I believe in market timing. I don’t just believe that it is something that might work now and again. I believe that it is absolutely essential at all times. Market timing is price discipline. It is the means by which the market gets prices right. If the market prices stocks too high, the value proposition offered by stocks is diminished. So informed investors lower their stock allocation, pulling stock prices down to where they should be. That’s market timing! If enough investors fail to do that (Buy-and-Holders discourage them from doing it), prices get so high that the only way the market can get them right is to crash them and that puts us all in the soup.

