Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Here are the top 17 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend is packed with events ranging from a new fall market, intriguing art openings, cool concerts, and a tailgate event. Meanwhile, a booming 'burb celebrates the Caribbean, a Montrose bar toasts a birthday, and a local rapper hosts a weekend picnic. Another red-hot rapper/entertainer hits town, locals can scale a building for a good cause, and a golf tourney channels the epic Catalina Wine Mixer (!).
Meet the team behind an LA restaurant taking a stand in The Woodlands, plus Houston's fine dining icon refreshes
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Jason Wishengrad and David Selman join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss The Stand, a Los Angeles-based restaurant that recently opened its first Texas location in The Woodlands. Wishengrad, the company's executive vice president and son of founder Murray Wishengrad, and Selman, the restaurant's culinary director, share insight into what it means to serve "American classics redefined."
CultureMap's Wine Guy Chris Shepherd shares his favorite affordable wines to pair with Labor Day grilling
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.
New Gatsby-themed seafood restaurant jazzes up Montrose with Roaring '20s vibe
An intimate Montrose steakhouse will soon have a seafood-focused sister restaurant. Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse owner Luis Rangel will expand his brand with a new restaurant called Gatsby's Prime Seafood that's expected to open in September. Located in the former Tony Mandola's space at 1212 Waugh Dr., the new Gatsby's will...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for September
In Houston, it can be a difficult to get into that fall vibe when temps are hovering in the 90s; luckily, there is so much to look forward to before we have to take out our sweaters and boots. Shopping for college football looks, back-to-school fits, event and gala season,...
Houston movie theaters showcase $3 first-run films on National Cinema Day
In perhaps an effort to bolster flagging box office numbers, movie theaters in Houston and across the country will be offering tickets for all screenings on Saturday, September 3 for just $3 per person as part of National Cinema Day. Participating chains in and around Houston include AMC Theatres, Cinemark,...
Beloved BBQ favorite fires up third Houston-area bistro at Katy Kroger
Acres Homes staple Burns Original BBQ is conquering Houston one Kroger at a time. The barbecue joint will celebrate the grand opening of its third Bistro location this Saturday, September 3 at the Kroger location at 2700 W Grand Pkwy N. Burns already has similar locations in Pearland and Humble’s...
Ambitious new sushi restaurant starring Tokyo-trained chef makes a splash in Bellaire
The destination-worthy Japanese restaurant Bellaire has been craving will make its debut this week. Aya Sushi opens for dinner service this Thursday, September 1. Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen partners Bruce Kish and Minette Corpuz teamed up with chef Pak Tsui, a partner in Kau Ba as well as Fat Bao and Heights favorite Ka Sushi, to open Aya in the former Bernie’s Burger Bus space at 5407A Bellaire Blvd. They’ve enlisted chef Yoshi Katsuyama as chef and partner where he’ll work alongside beverage director Chris Morris, a cocktail veteran whose resume includes Hunky Dory, MAD, and Kau Ba.
Texas celebrity chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants
---- Tim Love has bid the Bayou City farewell. The Fort Worth-based celebrity chef has closed his three restaurants in Upper Kirby's Levy Park. They were:. Woodshed Smokehouse: "an homage to all things wood grilled, roasted, steamed, braised and slow-cooked" Love Shack: the chef's take on a classic burger joint.
Houston readies for historic return to moon with new NASA launch date
Houstonians who are eagerly anticipating America’s historic return to the moon now have a new date. Artemis I will now launch on Saturday, September 3, with a two-hour window beginning at 1:17 pm, NASA announced late Tuesday, August 30. Viewers can tune into the livestream of the rocket and...
Yelp gifts $10,000 to Houston hot chicken restaurant as part of $100k in grants to Texas businesses
It seems like every calendar year is named “challenging” for local businesses, and never without reason. Businesses need constant maintenance to stay ahead of the community’s needs, and Yelp, the consumer ratings company, wants to help beyond its usual search streamlining. With help from celebrity designer and...
Massive 'Mega Adoption' downtown pet event matches Houstonians with 1,000 future furry family members
While Houston and its local institutions continue to score continuous best-of lists, one issue remains a stain on the city’s reputation: the stray animal crisis. Indeed, thousands of sick, injured, hungry, thirsty, and lonely animals of all ages roam our streets. Some survive alone, many end up in shelters and are ultimately euthanized. Fortunately, a major downtown pet event returns this weekend to help.
Houston hip-hop legend Bun B and Houston restaurateur dish on Trill Burgers' sizzling success
On this week's episode of What's Eric Eating, Bun B and his business partner Andy Nguyen join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Trill Burgers. The Houston hip-hop legend and veteran restaurateur recently earned national recognition for their smash burger concept by winning the title of "Ultimate Burger Spot" on Good Morning America.
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Shaquille O'Neal's chicken restaurant plucks first Houston location
Shaquille O'Neal's chicken chain has identified its first Houston location. Big Chicken will open this fall in the Westchase district at 9660 Westheimer Rd. The NBA Hall of Famer and media personality is the primary investor in Big Chicken, a Las Vegas-based restaurant with locations in eight states as well as on Carnival cruise ships. It serves fried chicken sandwiches with a range of toppings such as the Big & Sloppy (mac and cheese, fried onions), The Big Aristotle (fried onions, Muenster, Memphis-style barbecue sauce), and the Shaq Attack (pepper jack, jalapeño slaw, spicy chipotle barbecue sauce).
North downtown brewpub rebrands with bar bites, craft beers, and new events to beat the daily grind
The new owners of a Houston brewery have revealed their plans for the recent acquisition. Local Group Brewing will soon be known as Gristworkz, owner Distincture Hospitality announced. Named for the process of grinding malt and grains that's an essential step in brewing beer, Gristworkz pitches itself as paying homage...
Dazzling immersive light and music experience returns to illuminate Houston Botanic Garden
An internationally acclaimed holiday lights/music event, Lightscape, will make a highly anticipated return to the Houston Botanic Garden this winter. Back for its second year, the outdoor illuminated trail includes stunning new immersive installations — in addition to well-loved favorites — set to seasonal tunes along a winding path through the garden. More than 80 percent of this year’s trail will feature installations never before seen in Houston, including a spectacular display of bluebonnets, an installation appropriately unique to The Lone Star State.
Ken Hoffman hams it up with the greatest breakfast sandwich no one's heard of — outside New Jersey
Over the course of my career as Houston’s leading discount restaurant critic, more than 1,000 fast food burger and pizza reviews, I never critiqued a sandwich that wasn’t available at every street corner drive-thru. Let alone a sandwich that I had to assemble and cook in my professional...
Local Mediterranean restaurant beefs up presence with new Katy flagship
A popular Katy restaurant will soon occupy a much larger building. Local Table has claimed the former Luby's/Fuddruckers space at 24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd. for a flagship location that will open this fall. First opened in 2016, the restaurant builds on the legacy of Hungry's, the popular Mediterranean cafe that...
Downtown food hall heats up with bento boxes, crafty burgers, and cranky carrots
Downtown dining destination Finn Hall has switched things up again. The food hall has welcomed the return of one of its original tenants and made space for three new concepts that replace some that quietly shuttered earlier this year. First, chef Shannen Tune has brought Craft Burger back to Finn...
