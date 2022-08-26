ELKHART — A missing man from Illinois was found in a wooded area in Elkhart County, according to the Indiana State Police. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, troopers with State Police and a deputy with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office were able to find the man, who had been reported missing in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near CR 131.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO