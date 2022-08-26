Dianna “June” Webb, age 76, a resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. June was born the daughter of Manuel and Sara Jane (Markley) Hostetter on April 23, 1946, in Lafayette County, Missouri. She graduated high school from Grand Pass, Missouri, in 1965. On April 13, 1970, she was united in marriage to Gary Ray Webb in Nowata, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2015. She was a member of the Ludlow Community Church, Ludlow, Missouri. June enjoyed leading her 4-H sewing group, and she was a member of the Women’s Study Club. June loved being a farm wife. She and her husband worked together raising their kids, the crops, and livestock for many years. June was known to serve feasts for her family, hired hands, and welcomed any visitors. Teaching Bible School in the summer was also one of her favorite past times. Sewing doll clothes turned from hobby to business as she owned June Webb’s Doll Clothes and Accessories.

