New Orleans, LA

verylocal.com

If These Walls Could Talk: New Orleans Restaurants in Repurposed Buildings

From the French Quarter to Lakeview, read more about the stories hidden within the walls of some of the cities best restaurants. New Orleans is an old city, and so many of our city’s buildings have a rich, hidden history. Many of our favorite restaurants are located in repurposed buildings with stories in their walls.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
verylocal.com

New book dives into life, recipes of entrepreneur Al Copeland

“Secrets of a Taste Maker,” the definitive cookbook and biography of Al Copeland Sr., by Chris Rose and Kit Wohl with photography by Sam Hanna, will be going on sale Sept. 13. The book has been in the works for years and offers an intimate look at one of the New Orleans area’s most memorable citizens. The hefty coffee table book roves from Copeland’s humble beginnings in Arabi to his ascension to the King of Popeyes Fried Chicken. While you will not find any Popeyes recipes in the book, but there are a great many of them from Copeland’s New Orleans and the Copeland Family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
verylocal.com

Labor Day events in New Orleans

The federal holiday that honors and recognizes the American Labor Force movement is also a long weekend filled with things to do in New Orleans. Officially say farewell to summer and hello to a long weekend of Labor Day events in the Crescent City. Southern Decadence. Sept. 1-5, 2022 |...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

