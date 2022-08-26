ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Post Register

Idaho man faces uncertainty, trying to raise funds for life-saving treatment

BOISE, Idaho — Ray Maloy was surprised back in March when doctors told him he had a condition called pulmonary fibrosis. "I went in thinking I had asthma or something because I was out of breathe and they were telling me that I have this pulmonary fibrosis and it's something that just gets worse and worse," Maloy said.
Post Register

Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger gets 20-year sentence

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern. He'll have to serve a minimum of eight years before he's eligible for parole. Once released, he's been ordered to register as a sex offender. After...
Post Register

Idaho resident to be on next season of Survivor

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Survivor has announced the 18 new castaways competing on the 43rd Edition, and joining them is Idaho resident, Mike Gabler. Originally from Texas, now living in Idaho, 52-year-old Mike Gabler is a heart valve specialist. "Working in the operating room under high stress, I think...
Post Register

Micron to invest $15 Billion in new Idaho semiconductor fabrication plant

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Micron Technology announced plans on Thursday to invest $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new semiconductor fabrication plant (fab) for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho. This will be the first new memory manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in...
Post Register

ITD plans environmental impact statement of I-15/U.S. 20 Connector project

Just under two weeks remain for local residents to submit comments for Idaho Transportation Department’s notice of intent of an environmental impact statement of the Interstate-15/ U.S. Highway 20 Connector project. The connector project’s purpose is to address safety, congestion, mobility and travel time on Interstate 15 and Highway...
Post Register

Most of state sees uptick in obesity

An analysis of county-by-county data in Idaho showed that over the course of 10 years, 39 out of 44 counties saw at least some increase in obesity. Three of the five counties that fared the worst in 2022 — Fremont, Lemhi and Madison — are in eastern Idaho. They were each 9% more obese, while Blaine and Lincoln were each 10% more obese.
Post Register

Idaho National Guard to hold Gowen Thunder airshow next summer

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho National Guard will host a widely popular airshow, Gowen Thunder, for the first time since 2017 next summer. It will feature the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and the Air Force's F-16 air demonstration squadron. “The Idaho National Guard receives incredible support from...
Post Register

Massive Idaho tax cut, education bill heads to House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus is moving at lightning speed through the Legislature and headed to the full House on Thursday. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee unanimously approved the bill...
Post Register

Idaho House committee introduces tax cut, education bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House committee on Thursday introduced a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state's projected $2 billion budget surplus. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to introduce the bill that has a $410 million annual increase through sales...
Post Register

Fencing developed for U of I ranch a win for wildlife and ranchers

While visiting a rancher on the Idaho and Montana border, Wyatt Prescott gleaned the basic idea behind the rangeland fencing design he’s using to better protect wildlife while still enabling cattlemen to save on staff hours and material costs. The rancher devised the special fencing to withstand heavy snow...
Post Register

Heat advisories issued as hot temps kick in

BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — A strong upper ridge will bring temperatures into the triple digits today and for several days this week. A heat advisory in Idaho and parts of eastern Oregon have been put in effect beginning Tuesday at 6 a.m. until Friday at midnight. Boise is on...
Post Register

Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho

Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. Enacted in August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act...
Post Register

An end to high temperatures in Boise is closer than it seems

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This summer has statistically been one of the hottest in Boise history with a record number of days in the triple digits. While this heatwave may seem neverending, fall weather is coming sooner than one would think. Although Wednesday's high temperature of 106 degrees broke...
