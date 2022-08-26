Read full article on original website
Almost one-half of the state of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions
This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri shows more abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions in Northern Missouri than last week. Less of the state, as a whole, is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions. This week, 45.62% of the state was abnormally dry or experiencing some...
Fatalities on Missouri roadways decline compared to same time frame in 2021
Fatal vehicle crashes on Missouri roadways have decreased from the same time in 2021. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to continue to be vigilant in reducing deaths and injuries as summer draws to a close. “Eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the...
Missouri Agricultural & Small Business Development Authority announce Missouri Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program
The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority announced the Biofuel Infrastructure Incentive Program to increase the distribution and use of biofuels in the state of Missouri. Funds will be awarded to fuel retailers, fuel distributors, terminal companies, or fleet operations that dispense, or will soon store or dispense, ethanol blends of E15 or higher or biodiesel blends of B6 or higher.
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $9.8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $9.81 billion between April 2020 and May 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Application deadline approaching for disaster unemployment benefits for flood victims
The Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security will accept applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance through September 9, 2022, from individuals in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis and St. Charles Counties whose employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms and flooding that occurred July 25-28, 2022.
Director of Marketing and Commodities for Missouri Farm Bureau to speak at meeting of Grundy County Farm Bureau
Missouri Farm Bureau Director of Marketing and Commodities Davin Althoff will speak at the Grundy County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting later this month. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall of the First Christian Church of Trenton on September 22nd at 6 pm. A meal will be provided by...
Chillicothe and Gallatin FFA chapters among those winning “Sweepstakes” awards at Missouri State Fair
FFA Chapters at Chillicothe and Gallatin are among the “sweepstakes” award winners at the Missouri State Fair. According to the Missouri FFA Association, the Chillicothe FFA Chapter won awards in swine and a category called the Governor’s Best Livestock. Gallatin won a sweepstakes award in the “Field...
Obituary & Services: Dianna “June” Webb
Dianna “June” Webb, age 76, a resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. June was born the daughter of Manuel and Sara Jane (Markley) Hostetter on April 23, 1946, in Lafayette County, Missouri. She graduated high school from Grand Pass, Missouri, in 1965. On April 13, 1970, she was united in marriage to Gary Ray Webb in Nowata, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2015. She was a member of the Ludlow Community Church, Ludlow, Missouri. June enjoyed leading her 4-H sewing group, and she was a member of the Women’s Study Club. June loved being a farm wife. She and her husband worked together raising their kids, the crops, and livestock for many years. June was known to serve feasts for her family, hired hands, and welcomed any visitors. Teaching Bible School in the summer was also one of her favorite past times. Sewing doll clothes turned from hobby to business as she owned June Webb’s Doll Clothes and Accessories.
A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas
(Missouri Independent) – A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena...
Audio: Voting rights group says new law is making it harder to register voters in Missouri
It’s now harder to register new voters in Missouri, according to the League of Women Voters. The group blames a new law that took effect this week that makes it illegal to pay people who work to register voters, requires volunteers who help register ten or more people to register with the Secretary of State’s office, and limits volunteers to Missouri residents who are 18 or older and who are already registered to vote in Missouri.
United Fiber and United Electric Cooperative invest in North Central Missouri College Savannah campus
United Fiber and United Electric Cooperative announce their investment with the North Central Missouri College Foundation for the NCMC Savannah Campus. In recognition of their investment, the new Savannah campus welcome center will be named the United Fiber & United Electric Cooperative Welcome Center. “United and NCMC are both committed...
Jury convicts north Missouri man of illegal firearm, who now faces 15 years in prison
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of illegally possessing a firearm. Earl B. Penn, 30, of St. Joseph, was found guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that Penn was in possession of a...
Kentucky man sentenced to 16 Years in a Missouri prison for meth trafficking
A Louisville, Kentucky, man was sentenced in federal court for possessing more than two kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a rental vehicle after he was stopped on Interstate 44 in Jasper County, Mo. Quennel A. Young, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 16 years and...
Missouri State Auditor releases audit results of the State Treasurer’s Office
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit report on the Office of Missouri State Treasurer covering the year that ended June 30, 2021. As with other audits of the office issued since 2016, the most recent report had no findings and gave an overall performance rating of “excellent,” the highest rating available.
Man killed in Gentry County crash Monday afternoon
(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) An Albany, Missouri man was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Gentry County Monday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Roger Smith, 62, was driving east on U.S. 136, five miles west of Albany, when the vehicle's front drivers side tire had an equipment failure causing Smith to lose control.
EXPLAINER: Five new Missouri laws to know that take effect Sunday
A series of bills approved in Missouri take effect Sunday, Aug. 28 as laws.
St. Louis prosecutor asks court to free Lamar Johnson after nearly 30 years in prison
(Missouri Independent) – It’s been three years since Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner asked a St. Louis circuit judge to set aside the 1995 murder conviction of Lamar Johnson. It was the first exoneration case Gardner’s conviction-integrity unit had brought forth — and a case that prosecutors statewide were...
Audio: Recreational pot could be game-changer in Missouri
Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis for people 21 and older in November. “Legal Missouri” is Amendment 3 on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment, Missouri will join 19 other states and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana. The state’s medical marijuana...
