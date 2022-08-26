ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Department of Transportation seeking seasonal workers for 'snowbird' program

SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced they're looking for seasonal workers to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state this winter,. According to the Thursday release, the seasonal positions are part of Illinois' 'snowbird' program, in which Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers help maintain over 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter.
Kentuckians to see reduced income tax in 2023, new taxes on certain services

FRANKFORT, KY — On Wednesday, Kentucky's reached an economic marker that triggered an income tax reduction of half of a percent in 2023. According to a release from the Senate Majority Caucus, the rate drop is a result of House Bill 8, which was passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. According to the release, when Kentucky's economy reaches certain conditions, an income-tax rate reduction is triggered. The caucus says the goal is to eventually reduce income-tax to 0%.
Kentucky flood victims to get up to 300 donated trailers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will receive up to 300 donated travel trailers from Louisiana to shelter people displaced by flooding that ravaged parts of Appalachia. The governors of both states made the announcement Wednesday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the first 65 donated trailers are being transported this...
Illinois resident dies after catching West Nile virus

State public health officials have announced the first death from West Nile virus of 2022 in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health says a Cook County resident in their 70s has died after becoming the state's first human West Nile case of 2022 at the beginning of August. The...
'Jury duty scam' circulating in southern Illinois, sheriff's office says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois. The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
KY transportation cabinet offering $2,500 reward to curb copper wire theft

LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday they're offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding a string of copper wire thefts in Louisville. According to the release, the culprits stole more than $45,000 worth of copper wire from roadway lighting and systems, leaving 500 poles dark on interstates. The cabinet is looking for information that will help lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, and they say they're offering a $2,500 reward for it.
WCIA

Storms cause damage in Central Illinois Monday Night

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Storms caused damage across Central Illinois Monday evening and Monday Night. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of the WCIA 3 Viewing area until 10p Monday evening. Storms quickly fired up after 5:00p and moved through the area, bringing high winds, large hail and heavy rain. At one point, […]
Q985

This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois

You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
Federal grant aims to prevent wrong-way interstate crashes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky has received a $5 million federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates. A statement Monday from the state Transportation Cabinet said the funding will go toward implementing a pilot program that will use new technology to detect when someone goes the wrong way and then alert the wrong-way driver, other drivers and emergency responders.
walls102.com

Tractor-Trailer crash takes life of Indiana man

STERLING – An Indiana man is dead after a tractor trailer crash on I-88 in North Central Illinois. The Illinois State Police say they were called on Monday evening to I-88 near Sterling for a westbound crash. Authorities say 63-year-old Jeff R. Barker left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck a tree and the truck became jack-knifed. Barker, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.
wpsdlocal6.com

Officials identify remains as girl reported missing in 1978

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the remains have been positively identified as those of Tracy Sue Walker. She was born in 1963 and reported missing from the Lafayette, Indiana, area in 1978.
Williamson County crime-stopper tip leads to arrest of Michigan man wanted for murder

COLP, IL — A Michigan man wanted for murder was detained in Colp, Illinois, on Monday thanks to a tip left through the Williamson County Crime Stoppers tip line. According to a Tuesday release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Thaddeus Cortez Wilson of Holland, Michigan, was detained after U.S. Marshals stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the tipster.
COLP, IL

