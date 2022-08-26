Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Sinkhole in Downtown Erie
A water main break created a sinkhole and destroyed the road near 7th and Holland Streets in the City of Erie Wednesday. "It looked like a crater," said Jason Keefer, who saw the damage when he arrived to McCarty Printing this morning. "It was huge," he said. "It was maybe...
erienewsnow.com
Motorcycle Safety Fundraiser Happening This Weekend In Falconer
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser to promote motorcycle safety is taking place this weekend in Falconer. Hosted by Dowiasz Auto Service, proceeds from the bike detail fundraiser benefit new riders taking the Motorcycle Safety School Course. The event is in memory of 23-year-old Randolph resident Austin...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown City Council Approves Millions In Additional Funds
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown City Council has approved over $3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act Funds for multiple improvement programs. The additional allocation of funds includes one million dollars for building and property infrastructure improvements, which would help local businesses make repairs that improve their day-to-day operations.
erienewsnow.com
All Legs of New Roundabout in Summit Township to Open
All legs of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Oliver, Hamot and Flower Rd. in Summit Township, Erie County, are expected to open Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the intersection and watch out for ongoing work zone areas.
erienewsnow.com
Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie in need of Crossing Guards for Erie's Public Schools
"It's very unsafe for them to be out here walking. I have not seen one crossing guard out here," Parent, Dimarius Murel told Erie News Now while picking up his two girls from Jefferson Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon. He’s just one of many parents concerned this first week of...
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
erienewsnow.com
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle State Park to Host Two Large Events in the Same Weekend
Presque Isle State park will be hosting two of its larger annual events during the weekend of September 10 and 11. The annual Barber Beast on the Bay will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 8:30 a.m. The race will begin at Beach 11 and conclude at Waldameer Park.
erienewsnow.com
Work To Bring Life To An Iconic Power Plant Continues In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Work continues to bring new life to an icon of northern Chautauqua County industry along Lake Erie. Years after shutting down operations, the NRG power plant in Dunkirk remains offline, overlooking the community from the lake’s shoreline. Not all hope is lost,...
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Highland Games & Scottish Festival to Return Next Weekend
PennWest Edinboro's campus will be filled with the colorful traditions of Scotland during the 28th Annual Highland Games & Scottish Festival on Thursday, September 8 through Saturday, September 10th. The festival will feature world-class musicians, Celtic vendors, the national Scottish fiddle championship, highland dance performances, athletic competitions, traditional Scottish food,...
erienewsnow.com
The Breeze Band to Wrap Up Erie Sports Center's Summer Concert Series
The Erie Sports Center is wrapping up its summer concert series with a bang this weekend, welcoming an Erie staple: The Breeze Band. Saturday night's concert marks the end of the summer music season for new owner Troy Bingham, but it doesn't mean the park will close anytime soon. Instead,...
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
chautauquatoday.com
Motorcyclist injured when bike strikes fallen tree in Jamestown
A motorcyclist escaped serious injury in the city of Jamestown when his bike struck a tree that had been knocked down in Monday afternoon's storm on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say they got the call around 2:45 pm at Buffalo Street and Prendergast Avenue. The rider was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries. The rider was not identified. No charges were filed.
Jimmie Allen concert scheduled for Buffalo's Outer Harbor has been canceled
Country music singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen was set to perform at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on Sunday, but the concert has now been canceled.
Girl stomped on by horse at Erie County Fair
Correction: Erie County Fair. A girl has been injured after reportedly being trampled by a horse. This incident took place on Tuesday night at the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg. One volunteer from the fair said that a Clydesdale horse stomped on the girl several times. The girl was allegedly airlifted to the hospital to […]
erienewsnow.com
Nearly $375,000 in Grant Funding will Bring Fresh Produce to Erie Elementary Schools
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be sending more fresh fruits and vegetables to Erie elementary schools, thanks to $372,400 in grant funding. The USDA's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable program will send $331,450 to elementary schools in the Erie City School District and $40,950 to the Iroquois School District. Funding...
Astonishing Footage Of Bear Crossing In Wyoming County [VIDEO]
This is pretty amazing footage! A bear was spotted crossing the road in Wyoming County. If you drive up and down the rolling hills of Erie County or Wyoming County, you will see an abundance of farms and wildlife. When people refer to "God's Country" I am pretty sure that they are referring to these places. Check out this video that shows a beautiful black bear crossing the road!
Erie County Sheriff on new N.Y. gun laws: 'I'm angry about it'
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has some serious concern over Governor Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws in New York State that will take effect on Sept. 1. Read more here:
Large barge washes ashore south of Dunkirk
The Coast Guard said it is in communication with the owner of the barge who is developing a plan to remove it.
