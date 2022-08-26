Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Post Register
Idaho man faces uncertainty, trying to raise funds for life-saving treatment
BOISE, Idaho — Ray Maloy was surprised back in March when doctors told him he had a condition called pulmonary fibrosis. "I went in thinking I had asthma or something because I was out of breathe and they were telling me that I have this pulmonary fibrosis and it's something that just gets worse and worse," Maloy said.
Post Register
Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger gets 20-year sentence
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern. He'll have to serve a minimum of eight years before he's eligible for parole. Once released, he's been ordered to register as a sex offender. After...
Post Register
Idaho resident to be on next season of Survivor
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Survivor has announced the 18 new castaways competing on the 43rd Edition, and joining them is Idaho resident, Mike Gabler. Originally from Texas, now living in Idaho, 52-year-old Mike Gabler is a heart valve specialist. "Working in the operating room under high stress, I think...
Post Register
Micron to invest $15 Billion in new Idaho semiconductor fabrication plant
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Micron Technology announced plans on Thursday to invest $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new semiconductor fabrication plant (fab) for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho. This will be the first new memory manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in...
Post Register
ITD plans environmental impact statement of I-15/U.S. 20 Connector project
Just under two weeks remain for local residents to submit comments for Idaho Transportation Department’s notice of intent of an environmental impact statement of the Interstate-15/ U.S. Highway 20 Connector project. The connector project’s purpose is to address safety, congestion, mobility and travel time on Interstate 15 and Highway...
Post Register
Most of state sees uptick in obesity
An analysis of county-by-county data in Idaho showed that over the course of 10 years, 39 out of 44 counties saw at least some increase in obesity. Three of the five counties that fared the worst in 2022 — Fremont, Lemhi and Madison — are in eastern Idaho. They were each 9% more obese, while Blaine and Lincoln were each 10% more obese.
Post Register
Former Idaho attorney general endorses Labrador; 3 other former AGs endorse Arkoosh
BOISE — Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy endorsed Raul Labrador for Idaho Attorney General on Tuesday, saying Labrador has agreed to bring back a “solicitor general” position he established when he held the office. Leroy was elected Idaho Attorney General in 1978 and served four years,...
Post Register
Idaho National Guard to hold Gowen Thunder airshow next summer
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho National Guard will host a widely popular airshow, Gowen Thunder, for the first time since 2017 next summer. It will feature the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and the Air Force's F-16 air demonstration squadron. “The Idaho National Guard receives incredible support from...
Post Register
Massive Idaho tax cut, education bill heads to House
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus is moving at lightning speed through the Legislature and headed to the full House on Thursday. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee unanimously approved the bill...
Post Register
Idaho House committee introduces tax cut, education bill
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House committee on Thursday introduced a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state's projected $2 billion budget surplus. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to introduce the bill that has a $410 million annual increase through sales...
Post Register
Fencing developed for U of I ranch a win for wildlife and ranchers
While visiting a rancher on the Idaho and Montana border, Wyatt Prescott gleaned the basic idea behind the rangeland fencing design he’s using to better protect wildlife while still enabling cattlemen to save on staff hours and material costs. The rancher devised the special fencing to withstand heavy snow...
Post Register
Heat advisories issued as hot temps kick in
BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — A strong upper ridge will bring temperatures into the triple digits today and for several days this week. A heat advisory in Idaho and parts of eastern Oregon have been put in effect beginning Tuesday at 6 a.m. until Friday at midnight. Boise is on...
Post Register
Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho
Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. Enacted in August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act...
Post Register
An end to high temperatures in Boise is closer than it seems
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This summer has statistically been one of the hottest in Boise history with a record number of days in the triple digits. While this heatwave may seem neverending, fall weather is coming sooner than one would think. Although Wednesday's high temperature of 106 degrees broke...
Post Register
MT Secretary of State's office refers to 'wingnuts' pushing election allegations
The chief legal counsel for Montana’s top elections official referred to claims of election irregularities in Missoula County as a conspiracy theory advanced by “wingnuts” during a legal deposition in which he was designated to speak under oath as Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s representative. The...
