Charleston, WV

Portsmouth Times

River Days kicks off September 2nd

PORTSMOUTH – River Days, the longest running festival in Ohio, is celebrating its 59th year. The annual Labor Day Festival held in Portsmouth kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs until Sunday, September 4th. The festival will feature daily amusement rides, games, a vendor marketplace, and food trucks...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

UPDATE | Early morning crash clears

PUTNAME COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia 511 says the scene of the crash has cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: 09/01/2022 @ 6:25 A.M. PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Dispatchers in Putnam County say crews are on their way to a crash on I-64 Eastbound. It happened just after 6 Thursday morning...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Huntington lanes scheduled to close for traffic light replacement

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard are scheduled to close temporarily beginning on Tuesday for a traffic light replacement project. The temporary closure was announced Wednesday by the City of Huntington, and pertains to the northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th Avenues.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Semi crash to create major delays on interstate

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane in a construction zone along I-64 is closed Thursday as road crews assess damage to a barrier wall after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit. The incident occurred at about 8...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Body found in Ohio River in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said the body of a man was found in the Ohio River. The body was discovered about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the river at the 15th Street riverfront, police said. A person who was fishing found the body. The body has been sent...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Government Technology

ISP to Connect Nearly 20K Homes in Boyd County, Ky.

(TNS) — Roughly 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County are set to be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet, courtesy of Kinetic. The plan was announced Monday at the old courthouse in Catlettsburg, with a strong attendance from the public and members...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire

KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Woman killed in head-on crash in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning in Meigs County, investigators said. Ashley Sizemore, 36, of Syracuse, Ohio, was traveling southbound on State Route 7 when her vehicle crashed head-on with another vehicle traveling northbound, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Tractor trailers collide slowing I-64 traffic

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Traffic is at a standstill on busy Interstate 64 westbound in Kanawha County following a Wednesday morning crash involving two tractor-trailers. The wreck occurred near the Institute exit at around 11:30 a.m. All three westbound lanes are closed and are expected to be for “an extended period of time,” officials said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

