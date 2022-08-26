Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
No injuries reported after suspect fired shots toward officer, Houston police say
HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a group of males after one of them fired shots toward an officer, Houston police say. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Gulfton Drive. Police say the incident began when a security guard turned away a group of...
fox26houston.com
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - A man died and a woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road. Police say the man, 29, had multiple gunshot wounds and died at...
Click2Houston.com
Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
Man's body in early decomposition stages pulled from manmade lake in southeast Houston, police say
Police made the grim discovery on Tuesday, but it wasn't immediately known if foul play was involved, or how long the remains were there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Houston driver charged after crash into concrete pillar leaves passenger dead, police say
HOUSTON - A driver has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter following a crash on Wednesday afternoon that left a passenger dead, Houston police say. The suspect, Ahmad R. Davis, 43, was hospitalized after the crash. The identity of the 59-year-old man who died in the crash has not been released.
fox26houston.com
2 men arrested for double shooting over possible drug deal near Hobby Airport
HOUSTON - Authorities say two men were arrested for a double shooting near Hobby Airport over a possible drug deal that went sideways. According to the Houston PD Liquorian Robertson, 29, and Willie Gabriel, 28, were arrested and charged for the murder of Rogelio Montelongo, 29, and seriously injuring a woman over a possible drug deal that went sideways.
fox26houston.com
Man, 37, dies in hit-and-run crash on Houston's I-610; police search for driver
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a 37-year-old man dead. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of I-610 South Loop West. Police say the pedestrian was walking in an eastbound lane when a vehicle struck him,...
Woman in hospital after ex-boyfriend opened fire on her as she drove home, Houston police say
The woman's ex-boyfriend was standing on the sidewalk as he opened fire on the new couple in east Houston, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect shoots 2 sisters in Friendswood, later shoots himself 70 miles away, deputies say
The young women were just entering careers when someone shot them, family says. A man suspected in the shooting turned the gun on himself as deputies closed in.
fox26houston.com
Robber steals from a dozen Houston food trucks; violent crime down this year across city
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for the man seen on surveillance camera robbing several food trucks. Throughout the last month, police say the man on video has robbed at least a dozen food trucks across Houston. BACKGROUND: Houston police searching for suspect involved in at least 12 food truck...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
2 women shot in Friendswood neighborhood were sisters, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) — Two young women, whom authorities said were sisters, were shot when arguing with a man in a Friendswood-area neighborhood on Monday night, leaving one of them dead. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the other woman shot in the 4700 block of Backenberry was rushed...
thevindicator.com
Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO
It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
fox26houston.com
2nd suspect charged in Harris County boy’s drive-by shooting death
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a Harris County boy that is believed to have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity, the sheriff’s office says. Jalonie Ernest was charged with felony murder in the death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez, authorities...
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old killed in double shooting believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend who was out on bond, HCSO says
A teenager is now being remembered as a hardworking, kind-hearted, down-to-earth girl who cared a lot about her family after her life was taken on Monday night. Redha Sayed was an 18-year-old pharmacy technician who had just started college, her brother told KPRC 2. Redha was killed by gunfire Monday...
fox26houston.com
Teen dead, sister injured after Harris Co. shooting; possible suspect shot himself: sheriff
An 18-year-old woman is dead and her sister was hospitalized after a shooting in a neighborhood near Friendswood, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. According to HCSO, a possible suspect in the shooting was located hours later, but he shot himself as deputies approached his vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. Authorities confirm that he died at the hospital.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTER OF FRIENDSWOOD SISTERS SHOOTS HIMSELF IN WILLIS AS OFFICERS MOVE IN
Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD. Willis Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is now on the scene. They will be working the investigation of the Willis incident along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. None of the undercover officers discharged their weapons in the incident.
Robbery suspect dubbed 'Little Red Robbing Hood' strikes again at NW Houston bank, HPD says
In both instances, the suspect has given the tellers a threatening note and demanding cash. This time, he switched up his wardrobe.
Comments / 0