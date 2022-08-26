Read full article on original website
Local recovery centers awarded $2 million to reduce SUD mortality in Belknap County
LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.
State School panel pulling up stakes
LACONIA — The panel formed to study the development potential of the Laconia State School complex has essentially wrapped up its work. The panel authorized a final draft of a report about the historic value of buildings on the property on Tuesday. “We don’t disband, but we go into...
Jo Brown: Franklin is on the move, in part thanks to UNH
For those of you who may not have received it, the University of New Hampshire’s office of research, economic engagement, and outreach recently published an issue of “SPARK — a 2022 Research Review”. In it, Ian Aldrich, ’96, has an article that highlights many of the great successes currently being experienced in my home city of Franklin.
Residents purchase Plymouth manufactured-home park
PLYMOUTH — The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community. Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes.
Buttigieg delivers $19.5 million grant to Berlin for downtown
BERLIN — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Berlin on Friday to celebrate the awarding of a $19.5 million RAISE grant for reconstruction of all the streets and sidewalks in the city’s downtown along with the installation of an innovative snowmelt system. Buttigieg said he was inspired...
September activities at Laconia Public Library
LACONIA — Starting this month, Tech Help will be offered twice a week on Tuesday mornings from 10-11 a.m. and Wednesday afternoons from 2-3:30 p.m. Join in for Seasonal Adult Coloring on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
Hassan visits downtown Laconia to talk small business
Sen. Maggie Hassan took a tour of several downtown Laconia businesses Wednesday afternoon. "One of the things I focus on is how do you build an economy that works for everyone," Hassan said of her tour. "Small businesses, everyday workers. So having a chance to be on the ground with everyday businesses and check in with them."
Bristol Historical Society hosts two fall programs
BRISTOL — The Bristol Historical Society has two programs scheduled for this fall. Society member Matt Greenwood will do a presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Minot Sleeper Library. His topic will be the History of Kelley Park and the Legacy of Baseball in Bristol. Matt has done extensive research on how Bristol came to have this wonderful park space through the generosity of Mr. Kelley.
South Down Home & Garden Club brought cupfuls of cheer to nursing homes
LACONIA — At their August meeting, the South Down Home & Garden Club created 25 floral arrangements in antique tea cups and donated them to the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton and the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia. Club members used fresh cut flowers arranged in vintage tea cups to create “cupful’s of cheer” to share with residents at both local homes.
Visit Sanborn Mills Farm
It's hard to know what’s most enchanting about Sanborn Mills Farm in Loudon. Is it the lovely garden beside the restored 1800s barn? Is it the working gristmill? Or the water-powered sawmill? Perhaps the sum of all the parts is the magic of Sanborn Mills Farm. That is the magic of serenity and joy.
Two indicted for burglary at burned-out apt. house
Two people are facing felony charges after they allegedly broke into a burned-out apartment house in the city and removed items from the structure. Ryan Collins, 38, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, and Matthew R. Belmore, 49, of Rushville, Nebraska, were both indicted on a charge of burglary, in connection with the break-in at 17 Bay St.
Gregory D. Landroche, 74
Gregory David Landroche, 74, died on August 25, 2022, following a period of declining health. Born in Plymouth on May 6, 1948, he was the son of Maxim R. and Madalene (Young) Landroche. Greg was raised in Ashland and was a 1965 graduate of Ashland High School. In July of 1967 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969.
Scott A. Young, 63
NORTHFIELD — Scott A. Young, 63, of Shaker Road, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Scott was born on August 25, 1959, to two loving parents, Eleanor (Lunny) Young and Harry Young, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He was the fourth of seven children.
Labor Day weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock Sept. 3-4
GILFORD — Come and celebrate at the Labor Day weekend Craft Fair at Gunstock Mountain Resort, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. There will be over 100 artists and crafters displaying a variety of media. Some of the arts and crafts will include handcrafted wood...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 80 service calls from noon Monday until noon Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
Robert H. Bonner, 94
MEREDITH — Robert H. Bonner, 94, of Meredith, passed away peacefully at his home on August 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born on February 1, 1928 in Plymouth, he was the son of Clifford and Christine (Woodard) Bonner in Plymouth.
Marlene D. Sorette, 87
Marlene D. Sorette, 87, formerly of Laconia and Franklin, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Aug. 27, 2022. She was born in Franklin on July 15, 1935 the daughter of Andrew J. Sorette and Madeline (Marchetti) Sorette.
