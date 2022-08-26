Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Indiana Archaeology Month Starts Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — Next month marks the 27th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in Indiana. This year’s celebration starts Sep. 1, which Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared Indiana Archaeology Month Kickoff Day. All month long, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s fascinating...
inkfreenews.com
Abortion Providers File Lawsuit Against State’s Near-Total Abortion Ban
INDIANAPOLIS – A group of Indiana abortion care providers on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in state court challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban that is set to take effect in just 16 days. The suit – filed in Monroe County Circuit Court by the American Civil Liberties Union of...
inkfreenews.com
Indiana’s Death Row: No Drugs, No Movement
INDIANAPOLIS — Eight men languish on Indiana’s death row as the state struggles to obtain the drugs needed to conduct an execution. Its longest resident has lived 29 years awaiting execution; its most recent addition has waited eight. The de-facto moratorium on executions in Indiana has some prosecutors...
inkfreenews.com
Missing Illinois Man Found In Elkhart County
ELKHART — A missing man from Illinois was found in a wooded area in Elkhart County, according to the Indiana State Police. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, troopers with State Police and a deputy with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office were able to find the man, who had been reported missing in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near CR 131.
Comments / 0