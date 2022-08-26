ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego’s top things to do and events this Labor Day Weekend

Welcome to Labor Day weekend. Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Sept. 1 to through Sept. 4. You can also check out some of our latest San Diego guides, which are exclusive for Union-Tribune subscribers, to help you plan your weekend:. San Diego guides. Here’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

8+ Restaurants We Love to Dine at in Del Mar

From Sweet Treats to Elevated Italian Food, Here’s Where We Are Eating in Del Mar. Driving inland from coastal Del Mar, it’s hard to miss the sleek structures that comprise One Paseo. Home to retail shops, restaurants and more than 600 luxury apartments, One Paseo is a live-work-eat-entertain hub. With plenty of parking for visitors and high walkability for residents, it is easy to pop in for a bite, settle in for a remote-work lunch or bring friends together for drinks and dinner. The more than a dozen eateries include everything from breweries and bakeries to fast-casual lunch spots and upscale restaurants. Here’s our favorite places to chow down at this luxury lifestyle destination! One Paseo Del Mar.
DEL MAR, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Fun Places to Get a Drink in San Diego

San Diego is one of the premier tourist destinations in the United States. The lovely weather, beautiful beaches, and bustling bar scene make it a fun destination no matter what type of vacation you want. I visited San Diego recently and found myself drawn to the bar scene. Throughout my...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Coronado, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
CBS 8

Real estate agents say 'no' housing recession in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The real estate days are gone, where you once could offer $100,000 over the asking price, multiple offers, and two days on the market, according to real estate agents in San Diego. The housing market is cooling off and with higher interest rates. However, there's talk...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellemming.com

29 San Diego Date Ideas in 2022 (By a Local)

If you’re looking for some fresh and exciting San Diego Date ideas, then I’m here to help!. San Diego is an awesome city to meet someone new or keep a lasting relationship full of fun and excitement. The warm weather of America’s Finest City has fostered a thriving outdoor culture and lots of creative and unique San Diego activities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego

California firefighters battling blaze in San Diego. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A fire burned at least four buildings, including a home, and prompted evacuations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#San Diego Bay#Staycation#Camping Equipment
chulavistatoday.com

Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)

Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Go To The Movies For Just $3 On Saturday At These San Diego Theaters

Saturday, September 3rd is National Cinema Day, and many theatres are offering three dollar showings in San Diego. ABC 10 News says as part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the special low price of three dollars on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
CBS News

Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast

Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
townandtourist.com

25 Romantic Getaways in San Diego (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re planning a romantic getaway in sunny, San Diego, California, your options are exciting and plentiful. Known for being one of America’s finest destinations, this spectacular city offers outstanding views of the coastline and a mild climate. Couples looking to find a dose of paradise can always count on San Diego for all of that and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pugetsound.media

Checking Out – Carlo Cecchetto KFMB TV CBS8 San Diego

Sounds like it’s time for a little stress leave. Carlo Cecchetto Anchor/Reporter KFMB-TV CBS 8 & CW San Diego announces he is taking time off work and social media. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Where to Find $3 Movie Tickets in San Diego County for National Cinema Day

For one day only, thousands of theaters will be dropping their movie ticket prices for National Cinema Day, including dozens in San Diego County. On Saturday, Sept. 3, moviegoers across America can see a movie for only $3, regardless of the movie, showtime or format. There will also be exclusive trailers and sneak peeks shown in theaters on Sept. 3, according to The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
La Jolla

Home of the Month, 1912 Seaview Ave, Del Mar CA 92014

Herb Turner original design and build in 1970. Chic remodel makes this home the talk of Old Del Mar and all that lifestyle offers. Floor to ceiling windows welcome breath taking whitewater ocean views & the beauty of the outdoors. Celestial windows & interior covered patio make the home one with nature as the interior changes with the time of day. Designer finishes throughout, chef’s kitchen, guest bath steam all just steps to beaches and village. Serenity on the hillside makes this the ideal lock and go 2nd home or primary residence just perfect for entertaining.
DEL MAR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy