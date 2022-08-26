ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Samaritan’ on Amazon Prime, a Sylvester Stallone Superhero Flick That’s Bereft of Originality

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2Lm2_0hWyDdiw00

Sylvester Stallone anchors Prime Video’s Samaritan, best described as a superhero movie, but with all the joy squeegeed out of it. Apparently that’s the review right there, but I’ll soldier on. I guess it tonally compares to the bleak vigilante-isms of the triumphant The Batman, which was a more grim and disturbing entry in the genre, albeit one boasting a good screenplay, good direction, good acting, good ideas, good dialogue, good visual effects and good music. Which leaves Samaritan as a simple story about a superhero who’s now a dumpster-diving sanitation worker, so insert your garbage man joke here.

SAMARITAN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: A boy’s voice narrates, and I summarize: Once upon a dreary f—ing time, twin brothers were born with super strength and super healing and super invulnerability of the epidermis. Wunza good guy and wunza bad guy, Samaritan and Nemesis respectively (duh), and they both died in a battle to the death in a flame-and-steam factory. A coupla decades later, the narrator kid, Sam (Javon “Wanna” Walton), lives in the city of Granite City, a city whose main export has to be flame-and-steam factories. In fact, I’m convinced Granite City consists of roughly two-thirds flame-and-steam factories. We’ll see a few of them before the movie’s over. Granite City is a rainy rubbish site overrun with lawless thugs, homeless people, striking workers, the unemployed and surely at least 500,000 very sad and wet scraggly stray dogs. It makes RoboCop’s Detroit look like Pleasantville. I imagine it’s even worse than Concreton, Slabville and Cementfield. If general disgruntlement with existence was a city, it’d be Granite City.

Sam’s dad is dead and his mother (Dascha Polanco) has the only job afforded to single moms in movies like this – Nurse Working Shitty Hours. Sam is a target for bullies and the landlord is always taping eviction notices to their apartment door. LIFE SUCKS. Sam isn’t without hope, however. He’s a megafan of Samaritan. He believes the superhero isn’t dead and is somewhere in hiding. He draws Samaritan on his notebooks and keeps a worship wall of news clippings and watches YouTube videos about the guy and is a step or three shy of becoming a full-blown internet weirdo. Because he’s young and stupid and hasn’t seen enough movies like this (and there are plenty), Sam falls in with a mohawked shithead gang leader named Cyrus (Pilou Asbaek), who worships Nemesis and envisions ruling the flaming, steaming rubble of Granite City in the spirit of the villain.

Meanwhile, in Rear Window distance from Sam lives a humble garbage man (Stallone) with mitts like honeybaked hams and a face that hasn’t cracked a smile since the Space Race. He shoves dumpsters around and occasionally plucks an ol’ radio or camera out of them so he can fix ’em up. It’s obvious that this guy is just a guy named “Joe Smith” (as it says on his apartment nameplate) and not a superhero in a reclusive funk, just wiling away the time fiddling with soldering irons and little screwdrivers. Of course, what with this and that, “Joe Smith” sort of accidentally becomes a grandfatherly advice-giver to Sam, who suspects the guy’s more than just a gruff old fart – and might come in handy when Granite City needs to be pulled from the steaming flames of anarchical rule!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HvhT_0hWyDdiw00
Photo: Amazon Studios

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: My favorite flame-and-steam factory is in my favorite Stallone movie, Cobra (“This is where the law stops, and I start – sucker”). So Samaritan is a drab mashup of that, RoboCop dystopia, Kick-Ass and Unbreakable alt-superheroisms and the gruff guy/gee-whiz kid dynamic of Real Steel or, more apt, Over the Top.

Performance Worth Watching: I’ll just say that this cloddish material does no one any favors here.

Memorable Dialogue: Perhaps the most self-aware speech of Stallone’s long career: “I’m a troglodyte. You know what that is? It’s Greek for ‘a man that dwells in a cave.’ I’m a caveman. I live in a tiny apartment. And it’s fine. I like bein’ alone. You know what bothers me? Bein’ around other people. You follow me?”

Sex and Skin: None.

Our Take: Samaritan is a real PSYCHOLOGICAL JOURNEY, I tell ya. This is a dried-out husk of a dead-fishbone of a screenplay, bereft of a single original idea or fresh riff on the genre. Every scene is a predictable trudge through an arc of bankrupt story tropes. The kid is a scintilla of a millimeter away from full-on waywardness and the old man is a similar asshair’s breadth from hapless hermitdom, and in each other they find Something to Believe In, etc. etc., you know the drill, except this time, it feels like the bit is spinning right against our temples. Inspiration is low. These characters are driven forward not by mutual affection, but by the relentless chugging steam-and-flame choo-choo train of formula. Sam and “Joe Smith” aren’t in control of anything here. Their fates are never in doubt.

I guess the film stands out somewhat for its relentless, edge-of-PG-13 brutality. Chokings, beatings, stabbings, shootings, throwings through walls, breakings of arms with pipe wrenches. The third act is just heads being kicked and backs being broken and grenades and bombs exploding. It’s old-school Stallone in that sense, except 35 years ago, it would’ve been rated R and far heavier with the red dye and corn syrup, and given him at least three or four more withering one-liners, and had no CGI, which this movie is laden with. CGI so phony, I laughed in its fake-ass face. Stallone gets one one-liner here, and it’s delicious with irony: “Have a blast.”

Our Call: It has to be said. Can’t resist. No avoiding it: Bad Samaritan. SKIP IT.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com.

Comments / 39

Michael Tinney
3d ago

It was an original superhero film …sure it was formulated, sure it was predictable, but I give it anA for effort for the following1:attempting to be an original in a genre that’s hard to be original in2: No agendas were pushed just meat and potatoes3: No woke/ alphabet group appreciation box checking ( see number 2)

Reply
10
Edward Navarre
2d ago

It was worth watching. An old man playing an old superhero, nothing wrong with that. The twist at the end was no twist at all, but put a nice finish to the movie. The Games of Thrones villain didn't measure up for me. And the fire at the end. that kid should have been long dead before Sly even got to him.

Reply
3
Related
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone’s children: Meet his five sons and daughters

The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. That’s what Sylvester Stallone learned when his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce from the actor in August 2022. The estranged pair share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. He also shares two sons — Sage and Seargeoh — with first wife Sasha Czack, to whom he was married from 1974 to 1985. The “Rocky” actor was also married to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987, though they don’t share any children. Here is a look at all five of Stallone’s grown kids. Sage Moonblood Stallone Stallone and Czack welcomed their first child, son Sage, on...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Family Secrets’ on Netflix, Where Fibs, Dramas, And Deceptions Mar A Young Woman’s Wedding Day

In the Netflix dramedy Family Secrets, also known by its original Polish title Gry Rodzinne (Family Games), a young couple’s wedding day plays out over eight episodes full of flashbacks, family dramas, intermingling romantic affairs, and internecine friendship warfare. Will Katarzyna ever make it to the altar to marry Janek? And if that’s not his baby she’s carrying, whose is it? FAMILY SECRETS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A woman in full wedding regalia is running through a busy downtown pedestrian area, distracted and alone. She loses and reclaims a gossamer veil. She’s also pregnant. The Gist: That intersection Katarzyna, (Eliza...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CNET

More People Need to Watch the Trippiest Sci-Fi Gem on Prime Video

Enjoy movies that have you questioning the fabric of reality? I have one request... Stop scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
MOVIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Dascha Polanco
hypebeast.com

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer

A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Amazon Prime
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
TV & VIDEOS
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy