Shaquille O'Neal's chicken chain has identified its first Houston location. Big Chicken will open this fall in the Westchase district at 9660 Westheimer Rd. The NBA Hall of Famer and media personality is the primary investor in Big Chicken, a Las Vegas-based restaurant with locations in eight states as well as on Carnival cruise ships. It serves fried chicken sandwiches with a range of toppings such as the Big & Sloppy (mac and cheese, fried onions), The Big Aristotle (fried onions, Muenster, Memphis-style barbecue sauce), and the Shaq Attack (pepper jack, jalapeño slaw, spicy chipotle barbecue sauce).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO