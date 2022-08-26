ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

hamlethub.com

Norwalk Seaport Assn Offering Tours of Greens Ledge Lighthouse

Norwalk, CT - Greens Ledge Lighthouse, on the Register of Historic Places, is one of 33 sparkplug lighthouses still in existence in the United States and remains an active aid to navigation. It is located just off the coastline of Norwalk close to Sheffield Island Lighthouse, owned by the Norwalk Seaport Association which is open for tours and special events.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Lynne Vanderslice Provides Wilton Update: Pedestrian Bridge Construction, Gaga Pit at Merwin Meadows, Field Lightning Detection, and More!

With almost half of Wilton households having children back in the Wilton Public Schools this week, it certainly feels like summer is over. Hope everyone had a good one. Wilton has been in Stage 2 drought conditions for approximately a month. During that month, we have continued to see little rainfall, communities to the north moved to Stage 3 and some Wilton residents are reporting insufficient or no well water. The following are measures to conserve water for your benefit and those of the community. Although voluntary, the measures are strongly encouraged. Wilton does not have an ordinance requiring enforcement as some residents have requested.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Statement on Hiring Practices at Local School Districts After Video of Cos Cob Administrator Goes Viral

Early today a viral video surfaced that contained footage of a Cos Cob administrator displaying discriminatory behaviors and hiring practices. The video was released by a company called Project Veritas. Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement:. “Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Connecticut State
hamlethub.com

APDA Optimism Walk at Sherwood Island in Westport on October 1

The Southern CT Optimism Walk for the Connecticut Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association (APDA) will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Sherwood Island State Park. Register now and be part of this special day as we raise much-needed funds and awareness for Parkinson's disease.* Online registration...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport Country Playhouse Announces 2023 Season

Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse announces its upcoming 93rd Season, from April to November 2023, featuring five productions, including a musical, “Ain’t Misbehavin’; a thriller, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder”; a comedy, “School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play”; and a classic, “Antigone.”
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

This Week in the City Spotlights Ellsworth Avenue School

This episode of This Week in the City highlights the addition and renovation of Ellsworth Avenue School. This project was managed internally by Danbury Construction Services, a department within Danbury Public Works. This is another example of the working collaboration between the City of Danbury and the Danbury Public Schools....
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Multi-Sensory Academics

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Multi-Sensory Academics!
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: Scoops Hope st

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Scoops Hope...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Stacey’s Totally Baked to Open Storefront Location in Ridgefield

Ridgefield resident Stacey Sussman, the owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked is spreading her sweetness and will soon have a storefront location!. Sussman has received a Zoning permit with the Town of Ridgefield and will open a bakery at 113 Danbury Road, the former location of Bahr & Co. A sign on the window of the shop says, “Hiring Part-time Baker’s Assistant” (you can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for details).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield's Wisdom Goes to Vienna

It all began with a quote: “Wisdom tends to come above ground at times when the planet is going through great changes or when consciousness is about to take a major new leap to a new place, a new level of understanding.” These words, shared by author Cynthia Bourgeault, led Dr. Deborah Rundlett, director of The Meetinghouse, to interview 50 Ridgefield leaders to learn where they were experiencing “wisdom coming above ground.”
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

HomeGoods in Ridgefield Gets Sign, Opening Slated for September 15!

Kohl's, permanently closed its doors in Ridgefield in January of 2022 after more than two decades at 125 Danbury Road. Almost immediately after shutting the doors, construction began to transform ⅓ of the space into HomeGoods. The HomeGoods website indicates the Ridgefield location will open on September 15 at...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel Public Library is hiring for two part-time positions

The Bethel Public Library is hiring a Youth Services Assistant and a Library Assistant. Interested applicants may send a resume and cover letter to the Library Director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To learn more about these positions...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Taste of Sin

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Taste of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Community Policy