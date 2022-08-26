ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Giant Slide reopens for first time since going viral

By CBS Detroit
 6 days ago

Giant Slide reopens for first time since going viral 02:10

(CBS DETROIT) - Large crowds of people showed up to the Giant Slide in Detroit on the first weekend it reopened since going viral.

The videos showed people speeding down the slide and flying into the air.

It was a bumpy start last weekend, but on Friday it was smooth sailing or in this case sliding.

"When I went up the stairs, my heart was in my feet," said Diamond Turner.

Turner's heart may still be in her feet after giving it a try.

"Yes, very terrified," Turner said when asked if she was scared.

"It was exciting. It was very exciting," said Antonia DeBerry.

DeBerry said he saw the viral videos. It didn't scare him away. Instead, it gave him more reason to come.

"I had to challenge it because I'm like it ain't that bad," he said.

And hopefully it won't be that bad after minor changes were made to the slide to control speed that included adding water.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources also released instructions on how to properly go down the slide.

For many, the Giant Slide provided some much needed nostalgia.

Joy Jackson, who went down the slide as a kid, said the experience was well worth it.

"Keep the kid alive," she said.

The Giant Slide will be open all weekend from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., but keep in mind it will close after Labor Day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
