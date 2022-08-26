Read full article on original website
Should The Fed Raise Rates 100 Basis Points In September?
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. There are two things weighing on the market which is why it is in a poor mood. First, the 10-year Treasury yield is 3.28%. Now, if rates stay at this level, I think the Fed should just raise rates 100 basis points on September 21st and get it over with because market rates have risen dramatically.
ValueWalk
The Day On Which Shiller Suggested That Market Timing Might Not Always Work
I believe in market timing. I don’t just believe that it is something that might work now and again. I believe that it is absolutely essential at all times. Market timing is price discipline. It is the means by which the market gets prices right. If the market prices stocks too high, the value proposition offered by stocks is diminished. So informed investors lower their stock allocation, pulling stock prices down to where they should be. That’s market timing! If enough investors fail to do that (Buy-and-Holders discourage them from doing it), prices get so high that the only way the market can get them right is to crash them and that puts us all in the soup.
ValueWalk
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks For Bumpy Times
Not so fast! At least for now, Jerome Powell has dimmed investor hopes of a second half comeback for U.S. equities. The Fed Chairman’s surprisingly ‘hawkish’ Jackson Hole tone brought renewed volatility to a market that appeared to be coasting towards a summer revival. A tough reminder of the Fed’s indiscriminate influence on stock index movements, Friday’s plunge reinforced the value of the boring dividend company.
ValueWalk
Nvidia Told To Not Ship Certain Advanced Chips To China
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The market is still looking for buyers as we enter a historically tough month. Stocks ended August with a sharp drop right before the close and opened in the red this morning. Volumes remain low and the VIX continues to grind higher. Chartists are making the observation that September is historically the weakest month of the year on average since 1950, but clearly, this is no average year.
ValueWalk
Europe’s Power Crisis Is Expected To Persist
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. I realize that the stock market is a lot like NASA’s new moon rocket, which failed to launch this week. What has launched recently are Treasury yields and fears are mounting that the Fed’s balance sheet reduction will send Treasury bill, note and bond yields significantly higher.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Legal Experts See Higher Chances Of Trump Getting Indicted But Report Says DOJ May Not Bring Charges Until Midterms
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s indictment appears more likely, although the timing of when the Justice Department would press the charges is still uncertain, according to multiple reports and views offered by legal experts. Indictment To Come This Month? Trump could be indicted sometime over the next 30 days,...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
ValueWalk
That Glimmer Of Hope – S&P 500’s Modest Recovery
S&P 500 staged a modest recovery, attempting to close the opening gap, which it did before retreating. Bonds mirrored the late day hesitation as well, and VIX didn‘t stage a true break lower. Simply put, yesterday does qualify as a start of a dead cat bounce – on that can be still resurrected. Overall though, the bulls would struggle first at 4,065 and then in the 4,130s should they even get this far, which I doubt today. Bears remain in control, and the environment is risk-off, no matter the little rips that are to be sold into.
ValueWalk
FTSE 100 Opens Higher Despite Mounting Cost-Of-Living Pressures
Fresh falls on Wall Street amid worries about impact of higher interest rates. European indices open higher as energy and financial stocks provide support. Warning from the pub industry of mass business failures if no government help materialises. Insolvencies in the UK film and production industry soar by 69%. Hopes...
ValueWalk
These Are The 10 Biggest Derivatives Cryptocurrencies
The importance and popularity of derivatives in traditional financial markets have encouraged the use of derivatives in the crypto market as well. Crypto derivatives are financial contracts that get their value from the underlying asset, such as Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies. The derivatives help crypto investors to reduce the risk element, mainly volatility, when trading in cryptocurrencies. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest derivatives cryptocurrencies.
ValueWalk
Summer Euphoria Continues To Be Squeezed Out Amid Worries About Stubborn Inflation
Wall Street fall leads to losses in Asia and a weak start in Europe amid inflation worries. Pound hovers around $1.16, at lows not seen since the start of the pandemic. High vacancies and rebound in consumer confidence adds to expectations of tougher rate hikes in the US. Gas prices...
ValueWalk
A Robust Job Market – Good News Is Bad News
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The market struggles to find a new equilibrium post-Powell. Futures were up nicely pre-market and it looked like we were headed to a partial recovery from the sharp correction that occurred as soon as Jerome Powell announced his willingness for the economy to suffer pain in order to conquer inflation. Instead, the market has continued to fall into the red shortly after the open.
ValueWalk
No Anticipation For Interest Rate Hikes In 2023
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Pat Dorsey On The Problem With Finding Competitive Advantages In Tech Stocks. Tech stocks have had more than their share of commentators in recent years. Many...
ValueWalk
UK Poverty Warning Pushes Down Pound While ‘Chip Wars’ Add To China Woes
Grim forecasts about poverty spreading in the UK amid cost-of-living crisis. The pound has been pummelled to fresh lows against the dollar reaching $1.15. FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 open lower, with retailers, consumer goods companies and commodity giants down. Covid rears up again in China adding to concerns about...
ValueWalk
Tesco Grocery Items Prices Increased by 22.6% Between August 2019 And August 2022
Accelerating inflation, reaching levels unseen in several decades, has been a global concern for months now. The latest data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics showed annual consumer price inflation in the country had surged to 10.1% in July 2022, from 9.4% in June. The rate for July is the highest one since February 1982. The CPI inflation was mostly driven by a 20.0% increase in cost of housing & utilities, a 12.6% rise in cost of food & non-alcoholic beverages as well as by an 8.9% increase in cost of restaurants & hotels.
ValueWalk
92 Investing Lessons From Warren Buffett
The super-investor from Omaha has achieved quite the investment record at Buffett Partnership and Berkshire Hathaway. He needs no introduction. I compiled a list with 92 investing lessons I learned from Warren Buffett:. “Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No.1”. “Remember that the stock...
