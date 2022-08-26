Read full article on original website
Portsmouth Times
River Days kicks off September 2nd
PORTSMOUTH – River Days, the longest running festival in Ohio, is celebrating its 59th year. The annual Labor Day Festival held in Portsmouth kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs until Sunday, September 4th. The festival will feature daily amusement rides, games, a vendor marketplace, and food trucks...
WSAZ
UPDATE | Early morning crash clears
PUTNAME COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia 511 says the scene of the crash has cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: 09/01/2022 @ 6:25 A.M. PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Dispatchers in Putnam County say crews are on their way to a crash on I-64 Eastbound. It happened just after 6 Thursday morning...
Dick Henderson Memorial Bridge to close temporarily for fireworks show
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, for the Nitro St. and Albans Labor Day fireworks display. During the closure the bridge will be open...
wchstv.com
National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration set for Sept. 10-11 in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration will be observed in West Virginia with two days of activities. The outdoor show will be held on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County. Seminars will for offered for everything...
Huntington lanes scheduled to close for traffic light replacement
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard are scheduled to close temporarily beginning on Tuesday for a traffic light replacement project. The temporary closure was announced Wednesday by the City of Huntington, and pertains to the northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th Avenues.
wchstv.com
The Dick Henderson Bridge to be closed for period Sept. 4 during fireworks display
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed for vehicular traffic for two hours Sunday, Sept. 4, for the Nitro and St. Albans Labor Day fireworks display. State highways officials said in a news release the bridge...
WSAZ
Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane in a construction zone along I-64 is closed Thursday as road crews assess damage to a barrier wall after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit. The incident occurred at about 8...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Transportation wins Regional America’s Transportation
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) earned a Regional America’s Transportation Award (ATA) at the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO) 2022 annual meeting in Biloxi, Mississippi. WVDOT won the Operations Excellence for the Oakwood Road RCUT project, which opened to traffic last summer.
wchstv.com
Body found in Ohio River in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said the body of a man was found in the Ohio River. The body was discovered about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the river at the 15th Street riverfront, police said. A person who was fishing found the body. The body has been sent...
Government Technology
ISP to Connect Nearly 20K Homes in Boyd County, Ky.
(TNS) — Roughly 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County are set to be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet, courtesy of Kinetic. The plan was announced Monday at the old courthouse in Catlettsburg, with a strong attendance from the public and members...
Crash knocks out power to thousands in Huntington
A crash in Huntington knocked out power to homes and businesses in the city's west end late Tuesday night.
wchstv.com
POLL: Which team do you think will win the Backyard Brawl - WVU or Pitt?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lots of smack talk is circulating as the West Virginia University Mountaineers get ready to take on rival Pitt. Eyewitness News wants to know which team you think will win Thursday in the Backyard Brawl. Take our poll below to voice your opinion. WVU faces...
WSAZ
I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire
KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
wchsnetwork.com
Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
wchstv.com
Huntington business helping those in recovery become productive members of society
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A non-profit called MOW Recovery is living up to its name, Making Outcasts Winners, by helping those recovering from substance use disorder mow their way into a future with possibilities. All 12 employees of MOW Recovery are in recovery, including Brandon Porter and Bobbye Guillory...
wchstv.com
Listening sessions scheduled for public's input on proposed Charleston sports complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three listening sessions have been scheduled for the community to provide feedback on a proposed multimillion-dollar sports complex in downtown Charleston. The city of Charleston and Kanawha County Commission said it wants to hear what the public would like to see in the proposed Capital...
wchstv.com
Paint Creek still sudsy after chemical spill; residents seek answers
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents in 36 homes along Paint Creek are still using bottled water a week after a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike spilled a chemical into the creek. The concerns stem from no one being able to tell the residents that their well...
wchstv.com
Woman killed in head-on crash in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning in Meigs County, investigators said. Ashley Sizemore, 36, of Syracuse, Ohio, was traveling southbound on State Route 7 when her vehicle crashed head-on with another vehicle traveling northbound, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
wchsnetwork.com
Tractor trailers collide slowing I-64 traffic
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Traffic is at a standstill on busy Interstate 64 westbound in Kanawha County following a Wednesday morning crash involving two tractor-trailers. The wreck occurred near the Institute exit at around 11:30 a.m. All three westbound lanes are closed and are expected to be for “an extended period of time,” officials said.
