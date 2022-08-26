ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, IL

Carbondale Crisis holds webinar on opposition to abortion in Southern Illinois

Religious leaders and politicians gathered to discuss opposition to abortion in southern Illinois on Tuesday. Carbondale Crisis held a webinar to discuss taking action against reproductive health clinics planning to move to Carbondale and offer abortion services. Cassie Walden runs the Pregnancy Matters crisis pregnancy clinic, which does not offer...
CARBONDALE, IL
Shawnee College is offering special courses through its Truck Driving Program

The Shawnee Community College Truck Driving Program has two opportunities for those interested in earning a hazardous materials endorsement. Truck Driving Instructor Kelly Jennings will teach both of these courses, which will prepare students to obtain their hazardous materials endorsement through introduction to the hazardous materials regulations as defined in the Code of Federal Regulations.
ULLIN, IL
WSIU Almanac 8.30.22

In Elkville, Saluki Swim Club invites you to a dueling pianos show! Sat, September 17th from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM . See “Felix & Fingers” Dueling Piano Duo perform your favorite songs at Route 51 Brewing Company and Banquet Center. For questions, please contact Sarah Junk 618-830-4732.
ELKVILLE, IL

