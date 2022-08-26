BRISTOL — The Bristol Historical Society has two programs scheduled for this fall. Society member Matt Greenwood will do a presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Minot Sleeper Library. His topic will be the History of Kelley Park and the Legacy of Baseball in Bristol. Matt has done extensive research on how Bristol came to have this wonderful park space through the generosity of Mr. Kelley.

BRISTOL, NH ・ 9 HOURS AGO