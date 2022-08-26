Read full article on original website
Ridgefield Police accept invite from RHS senior Briony Sekelsky to be a community Safe Space
The Ridgefield Police Department was asked by Ridgefield High School (RHS) senior Briony Sekelsky to be a location for her new program "SAFE SPACES". We accepted her invitation and are proud to be listed as a Safe Space, within our great community. What makes the police department a little different...
Norwalk Seaport Assn Offering Tours of Greens Ledge Lighthouse
Norwalk, CT - Greens Ledge Lighthouse, on the Register of Historic Places, is one of 33 sparkplug lighthouses still in existence in the United States and remains an active aid to navigation. It is located just off the coastline of Norwalk close to Sheffield Island Lighthouse, owned by the Norwalk Seaport Association which is open for tours and special events.
Lynne Vanderslice Provides Wilton Update: Pedestrian Bridge Construction, Gaga Pit at Merwin Meadows, Field Lightning Detection, and More!
With almost half of Wilton households having children back in the Wilton Public Schools this week, it certainly feels like summer is over. Hope everyone had a good one. Wilton has been in Stage 2 drought conditions for approximately a month. During that month, we have continued to see little rainfall, communities to the north moved to Stage 3 and some Wilton residents are reporting insufficient or no well water. The following are measures to conserve water for your benefit and those of the community. Although voluntary, the measures are strongly encouraged. Wilton does not have an ordinance requiring enforcement as some residents have requested.
Governor Lamont Statement on Hiring Practices at Local School Districts After Video of Cos Cob Administrator Goes Viral
Early today a viral video surfaced that contained footage of a Cos Cob administrator displaying discriminatory behaviors and hiring practices. The video was released by a company called Project Veritas. Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement:. “Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our...
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive this Weekend Benefits NorthEast Community Cycles
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive for NorthEast Community Cycles (NEC) will take place on September 3rd and 4th, 2022 from 11AM-3PM at Ridgefield Bicycle Company (88 Danbury Rd) All sizes and conditions accepted!. All bikes are donated to Northeast Community Cycles for repair and distribution to local charities. Your bike will...
APDA Optimism Walk at Sherwood Island in Westport on October 1
The Southern CT Optimism Walk for the Connecticut Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association (APDA) will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Sherwood Island State Park. Register now and be part of this special day as we raise much-needed funds and awareness for Parkinson's disease.* Online registration...
New Canaan 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Friday, September 9 in Front of Town Hall
A memorial ceremony commemorating the twenty-first anniversary of the September 11 attacks and those who lost their lives will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 outside on the front lawn of New Canaan Town Hall. The ceremony will begin at 9:55 AM, the time the first tower fell. Refreshments...
WCSU Managerial Accounting Propels Redding Native Luke Holden to Achieve Business Success
Luke Holden stepped out onto the rooftop balcony of his Midtown Manhattan apartment near Grand Central Terminal recently and pointed toward the sun as it set behind the Empire State Building. “WCSU gave me the tools to come down here and succeed,” he said. “I love living in New York City.”
Westport Country Playhouse Announces 2023 Season
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse announces its upcoming 93rd Season, from April to November 2023, featuring five productions, including a musical, “Ain’t Misbehavin’; a thriller, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder”; a comedy, “School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play”; and a classic, “Antigone.”
This Week in the City Spotlights Ellsworth Avenue School
This episode of This Week in the City highlights the addition and renovation of Ellsworth Avenue School. This project was managed internally by Danbury Construction Services, a department within Danbury Public Works. This is another example of the working collaboration between the City of Danbury and the Danbury Public Schools....
Save your seat! Girls entering grades 4th to 8th are invited to join the Fall 2022 Ms President US program
The mission of Ms President US is to motivate and prepare girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions and to know that they can achieve them. As Ridgefield's First Selectman, Rudy Marconi, stated, "Ms President US fills a niche that is very important - we need to have.
Geary Gallery presents Michael Aiezza’s New Land and Seascape Exhibit, “Vibrant Vistas”
This September, the Geary Gallery of Darien is excited to present the land and seascapes of Connecticut artist, Michael Aiezza. His magnificent collection will be on display September 1-30 at the Geary Gallery in Darien. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday,...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Multi-Sensory Academics
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Multi-Sensory Academics!
Why Small Businesses Matter: Scoops Hope st
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Scoops Hope...
Stacey’s Totally Baked to Open Storefront Location in Ridgefield
Ridgefield resident Stacey Sussman, the owner of Stacey’s Totally Baked is spreading her sweetness and will soon have a storefront location!. Sussman has received a Zoning permit with the Town of Ridgefield and will open a bakery at 113 Danbury Road, the former location of Bahr & Co. A sign on the window of the shop says, “Hiring Part-time Baker’s Assistant” (you can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for details).
Ridgefield's Wisdom Goes to Vienna
It all began with a quote: “Wisdom tends to come above ground at times when the planet is going through great changes or when consciousness is about to take a major new leap to a new place, a new level of understanding.” These words, shared by author Cynthia Bourgeault, led Dr. Deborah Rundlett, director of The Meetinghouse, to interview 50 Ridgefield leaders to learn where they were experiencing “wisdom coming above ground.”
Ridgefield Resident Katherine Grissmer an Award-Winner at Hamilton College Convocation
Katherine Grissmer of Ridgefield was named the recipient of The Oren Root Prize Scholarship at Hamilton College's annual Convocation ceremony on August 24. Grissmer, a junior majoring in mathematics, is a graduate of Canterbury School. Members of the administration welcomed students and new faculty, and academic achievement prizes were awarded...
HomeGoods in Ridgefield Gets Sign, Opening Slated for September 15!
Kohl's, permanently closed its doors in Ridgefield in January of 2022 after more than two decades at 125 Danbury Road. Almost immediately after shutting the doors, construction began to transform ⅓ of the space into HomeGoods. The HomeGoods website indicates the Ridgefield location will open on September 15 at...
Bethel Public Library is hiring for two part-time positions
The Bethel Public Library is hiring a Youth Services Assistant and a Library Assistant. Interested applicants may send a resume and cover letter to the Library Director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To learn more about these positions...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Taste of Sin
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Taste of...
