Juan Manuel Garza runs for mayor of Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The KGNS Digital News Desk kicked off the election season with its first candidate interview for one key race on the ballot this November. On Wednesday, August 31, Juan Manual Garza stopped by the studios to announce his mayoral candidacy and platform. Garza was born and...
Binational Park Project needs money from Washington
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz has been promoting the local binational park project in his travels. He recently traveled to Mexico City, as well as San Antonio, along with ambassadors from Mexico. Saenz said the support they have gotten is greatly appreciated, but what the project really needs...
United Way and KGNS to hold Caring for our Stars Telethon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - United Way of Laredo is teaming up with your Good Neighbor Station this Saturday for its Caring for our Stars Telethon. United Way has been in existence for over 70 years and the organization has been monumental in helping other non-profit organizations get their feet off the ground.
Mobile unit for veterans available on Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Veterans that are looking for information about resources available through the Veterans Administration (VA) will have access to the information through a mobile unit. The unit will be parked outside of Workforce Solutions for South Texas located at 1406 Jacaman Road on Wednesday, August 31 from...
LISD Board of Trustees to hold special meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo I.S.D. Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon. The board will discuss finalizing a formative evaluation of the superintendent. Also on the agenda is the naming of a room within the Nixon Band Hall for the district’s former fine arts...
UISD offering free COVID vaccines
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) continues to offer free COVID vaccines to the community. The district will have all phases of the vaccine including boosters at two campuses on Wednesday, August 31. Those interested can visit Los Obispos Middle School at 4801 Ejido Avenue or...
Laredo Vet Center urges vets to take advantage of services
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Vet Center is trying to make it easier for veterans to get the benefits available to them by hitting the road on their mobile unit. On Wednesday, August 31, the unit was parked outside of Workforce Solutions for South Texas. The Laredo Vet Center...
Border Region to hold suicide prevention walk
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As we prepare to start the month of September, a local health center is bringing awareness to suicide. In observance of Suicide Prevention Month which takes place in September, Border Region Behavioral Health Center is hosting a suicide prevention walk and health fair. Counselors at Border...
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo man got a big surprise with a recent water bill. Abel Phillips says his home doesn’t have a pool, an irrigation system, or any leaks. That is why he is upset to see that his bill came out to be more than $500.
Laredo breaks ground on Buena Vista Sports Complex
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Gateway City has been known to be a port-of-entry town where hundreds of trucks and trailers pass by on a daily basis; however, city officials are looking to change that. The City of Laredo held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new sports complex that is...
Over 200 Mexican National Guardsmen deployed to Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Mexican National Guards continue to arrive in Nuevo Laredo. According to the Secretary of Defense, over 200 guardsmen arrived in our sister city. It’s unclear what prompted the deployment; however, they are assigned along the international bridges. They will help Mexican customs officials, but this...
City of Laredo conducts annual chlorine conversion treatment
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo residents might start to notice an unusual smell coming from the water. This weekend the City of Laredo started a free chlorine water conversion that will disinfect the water in town; it’s part of their updated nitrification plan. Many people took to social media...
Know your rights at work!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Do you know your rights at your place of employment?. This week the consulate is holding several workshops that aims to teach workers their legal rights in the workplace. The workshops started on Monday and ends on Friday. The Mexican Consulate in Laredo will hold various...
LISD parents return to class for in-person trainings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a few weeks since kids went back to school but now it’s the parents’ turn to return to the classrooms. The Laredo Independent School District is providing parents with an opportunity to help their children succeed in the classrooms. The start...
Stash house bust in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station and other local law enforcement officials closed a stash house in south Laredo. It happened on Tuesday, August 30, when Border Patrol agents, Webb County Constable’s Precinct 2, and the Webb County Attorney’s Office closed a stash house located on Malinche Avenue. 14 undocumented individuals were found inside the residence. They were all in the country illegally and were from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala. Six of the individuals had prior arrests by the U.S. Border Patrol.
CBP unveils ‘wanted’ campaign targeting five human smugglers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unveiled a ‘wanted’ campaign targeting a handful of human smugglers. The initiative was launched in 2016 with joint efforts by Border Patrol and the Mexican government. The flyers are placed along heavily-traveled areas for the public to see. The...
Flood problem leaves Laredo resident asking city for help
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you live in Laredo, on most days we have dry days, and every now and then we’ll get some rain. For some the rain can be a blessing but for others it can be a nightmare. With more rainy days expected in our forecast,...
Laredo school districts prepare for covid and flu season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The start of the school year is still fairly fresh but there continue to be invisible enemies lingering in the air that could deter students and teachers from being in the classrooms. It’s a triple threat coming to schools. While we continue to deal with...
Pet of the Week: Bingo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Clear the Shelters campaign is over and done with but there are still several pets without a home. In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for someone to take Bingo home!. Bingo is a lab-mix...
Rio Grande water levels return to normal
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Some relief may be in sight after months of reported droughts in several areas across South Texas including Laredo. Water levels at the Rio Grande have been rising after recent rainfall that we have seen over the past couple of weeks. The Laredo Fire Department states...
