KTVL
Southern Oregon cat rescue closes to new intakes after it sees drastic increase in kittens
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon cat rescue nonprofit organization has temporarily closed its doors to new intakes after seeing a drastic increase in cats needing a home, needing to be fixed, or in need of medical assistance. The president and owner of Melly Cat Rescue, Melody Spiegel,...
KDRV
Curry County video shows rescue effort from 300' rock cliff
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A drone is part of the rescue effort that helped a Brookings man get safely off a Pacific Ocean cliff. Video released by the Curry County Sheriff today shows the rescue effort for the man stranded on a 300' rock face. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
Fast Company
After a devastating wildfire, this tiny Oregon town built back greener
When he woke up early in the morning on September 8, 2020, the first thing that Michael Biggs noticed was the wind. It was stronger than he’d ever experienced in the area. The Southern Oregon air was hot and dry. He posted a message on Facebook warning neighbors of the risk of wildfire, and later left for a hike with his dogs. While he was gone, he got a text from his wife: She could see black smoke rising from the south.
Rum Creek fire on Rogue River grows to 11,700 acres
The Rum Creek fire, burning on the Rogue River northwest of Grants Pass, grew to 11,700 acres Monday and Tuesday morning and the fire could gain strength with higher temperatures expected in the next two days. The fire is firmly established on both sides of the river north of Galice,...
kpic
The Rum Creek Fire continues to grow in size; now up to 13,994 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Rum Creek Fire burning northwest of Grants Pass crossed a containment line on the east side of the fire Tuesday night, burning several hundred acres, according to fire officials. According to an update posted Wednesday morning, the Rum Creek Fire was at 13,994 acres in...
FOX Reno
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
kqennewsradio.com
MARTIN CREEK FIRE BURNING NORTHWEST OF GLENDALE
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3 to 5 acres wildland fire about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road on Wednesday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Martin Creek Fire was reported at about 6:00 p.m....
KTVL
Fire activity increases on Rum Creek fire, now almost 15,000 acres
MERLIN, ORE. — Updated Sept. 1st at 1:35 am:. Firefighting resources are surging to new areas to address locations where the fire crossed lines on the eastern edge of the fire. Fire remains active overnight due to warm temperatures, low humidity and dry fuels. Structural protection continues in residential...
CBS Austin
Crews fighting western wildfires use special protective wraps to protect houses
MERLIN, Ore. (KTVL) — Firefighters in southern Oregon are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of a wildfire that's being called the "Rum Creek Fire",. Crews are taking advantage of cooler, more humid weather conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Nearly 12,000 acres are burning...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire community meeting set for Tuesday
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire Unified Command has a time set for a community meeting. It is set to start 6pm Tuesday, August 30, at North Valley High School at 6741 Monument Drive in Grants Pass. The meeting will be livestreamed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/rumcreekfire2022. Unified...
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment
MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
kptv.com
Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
klcc.org
Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Josephine County
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
ijpr.org
Memorial held in Medford for fallen firefighter, Logan Taylor
Spectators from nearly every forestry agency in Jackson and Josephine Counties gathered at Harry and David Field in Medford to honor him. Taylor was battling the Rum Creek Fire when he was critically injured by a falling tree. Despite life saving efforts, he died at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on August 18th.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Dean Creek Fire in Central Point now fully lined
Jackson County, Ore. — Updated August 28 at 9:07 pm:. The Central Point police have cancelled the Level 1 evacuation notice for the area of: Old Upton Subdivision: North and West of Upton Road. East of Bear Creek. Updated August 28 at 8:34 pm:. The Dean Creek Fire is...
krcrtv.com
Water line bursts in City of Yreka
YREKA, Calif. — Early this morning a water line broke causing the city to shut off water along Mill and Fairlane Roads. Crews are working to evaluate and repair the damaged line. The city asks drivers to slow down while traveling along Oberlin Road during the repairs. As of...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire efforts in "full suppression" mode
MERLIN, Ore. – The team managing Rum Creek Fire suppression efforts say helicopters this week have dropped more than a half-million gallons of water on the fire. Fixed-wing aircraft have dropped a quarter-million gallons of retardant. Northwest Incident Management Team 13 (Team 13) says firefighters are holding the fire's...
KTVL
Rum Creek fire causes community staples to close for the next two weeks
Merlin, Or. — Most people and businesses would give up if they did not have such a loving community to support them in the middle of trying times. As Galice Resort faces yet another year of constant fires, the business owners have been forced yet again to evacuate their lodge on Friday, Aug. 26.
