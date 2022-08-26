ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kttn.com

Almost one-half of the state of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions

This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri shows more abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions in Northern Missouri than last week. Less of the state, as a whole, is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions. This week, 45.62% of the state was abnormally dry or experiencing some...
kttn.com

Missouri Agricultural & Small Business Development Authority announce Missouri Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority announced the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program to increase the distribution and use of biofuels in the state of Missouri. Funds will be awarded to fuel retailers, fuel distributors, terminal companies, or fleet operations that dispense, or will soon store or dispense, ethanol blends of E15 or higher or biodiesel blends of B6 or higher.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $9.8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $9.81 billion between April 2020 and May 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Dianna “June” Webb

Dianna “June” Webb, age 76, a resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. June was born the daughter of Manuel and Sara Jane (Markley) Hostetter on April 23, 1946, in Lafayette County, Missouri. She graduated high school from Grand Pass, Missouri, in 1965. On April 13, 1970, she was united in marriage to Gary Ray Webb in Nowata, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2015. She was a member of the Ludlow Community Church, Ludlow, Missouri. June enjoyed leading her 4-H sewing group, and she was a member of the Women’s Study Club. June loved being a farm wife. She and her husband worked together raising their kids, the crops, and livestock for many years. June was known to serve feasts for her family, hired hands, and welcomed any visitors. Teaching Bible School in the summer was also one of her favorite past times. Sewing doll clothes turned from hobby to business as she owned June Webb’s Doll Clothes and Accessories.
LUDLOW, MO
#Modot#Road Work#Missouri River#County Line#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Phillips Hardy Inc#Emery Sapp Sons
KOLR10 News

A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas

(Missouri Independent) – A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Voting rights group says new law is making it harder to register voters in Missouri

It’s now harder to register new voters in Missouri, according to the League of Women Voters. The group blames a new law that took effect this week that makes it illegal to pay people who work to register voters, requires volunteers who help register ten or more people to register with the Secretary of State’s office, and limits volunteers to Missouri residents who are 18 or older and who are already registered to vote in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Man killed in Gentry County crash Monday afternoon

(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) An Albany, Missouri man was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Gentry County Monday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Roger Smith, 62, was driving east on U.S. 136, five miles west of Albany, when the vehicle's front drivers side tire had an equipment failure causing Smith to lose control.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Recreational pot could be game-changer in Missouri

Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis for people 21 and older in November. “Legal Missouri” is Amendment 3 on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment, Missouri will join 19 other states and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana. The state’s medical marijuana...

