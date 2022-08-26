Lytle approves $16.6 million budget, staff says utility rates must go up soon amidst growing city/ infrastructure projects

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio horse that was honored with a military graveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh Jurberg
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio city staff propose change in CPS Energy bill credit plan to target low-income customers
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio city staff are adjusting its plan to disburse $50 million in CPS Energy revenue back to customers. On Tuesday during a city budget work session, staff presented a revised plan that would still give the $50 million back to customers. The revised plan would...
devinenews.com
Solar farm project in Moore draws heat from local opponents
Opposition to a rumored solar panel farm being planned in Moore brought a capacity crowd together Thursday evening (Aug. 25) at the local community center. Ray Freitas, manager of the Moore Water Supply Corporation, told the audience that a neighbor on Black Creek Road/CR 1660 had confirmed leasing acreage for a solar farm, sometimes referred to as a photovoltaic power station, using a large array of solar panels to convert sunlight into electrical energy.
KSAT 12
Proposed apartment complex, new businesses has residents in one Helotes neighborhood concerned about new development
HELOTES, Texas – Plans for a new development in the Helotes area have been granted approvals by the necessary agencies however, there’s a major backup. Residents in Helotes are not on-board and want the proposal dismissed. The development in question is a nearly 300-unit apartment complex and four...
Rising cost of living leads to high demand for rent assistance
SAN ANTONIO — The increasing cost of living is driving thousands of Texans to seek financial assistance from state and local organizations. In San Antonio, Catholic Charities Programs Manager Lizzy Perales said they are seeing record numbers of clients, most of them seeking help paying their rent and utilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PLANetizen
San Antonio Considering Major Development Code Overhaul
San Antonio has spent the year considering 193 amendments to its unified development code, with a City Council committee hearing on the changes held last week and a full council vote expected in October. “On Thursday, the committee learned that of all proposed changes, city staff only recommended two be...
Construction continues on FM 725 expansion in New Braunfels
Road crews are working to widen FM 725 from two to four lanes and install a median, sidewalks and bike lanes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The expansion of FM 725 from Zipp Road to FM 78 in New Braunfels continues as scheduled while road crews widen the road from two to four lanes and install a median, sidewalks and bike lanes.
KSAT 12
Recent crash has TxDOT asking drivers to steer clear of highway HERO crews
SAN ANTONIO – A member of a crew known to help drivers who are in need on our local highways is recovering from injuries he suffered while doing that job. Chris Rose, an operator for the HERO program, was hit by a car August 21 on Loop 410 near Marbach Road as he worked to block off the scene of an earlier crash there.
New San Antonio farmer's market grows outside of Wonderland of the America's
Starting this Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
seguintoday.com
Walmart reopens in Seguin with a new, multi-million-dollar improved look
(Seguin) — After just 90 days, the Seguin Walmart store on Friday was able to celebrate its second-best day ever. Its original best day was back in June of 1995, when the store opened the doors to its current location. Now, 27 years later, Walmart is celebrating a re-grand opening brining the store up to par with all its other newer locations.
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Who are the best organizations to work for in San Antonio?. Thanks to a recent report conducted by Forbes, now we know. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile a list of America’s Best Employers By State. They surveyed over 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
devinenews.com
Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
saobserver.com
2022 LABOR DAY CLOSURES
City announces Labor Day Holiday Schedule of City Services. The City of San Antonio will observe the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5, 2022. City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other City services will operate as follows:
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTSA
New Braunfels resident wins $2 million in Texas Lottery
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Lottery is announcing a $2 million winner from New Braunfels, although the winner is choosing to remain anonymous. The winner scored the prize with the scratch ticket game ‘Premier Cash,’ which was purchased at a QuikTrip location at 2017 FM 1102.
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
$799K Spanish-Mediterranean 'jewel' for sale in San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake
Peek inside this Mediterranean escape tucked away in San Antonio.
KENS 5
Car safes built to deter thieves are in high demand, local business says
SAN ANTONIO — Console safes are in high demand, according to staff at Lock'er Down. The local security system supplier, located on San Antonio's north side, told KENS 5 their sales are on the rise as thieves continue to target vehicles in San Antonio. We decided to look into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
Man found dead inside vehicle in parking lot of Far West Side fireworks stand
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's office is investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of a Far West Side fireworks stand. The body was found around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Mr. W Fireworks off U.S. Highway 90 West near Montgomery Road. When Bexar...
KSAT 12
University Health, Bexar County to offer free flu shots during 4 drive-thru events
SAN ANTONIO – University Health and Bexar County are teaming up to offer free flu shots during drive-through clinics in September and October. The shots will be offered to anyone 6 months and older, but advance registration is required. “The focus on monkeypox and COVID-19 may distract us from...
Edgewood ISD teacher fired over 'unprofessional' behavior toward student
Immediate action was taken, the district said.
KSAT 12
Public servant assaults, felony DWI and drug case among those dismissed after errant Schertz PD evidence purge
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Guadalupe County Attorney this week dismissed felony cases against five defendants after evidence in each of the criminal matters was improperly destroyed by the Schertz Police Department, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. The move by prosecutors was the latest step in the months-long...
Comments / 0