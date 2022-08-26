ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee's claim of $24.2B in 2021 tourism spending questioned by experts

(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s Department of Tourism is touting a report saying that the state brought in a record $24.2 billion in tourism spending in 2021. That number came from a report commissioned and paid for by the department and completed by a company called Tourism Economics, a subsidiary of another company named Oxford Economics whose purpose is to conduct these reports for clients.
States cannot be forced to allow bio boys in girls sports

In a federal lawsuit filed by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and 19 other states’ attorneys general, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee has enjoined U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from enforcing new, expansive, and unlawful guidance on federal antidiscrimination laws.
Oz pushes for Fetterman to debate him during stop in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa.— Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Williamsport Tuesday, attacking his Democratic opponent, PA Lt Gov John Fetterman, for not debating him. Oz, while addressing a packed crowd of supporters at the Genetti Hotel, said Fetterman is a...
Mt. Juliet pepper grower’s sauces blast recipes

If you feel an instant heat wave when you drive by Tucker Caton’s Mt. Juliet home, it might be the heat generated from all the hot peppers he grows in his back yard for his sauces, salsa and spice blend business. This Wilson County entrepreneur grows some of the...
Volleyball: Green Hill gives Lebanon first loss

Green Hill’s volleyball team knocked Lebanon from the ranks of the undefeated last Thursday with a 3-0 shutout of the Lady Devils at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium. The set scores were 25-21, 25-18 and 25-22.
