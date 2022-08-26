ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

Police identify suspects in 7-Eleven altercation

By Sian Wilkerson, Daily Press
 6 days ago

Police are looking for the individuals involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a James City County convenience store earlier this week.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Longhill Road after receiving reports of shots fired. Witnesses told police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired and they ran off.

There were no reported injuries and only minimal damage to the property.

James City County police identified the offenders as 22-year-old John Futrell and 18-year-old Jacari McNair, both of Hampton, according to a news release. Police have obtained warrants for both Futrell and McNair for attempted malicious wounding, firing into an occupied dwelling or building, reckless handling of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police are asking anyone able to help locate either Futrell or McNair to contact the department at 757-566-0112 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com .

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616

Comments / 1

