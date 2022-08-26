On Saturday, one of the region’s longtime favorite bands celebrated its 25th anniversary with a reunion at the Tarara Summer Concert Series. Gonzo’s Nose was long one of the most in-demand bands in the region, but as the band members’ lives got busy with jobs and families, they decided to retire the band after one last show in January 2017. But for the band members, all of whom are classically trained musicians and friends, and some of whom make their livings performing today, it was too hard to step away completely. Now, Gonzo’s Nose shows are a rare and crowded experience, with the band only playing two or three shows a year.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO