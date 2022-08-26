Read full article on original website
Boy, 14, charged with shooting 15-year-old on Ringle Street
Rochester, N.Y. — A 14-year-old has been charged with shooting a 15-year-old Tuesday in Rochester. Police say the suspect shot the boy on Ringle Street with a shotgun. Police took him into custody at a nearby home and found the shotgun. He was issued an appearance ticket and referred...
Parolee sentenced to 20 years to life in 2020 murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is headed to prison for killing another man in Rochester in 2020. Treyquan Davis, 26, was sentenced this week to 20 years to life for the murder of Jorge Luis Bonilla, 22, on Lake Avenue on June 8, 2020. At the time, authorities say...
RPD investigating 15 year old shot
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ringle Street Tuesday night. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper body. He was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Ketchum Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Ketchum Street just before 10:00 p.m. When they arrived to the area, they found a 39-year-old male...
EMT safety a concern after two workers were attacked last Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Two A-M-R crew members were assaulted last Thursday night near Lyell Avenue while responding to a call for an unconscious man in the road. Crew members began providing care to the man when he woke up and started attacking them. "Both providers were kicked and punched...
Family of fatal hit and run victim ask for justice
Rochester, N.Y. — It has been almost four weeks since a fatal hit and run and still no arrests have been made in a deadly hit-and-run on Lake Avenue. The victim, Jared Jones, 19, was riding his bike home from the beach and was struck head on by a truck.
Home Depot employee punched by alleged shoplifter in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at Home Depot on Panorama Trail. Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a man allegedly tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise, punched an asset protection employee in the face and shoved the employee to the ground.
'Going outside is terrifying': Teens talk about impact of Rochester's violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Violence is a scary reality for some Rochester teens - and they talked about that Wednesday. At a summit on violence, city leaders heard powerful testimony from young people about how violence affects them every day. It was hosted by Monroe County Legislator Ricky Frazier and...
Jury seated in trial in Brighton ax murder case
Rochester, N.Y. — Opening statements will begin next Tuesday in the case of a man accused of killing his wife with an ax four decades ago. James Krauseneck is accused of killing his wife, Cathleen, in their Brighton home in 1982. Prosecutors - and Cathleen Krauseneck's family - allege...
Man arrested for drugs following 2021 traffic stop in Livingston County
Nunda, N.Y. — A Genesee County man faces charges stemming from a traffic stop in Livingston County that happened in early 2021. Louis Coleman, 48, of Batavia, was pulled over on State Route 408 in Nunda Jan. 2, 2021 for traffic violations. An investigation found Coleman was driving with a suspended license.
Car crashes into home, goes up in flames on Backus Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a car caught on fire after crashing into a home on the city's northwest side early Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the area of Bloss and Backus Street for the report of a car crashing into a home. When...
Another guilty plea in Morgan fraud case
Rochester, N.Y. — A member of the once-prominent Morgan development family has pleaded guilty for his role in a multi-million dollar mortgage fraud scheme. Kevin Morgan pleaded guilty to bank larceny and faces up to a year in prison when sentenced in October. Federal prosecutors say he admitted to...
Woman claims Roberts Wesleyan College mishandled rape allegation
Chili, N.Y. — A former Roberts Wesleyan College student claims she was raped on campus - and that when she reported it - college officials told her to come to a "beautiful reconciliation" with her alleged attacker. Now, that woman is suing the college. Attorney Morgan Levy says her...
PHOTOS: Virginia officer saves hawk caught in the grill of a car
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer (APPO) McLemore in Virginia is credited with saving a hawk that got caught in the grill of a car. Fairfax County police said they responded to Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 after a driver realized a hawk was...
New gun laws go into effect Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — New restrictions on handguns and the license to carry in New York State will be in effect Thursday. The changes have prompted a rush for permits and a bit of confusion. County Clerks' offices across the state have been busy recently with questions from gun permit...
AAA reminds drivers to be extra cautious ahead of return to school
Rochester, N.Y. — Students head back to school in less than a week. On Wednesday, AAA had a reminder for drivers. Representatives joined with law enforcement and local leaders to kick off its annual "School's Open - Drive Carefully" campaign. They're asking drivers to slow down and eliminate distractions.
There is no age limit to buy whipped cream in New York State
A law meant to curb "whippet" drug use in teenagers has caused confusion in grocery stores across New York State. Last year, a law passed restricting the purchase of "whipped cream chargers" containing nitrous oxide, also known as "whippets", to people 21 and older. These canisters are often found inside...
URMC study explores COVID's potential link to dementia
Rochester, N.Y. — Critical research on COVID and a possible link to accelerated dementia is being conducted in Rochester. The University of Rochester Medical Center received a grant from the National Institutes of Aging. This will allow researches to sharply understand how the coronavirus could damage brain function and...
