Galveston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
HOUSTON, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

2 men arrested for double shooting over possible drug deal near Hobby Airport

HOUSTON - Authorities say two men were arrested for a double shooting near Hobby Airport over a possible drug deal that went sideways. According to the Houston PD Liquorian Robertson, 29, and Willie Gabriel, 28, were arrested and charged for the murder of Rogelio Montelongo, 29, and seriously injuring a woman over a possible drug deal that went sideways.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

2 women shot in Friendswood neighborhood were sisters, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) — Two young women, whom authorities said were sisters, were shot when arguing with a man in a Friendswood-area neighborhood on Monday night, leaving one of them dead. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the other woman shot in the 4700 block of Backenberry was rushed...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton woman arrested after standoff with LCSO

It was a tense scene off County Line Road (CR 401) on Monday night as law enforcement engaged in a several-hour standoff with a Dayton woman. The incident began after a Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at 1449 CR 401 south of Dayton at the home of Claudia Carlton, 61, regarding an animal cruelty investigation over a reported dead donkey in the woman’s yard.
DAYTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE

FRIENDSWOOD, TX
fox26houston.com

2nd suspect charged in Harris County boy’s drive-by shooting death

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a Harris County boy that is believed to have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity, the sheriff’s office says. Jalonie Ernest was charged with felony murder in the death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez, authorities...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Teen dead, sister injured after Harris Co. shooting; possible suspect shot himself: sheriff

An 18-year-old woman is dead and her sister was hospitalized after a shooting in a neighborhood near Friendswood, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says. According to HCSO, a possible suspect in the shooting was located hours later, but he shot himself as deputies approached his vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. Authorities confirm that he died at the hospital.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTER OF FRIENDSWOOD SISTERS SHOOTS HIMSELF IN WILLIS AS OFFICERS MOVE IN

Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD. Willis Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is now on the scene. They will be working the investigation of the Willis incident along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. None of the undercover officers discharged their weapons in the incident.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX

