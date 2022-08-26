Read full article on original website
Propelling the Transition: SCHOTTEL RudderPropeller for Offshore Wind
With a new rudder propeller optimized for DP use, SCHOTTEL is meeting the growing requirements for W2W vessels to operate efficiently and reliably. The SRP-D (“Dynamic”) is a further improved variant for highly demanding DP operations in service operation vessels. When developing the SRP-D, extensive CFD simulations and calculations were taken into account.
Six Advanced U.S. CTVs Ordered for Developing Offshore Wind Sector
The efforts to develop the offshore wind energy sector in the United States are continuing to drive business opportunities for the U.S. maritime sector. In the latest development, Atlantic Wind Transfers, which pioneered the U.S. market for crew transfer vessels, announced a shipbuilding order to further expand its fleet. The market for U.S.-built CTVs is expected to grow along with the wind power sector, as the U.S. is requiring the small connector vessels to be Jones Act qualified in order to operate between U.S. ports and the offshore wind farms.
Baltic Nations Pledge to Increase Offshore Wind Power Sevenfold
Citing the Russian threat to European energy security, the leaders of eight Baltic nations agreed Tuesday to a massive increase in offshore wind power by 2030. While the investment will help address climate concerns, the primary objective of the commitment is to help make Europe "independent of Russian energy as soon as possible."
Yara Signs Landmark Deal for Offshore CO2 Storage
Norwegian fertilizer manufacturer Yara has signed the world's first cross-border CO2 transport and storage deal with Northern Lights, the Norwegian offshore carbon storage project. Both entities are based in Norway, but the transport will be cross-border, delivering liquefied CO2 by ship from a Yara plant in the Netherlands to the Northern Lights injection facility.
Germany Joins Denmark's Bornholm Energy Island Project
In a sign of European solidarity on addressing the strategic problem of replacing Russian energy supplies, Germany has joined Denmark as a partner for the development of the future "energy island" hub on the island of Bornholm, near the center of the Baltic. Denmark conceived of the energy island idea...
Maersk Drilling-Noble Merger Proceeding After UK Approval
The merger of Maersk Drilling and Noble Corporation is set to proceed after UK regulators today announced that they had accepted the revised proposal for the combination. The companies agreed to the divestment of five rigs and as a result, the UK regulatory authority has decided to end its review clearing the way for the merger to proceed. The companies expect the stock exchange offer to expire on September 8 and the merger to be completed shortly thereafter.
Futuristic WIG Sea-Skimming Ferries Complete AiP with BV
The wing-in-ground effect (WIG) seaglider, which has drawn attention both for the maritime and aviation sector, moved a step closer to commercialization with receipt of an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. A Boston-based startup founded by former employees of Boeing's rapid-prototyping division, Regent (Regional Electric Ground Effect Naval Transport) is developing the concept for the high-wing, hydrofoiling, all-electric plane, that combines designs of airplanes and hydrofoils and is regulated as a ship.
Research: Large Commercial Ships Have Most Potential for Nuclear Power
As the maritime industry continues to search for solutions to meet the challenges of decarbonization and long-term financially practical applications, new interest is building in nuclear-powered propulsion for commercial shipping. Considered 75 years ago to be the future of the maritime industry, researchers are renewing exploration based on new technologies.
Rotterdam Plans Large Container Expansion with Hutchison and MSC’s TIL
The Port of Rotterdam announced plans for a large expansion of its container capacity with a new investment from Hutchison Ports and the MSC Group’s Terminal Investment Limited Sàrl (TIL). The companies are planning a new container terminal and redevelopment in the Europahaven at the north side of two existing Hutchison terminals.
Alma Clean Power Makes Zero Emission Deep Sea Shipping a Reality
Deep sea shipping accounts for close to 90 percent of the global fleet and thus has a significant impact on global warming. Until now, a real zero emission solution for this segment has not been available; batteries don’t last long enough with a size that can fit onboard a ship. PEM (Proton-exchange membrane) fuel cells can achieve zero emissions limited to hydrogen, but this is not easily available along the coastlines. It is also difficult to store hydrogen in the quantities needed for long voyages.
Bulker Grounded off Gibraltar Breaks Raising Threat of Major Oil Leak
Late today the Gibraltar Contingency Council set up to respond to the bulker damaged in a collision at the port officially declared a “major incident,” as the hull of the OS 35 ruptured and leaks have been spotted in the area. The declaration focused all the resources on managing the growing disaster while the neighboring port of Algeciras was briefed and assistance from Salvamento Maritimo was also requested.
An "FPSO" for Green Ammonia Wins Approval in Principle
Green ammonia is one of shipping's best long-term bets for carbon-neutral propulsion on deep-sea routes, and it could be produced at sea too, if Norwegian startup H2Carrier succeeds. The company has designed a novel floating production and storage system for green ammonia, dubbed the P2XFloater, which takes in renewable electricity from any economical source and transforms it into the gaseous fuel. As of today, the idea has approval in principle from DNV.
Zim Signs $1B LNG Supply Agreement with Shell
Zim is taking steps to launch its new fleet of LNG-fueled containerships as part of an effort to expand its operations and address the need for decarbonization of its fleet. The Israel-based carrier signed a first supply agreement valued at more than $1 billion with Shell for LNG. This comes as construction is now underway on the first of Zim’s LNG dual-fuel containerships being built in South Korea.
Deck-Based, Containerized System to Speed Hydrogen Commercialization
Seeking a solution to help fast-track the commercial use of hydrogen as ship fuel, a Norwegian startup, HAV Hydrogen has developed a containerized hydrogen energy system for ships. According to the company, its deck-based system provides cost advantages and can be used for the main propulsion systems, or for additional power supply on board the vessel.
Inmarsat: Data Usage Triples as Shipping Seeks Increased Connectivity
With ship managers increasingly using sophisticated data analytics and condition monitoring systems to enhance operations and concerns over improving the crew’s communications abilities, connectivity and high-speed data are becoming increasingly important. A new study from Inmarsat reveals a surge in maritime data usage over the past few years and the expectation that it will continue to grow quickly.
First Direct China-Scotland Containers Arrive Providing Niche Route
The first direct container service connecting China and Scotland berthed at Greenock, Scotland on Saturday morning launching a new service that is an example of the niche carriers emerging in response to the challenges in the global supply chain. Set up as a partnership between Allseas, KC Shipping, and Peel Ports, the new China Xpress promises three times per month sailings with dedicated 1,600 TEU vessels.
Daewoo Shipbuilding to Build South Korea's First Hydrogen-Powered Tug
As part of South Korea’s efforts to build its position with high-value ships and the next generation of eco-friendly vessels, the government is supporting new initiatives for the development of new technologies. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has selected Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to lead a new effort to build and demonstrate the country’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat by 2026.
