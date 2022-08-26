There are dozens of keyboard designs available in the market targeting different audiences, from the suave professional to the chic influencer. Almost all of these keyboards come with a fixed design, and all but the most expensive mechanical keyboards for gamers let you customize their appearances. Even then, however, you’re still limited to the parts and designs that the manufacturer provides rather than having free reign on how you want your keyboard to look. When it comes to creative freedom, there is probably nothing that beats LEGO blocks, and this mechanical keyboard tries to bring that same system so that you can customize your own keyboard to match your style and mood without locking you into a single design.

