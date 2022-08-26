Read full article on original website
MSU ends fiscal year with new milestone in fundraising success
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Support from alumni, friends and partners enabled Mississippi State University to raise a record $125.3 million in cash and gift commitments for the 2022 fiscal year, exceeding MSU’s previous fundraising record and marking the ninth consecutive year of private gifts totaling $100 million. “Our university has experienced...
MSU students encouraged to pursue undergraduate research opportunities
As Mississippi’s leading research university, Mississippi State University offers a multitude of student research opportunities. Students are encouraged to pursue research projects that align with personal interests and career goals. With MSU’s research enterprise continuing to grow, opportunities are continually increasing for students in all departments and classifications. There...
MSU Archives loaning memorabilia for upcoming Cristil exhibit
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A new museum exhibit chronicling the career of Jack Cristil, the longtime voice of the Bulldogs, and featuring several artifacts on loan from the Mississippi State University Archives and Special Collections opens Sept. 1 in Tupelo. The Oren Dunn City Museum will host Jack Cristil: Wrapped in Maroon...
Individual MSU Lyceum Series tickets on sale now
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Individual tickets are now on sale for Mississippi State’s 2022-2023 Lyceum Series. This year’s five-show series kicks off Sept. 29 with R&B legend Dionne Warwick, followed by future performances featuring a variety of acts, from theater and dance troupes to a brass band. Each show will be held at 7 p.m. in Lee Hall’s historic Bettersworth Auditorium.
Greenville’s mayor offers housing, food for JSU’s football team due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greenville’s mayor offered housing and food for Jackson State University’s football team in Greenville due to Jackson’s water crisis. “When our neighbor is in need, we are in need and should lend a helping hand. I have reached out and spoken to business leaders and other community stakeholders in Greenville to offer food and housing assistance to the JSU football team,” said Mayor Errick D. Simmons.
‘It’s About That Time’ to show Mississippi State spirit and welcome back gamedays with College Colors Day
Starkville, Miss. (August 30, 2022) – The 18th College Colors Day, the national holiday that celebrates collegiate fandom and the kickoff of college football’s opening weekend, returns on Friday, September 2, uniting all Bulldog fans across the country by encouraging them to represent Mississippi State University by wearing their favorite gear on a single day.
Greenville MS mayor offers to house JSU football players
GREENVILLE, Miss. — The mayor of Greenville, MS partnered with local hotels to formally offer the Jackson State athletic department housing, food and water for the entire Jackson State football team during the water crisis. Mayor Errick Simmons was a Jackson State graduate and has a son on the...
Mark Your Calendar For Can’t-Miss Fall Fun In The Magnolia State
Hot air balloons, cruising cars, two kinds of nuts, blues music, and tamales can only mean one thing-summer is winding down and fall events will be sprinkled throughout the Magnolia State. And there will be so much to do and see it will be almost impossible to get bored when...
MSU faculty member’s work featured in ‘Science’ fleshes out archaeological hypotheses, impacts on human civilizations
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State Associate Professor Anna Osterholtz is part of a team of scholars featured in a current trio of articles in Science—the premier journal for researchers published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science—for their research tying together genetic data and linguistic movement as people migrated across early civilizations.
The Delta gathers to remember the Emmett Till murder
DREW, MS - August 28th marks the 67th anniversary of what some call one of the "darkest moments in American history:". The murder of Emmett Till, on that night in 1955 continues resonating around the world. Aside from the recent flurry of activity surrounding the case, hundreds gathered in Drew...
Part of downtown Tupelo to be closed for Change Festival
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parts of downtown Tupelo will be closed this weekend for the Change Tupelo Festival. Main Street will be closed from Broadway Street to Front Street. Spring Street will be closed from Court Street to Troy Street. The roads will be closed at 6 p.m. on Friday,...
Health & Wellness Fair Held Aug. 27
Just the Right Motivation Consulting, LLC (JRM Consulting) and the Greater New Kingdom (GNK) M. B. Church Health and Wellness Ministry of Cleveland partnered with the Shaw Family Medical Clinic of Shaw and the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health (IAMH) and the Mississippi Community Engagement Alliance–both located in Jackson–to co-host the Greater New Kingdom Health and Wellness Fair in Cleveland held last weekend.
2 arrested, 1 still wanted for Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the shooting happened on Hemlock Street. The Columbus Police Department identified the shooting victim as Javeon Colebrook, 16, who is recovering from surgery. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said three...
MSU meteorologist: Dry air, other variables taking teeth out of Atlantic hurricane season
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Despite its unusually slow start, a Mississippi State meteorologist says not to rule out an increase in activity during the last months of the Atlantic Ocean’s hurricane season, a time each year concerned Mississippians monitor. In May, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters predicted an above-average level...
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
