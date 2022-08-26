ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

ValueWalk

Should The Fed Raise Rates 100 Basis Points In September?

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. There are two things weighing on the market which is why it is in a poor mood. First, the 10-year Treasury yield is 3.28%. Now, if rates stay at this level, I think the Fed should just raise rates 100 basis points on September 21st and get it over with because market rates have risen dramatically.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

The Day On Which Shiller Suggested That Market Timing Might Not Always Work

I believe in market timing. I don’t just believe that it is something that might work now and again. I believe that it is absolutely essential at all times. Market timing is price discipline. It is the means by which the market gets prices right. If the market prices stocks too high, the value proposition offered by stocks is diminished. So informed investors lower their stock allocation, pulling stock prices down to where they should be. That’s market timing! If enough investors fail to do that (Buy-and-Holders discourage them from doing it), prices get so high that the only way the market can get them right is to crash them and that puts us all in the soup.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks For Bumpy Times

Not so fast! At least for now, Jerome Powell has dimmed investor hopes of a second half comeback for U.S. equities. The Fed Chairman’s surprisingly ‘hawkish’ Jackson Hole tone brought renewed volatility to a market that appeared to be coasting towards a summer revival. A tough reminder of the Fed’s indiscriminate influence on stock index movements, Friday’s plunge reinforced the value of the boring dividend company.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Nvidia Told To Not Ship Certain Advanced Chips To China

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The market is still looking for buyers as we enter a historically tough month. Stocks ended August with a sharp drop right before the close and opened in the red this morning. Volumes remain low and the VIX continues to grind higher. Chartists are making the observation that September is historically the weakest month of the year on average since 1950, but clearly, this is no average year.
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Europe’s Power Crisis Is Expected To Persist

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. I realize that the stock market is a lot like NASA’s new moon rocket, which failed to launch this week. What has launched recently are Treasury yields and fears are mounting that the Fed’s balance sheet reduction will send Treasury bill, note and bond yields significantly higher.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
INCOME TAX
ValueWalk

That Glimmer Of Hope – S&P 500’s Modest Recovery

S&P 500 staged a modest recovery, attempting to close the opening gap, which it did before retreating. Bonds mirrored the late day hesitation as well, and VIX didn‘t stage a true break lower. Simply put, yesterday does qualify as a start of a dead cat bounce – on that can be still resurrected. Overall though, the bulls would struggle first at 4,065 and then in the 4,130s should they even get this far, which I doubt today. Bears remain in control, and the environment is risk-off, no matter the little rips that are to be sold into.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

FTSE 100 Opens Higher Despite Mounting Cost-Of-Living Pressures

Fresh falls on Wall Street amid worries about impact of higher interest rates. European indices open higher as energy and financial stocks provide support. Warning from the pub industry of mass business failures if no government help materialises. Insolvencies in the UK film and production industry soar by 69%. Hopes...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

These Are The 10 Biggest Derivatives Cryptocurrencies

The importance and popularity of derivatives in traditional financial markets have encouraged the use of derivatives in the crypto market as well. Crypto derivatives are financial contracts that get their value from the underlying asset, such as Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies. The derivatives help crypto investors to reduce the risk element, mainly volatility, when trading in cryptocurrencies. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest derivatives cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

A Robust Job Market – Good News Is Bad News

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The market struggles to find a new equilibrium post-Powell. Futures were up nicely pre-market and it looked like we were headed to a partial recovery from the sharp correction that occurred as soon as Jerome Powell announced his willingness for the economy to suffer pain in order to conquer inflation. Instead, the market has continued to fall into the red shortly after the open.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

No Anticipation For Interest Rate Hikes In 2023

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Pat Dorsey On The Problem With Finding Competitive Advantages In Tech Stocks. Tech stocks have had more than their share of commentators in recent years. Many...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

UK Poverty Warning Pushes Down Pound While ‘Chip Wars’ Add To China Woes

Grim forecasts about poverty spreading in the UK amid cost-of-living crisis. The pound has been pummelled to fresh lows against the dollar reaching $1.15. FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 open lower, with retailers, consumer goods companies and commodity giants down. Covid rears up again in China adding to concerns about...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
ValueWalk

Tesco Grocery Items Prices Increased by 22.6% Between August 2019 And August 2022

Accelerating inflation, reaching levels unseen in several decades, has been a global concern for months now. The latest data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics showed annual consumer price inflation in the country had surged to 10.1% in July 2022, from 9.4% in June. The rate for July is the highest one since February 1982. The CPI inflation was mostly driven by a 20.0% increase in cost of housing & utilities, a 12.6% rise in cost of food & non-alcoholic beverages as well as by an 8.9% increase in cost of restaurants & hotels.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ValueWalk

92 Investing Lessons From Warren Buffett

The super-investor from Omaha has achieved quite the investment record at Buffett Partnership and Berkshire Hathaway. He needs no introduction. I compiled a list with 92 investing lessons I learned from Warren Buffett:. “Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No.1”. “Remember that the stock...
MARKETS

