Read full article on original website
Related
bringonthecats.com
3 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Darell Jones
NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 3:...
bringonthecats.com
2022 Kansas State Football Preview: Defensive Line
While the middle and back-end of the defensive units may have a bunch of questions, the defensive line for the Wildcats may be the most complete unit on the defensive side for 2022. This unit had the biggest changes in 2021 after the switch to the 3-3-5, and there were some growing pains, but by the middle of the season, and coupled with the emergence of Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the defensive front became a force. And a lot returns despite the graduation of regular starters/rotation guys defensive end Bronson Massie and nose guard Timmy Horne.
WIBW
K-State basketball adds two walk-ons
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Tuesday the additions of walk-ons Nate Awbrey and Peyton Ackerman to the Wildcat program for the 2022-2023 season. Awbrey will be a senior with one year of eligibility remaining while Ackerman will be a true freshman with the...
bringonthecats.com
3 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: RJ Garcia II
NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 3:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
K-State football reveals new game day features for fans
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the kickoff to the 2022 College Football season just days away, K-State Athletics announced the completion of several improvements to Bill Snyder Family Stadium and previewed the numerous game day experiences fans will be able to enjoy. The official Wildcats team shop now has an...
ESU’s Dalton Cowan hangs up the cleats
EMPORIA (KSNT)- Topeka native Dalton Cowan has decided its time to end his football career. The Seaman High School graduate was entering his redshirt senior year with Emporia State football. He received news recently that he had a concussion. This isn’t the first time he’s dealt with a concussion from on-field activity. He says because of this it’s time to call it a career.
WIBW
K-State STEM research could have large impacts on Kansas, Missouri
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study by researchers at Kansas State University could have a large impact on the STEM field in Kansas and Missouri. Kansas State University says education researchers from Kansas and Missouri have collaborated on a National Science Foundation-funded project that may have important impacts on the economic growth of their states.
WIBW
New need-based grant program offers to cover tuition at K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new grant program from Kansas State University will allow eligible Kansans to get an undergraduate degree with no in-state tuition paid out of pocket. Kansas State University says a new grant program will provide eligible students with an award to cover the in-state tuition remaining...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Kansas university ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s ‘The Best 388 Colleges’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.” The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial […]
WIBW
Lyon Co. DA receives police reports in alleged Emporia High football battery
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Official reports are now headed to the Lyon Co. District Attorney to decide whether or not to charge an Emporia High School football player and others after an alleged battery. KVOE reports that official police reports are now headed to Lyon Co. Attorney Marc Goodman after...
Kansas school settles with teacher in pronoun controversy
A Fort Riley Middle School teacher was awarded $95,000 in damages and attorney's fees after a lawsuit claimed her first amendment rights were violated.
Update: County attorney requests further investigation into Emporia football misconduct
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman has requested “further investigation” by law enforcement into alleged misconduct by members of the Emporia Football team. Goodman had said early Tuesday morning that he has case reports from the Emporia football investigation and it’s under review. This after allegations of misconduct surfaced concerning the Emporia […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
Grinter Sunflower Farms prepares for bloom season
The sunflowers at Grinter Sunflower Farms should be in full bloom by Labor Day weekend.
wibwnewsnow.com
USDA Meat Processing Grants Awarded To Five Kansas Businesses
Five Kansas operations are each receiving $200,000 from USDA through the department’s annual allotment of Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants. Among the projects, Schenker Family Farms of McCune will use their grant to expand their staging, loading, and cold storage areas in preparation for federal inspection, which would help them sell their specialty foods beyond their current consumer-direct channels. A similar project is planned for BD Meats of Yoder. Dieck’s of Clay Center and Circle P Processing of Waterville will both seek to add more processing capacity, thereby helping more local producers market their products. Finally, Overland Park-based OZ LLC will use its grant to modernize their facilities to not only expand their beef processing capacity, but also transport their product with a larger refrigerated truck.
WIBW
Construction set to begin on final stretch of Shawnee Co. trail system
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin on the final stretch of the trail system to connect Shawnee Co. parks. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the process to build the final 0.66 miles of trail to connect the trail system across the community is underway. It said a contract has been awarded to Kings Construction out of Oskaloosa to build a leg of the trail from SE 25th St. in Dornwood Park to SE 29th St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
plattecountylandmark.com
Evergy should be called Nevergy
Enjoying my weekly habit of reading the Landmark and getting some news about my “home” country. Two things caught my eyes this week. First, what is the deal with using crazy acronyms for companies and event facilities? Every time I read about the KC Chiefs stadium I wonder who was the “word master” that came up with GEHA for the stadium. Oh yes I know that naming rights for event facilities is BIG money, but GEHA? Every time I see that I want to yell “yea haw”!!!!
Kansas City-area woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting in July 2021 of her boyfriend, Ryan Wheeler, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge sentenced 27-year-old Katie L. Black to 17 years after she pleaded guilty...
Flash flood warning issued for portions of southern Kansas City area
Portions of southern Johnson County, Kansas, northern Miami County and northwestern Caas County in Missouri are included in a Flash Flood Warning through 6:45 p.m.
Comments / 0