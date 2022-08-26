“Secrets of a Taste Maker,” the definitive cookbook and biography of Al Copeland Sr., by Chris Rose and Kit Wohl with photography by Sam Hanna, will be going on sale Sept. 13. The book has been in the works for years and offers an intimate look at one of the New Orleans area’s most memorable citizens. The hefty coffee table book roves from Copeland’s humble beginnings in Arabi to his ascension to the King of Popeyes Fried Chicken. While you will not find any Popeyes recipes in the book, but there are a great many of them from Copeland’s New Orleans and the Copeland Family.

