI-focused GPUs to China and Russia without a license. In the case of team green, this is expected to impact the company's bottom line by up to $400 million. It could also prevent Nvidia from completing the development of its Hopper H100 products on schedule and supporting existing A100 GPU customers.
Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak
In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
Modder releases one-handed Nintendo Switch controller adapter
Forward-looking: It's always good to have more control options for users with limited mobility, whether from console manufacturers, third-party companies, or individual modders. One modder has released attachments allowing users to play all three current game consoles with one hand. A modder based in Japan recently released an adapter that...
TechSpot
Nvidia hit hardest as graphics card shipments reach two-year low
In a nutshell: It's no secret that Nvidia saw its GPU sales fall drastically in the second quarter of the year, and the scale of the decline compared to the previous quarter was substantial. But it wasn't just Nvidia: Overall discreet desktop graphics card shipments in Q2 hit a two-year low while the CPU industry also suffered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TSMC: Shortage of inexpensive chips, ranging from $0.50 to $10, is bottlenecking the supply chain
Why it matters: The chip shortage might have improved recently, but it's not over. According to the CEO of semiconductor giant TSMC, part of the problem comes from a lack of very cheap chips impacting production elsewhere in the sprawling industry. Speaking at a tech symposium earlier this week (via...
Intel says it isn't abandoning Arc graphics cards, is working on the next generations
In context: We all know that Intel's Arc Alchemist launch has not been as successful as the company hoped—and that's putting it mildly. The vast number of problems surrounding the discreet graphics cards have led some to believe Intel might cut its losses and abandon the entire project. Chipzilla insists that's not going to happen, and it's already working on the next generation of cards: Battlemage and Celestial.
USB4 Version 2.0 standard delivers data rates up to 80 Gbps
Editor's take: Achieving 80 Gbps of bandwidth over copper cabling is an impressive feat, but passive cables capable of those speeds will be limited to under 1 meter. Meanwhile, the naming convention is as terrible as you'd expect for a USB specification, as less technically-inclined consumers might confuse it with USB 2.0, a standard released over two decades ago that tops out at 480 Mbps.
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. More a costly proof-of-concept than a laptop you'd consider buying, Asus' Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is a step...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AMD boss Lisa Su says Ryzen 7000 launch won't experience availability issues
What just happened? AMD finally gave its Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 processors their full unveiling last night. They arrive on September 27, but, as we've seen with so many new product launches—especially AMD's—there are availability concerns. However, CEO Dr. Lisa Su has assured fans that there will be plenty CPUs to go around.
Reality One: Trademark filings hint at potential Apple mixed reality headset names
The big picture: Recent trademark filings suggest Apple is inching closer to launching its first mixed reality headset. The visor is not expected to ship until sometime next year at the earliest, so it seems unlikely that Apple will announce it at next week's iPhone 14 media event. First-gen hardware could also be very expensive and limit the platform's reach until more affordable successors arrive.
DisplayPort vs HDMI: What's Best for High Refresh Rate Gaming?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Modern graphics cards and monitors usually offer two port options for connecting them together: DisplayPort and HDMI. One of those two has now been around for nearly 20 years, yet they're both still going strong, getting faster, and offering more features with every update. High refresh rate gaming is relatively new, though, so you might not know which interface is best to use.
Logitech G streaming handheld is actually an Android handheld
In context: The handheld market is getting interesting lately with emerging products like the Steam Deck and its competitors from GPD, Ayaneo, and Ayn. Logitech is stepping into this ring with a cloud-focused approach, but it's unclear how it and partner Tencent will compete against smartphones on that front. This...
Hogwarts Legacy system requirements signify the march towards next-gen
The big picture: Hogwarts Legacy is one of early 2023's most anticipated games. Although it will support the last-gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch, its PC system requirements look closer to those of current-gen-only games. Even at 1080p, the still-popular GTX 1060 won't cut it anymore. This week, the PC...
OnePlus Nord N20 5G
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The OnePlus Nord N20 is a smooth, striking, and affordable phone; just don't expect a flagship camera experience.
AMD Ryzen 7000's memory sweet spot will be DDR5-6000
What just happened? The optimal memory configuration for Zen 4 has been revealed on AMD's Discord server as Robert Hallock, AMD's Technical Marketing Manager, confirmed that Ryzen 7000's "sweet spot" will be DDR5-6000. AMD recently announced their Ryzen 7000 series, scheduled to be released on September 27. AMD CEO Lisa...
Samsung Galaxy S22
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Galaxy S22 features modest, if not earth-shattering improvements, from last year's Galaxy S21. It's the Samsung phone...
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0