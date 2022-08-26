ok, there is just so much that's not correct in this "article" if you could call it that. and it shows desperation, the so called president is purposely spreading division and hate, what a joke of a leader, and should be embarrassed, like we are for having him as our president.
Yep by calling all Maga supporters semi fascists. Way to unite the country. Build back better is a lie. By the time he's done, there won't be anything left to build back.
The peoblwm with the democrats now is they claim to stand for justice and then teample all over it. Then claim oops or everyone just ignores and excuses because its democrat. As a Independent, I see more of the one sided and angry for not reason in the democrats. The student loan issue is one of the last things that I have shook my head at. He has not legal standing to do what he has done. It will probably be over turned and then people claim they were promosed will be mad but they have no right because the man that did what he has done has not legal right to do it. The trampling if Rights as in the Bill of Rights is another that will be challenged in the Supreme Court and be overturned. He won't be in office anymore but what it will do is taint the democrats even more. Honesty and Truthfulness along with decency has not been in the democrats party since Jimmy Carter. He was a terrible POTUS BUT HE IS HONEST TO THIS DAY. Keep trampling dems
Comments / 178