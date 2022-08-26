Read full article on original website
Loudoun Residents Unite, Donate in Memory of Woodgrove Student￼
The Woodgrove High School community is rallying to support the family of Colette Baine, a 17-year-old senior who died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 27. Principal Sam Shipp announced the news to the community in an email to help her classmates deal with the loss. “A traumatic event can evoke a wide...
Purcellville’s Bush Tabernacle Closed for Renovations
The Bush Tabernacle is closed while the Town of Purcellville works to replace the floor in the historic building. The project is anticipated to take three months, through the end of November. Oak Ridge Commercial Construction was awarded the contract and funding was provided through Loudoun County’s Capital Improvement Program....
Middleburg’s Second Chapter Books Closing
Co-owners Kathy Jo Shea and Jilann Brunett are planning to wind down their Second Chapter Books store on Washington Street on Sept. 15, but plan to keep serving their faithful bibliophiles online. Members of the Town Council on Thursday thanked the pair for their long service to the community as...
Fill-the-Boot Returns to Loudoun
On Labor Day weekend, members of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System and the Loudoun Career Fire Fighters Association Local 3756 will hit the streets for the first time in years to “fill the boot” for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The fundraiser, which sees firefighters collecting...
Academies of Loudoun Announces Fall, Holiday Plant Sales
The Academies of Loudoun’s long-running fall plant sale will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Thursday, Sept. 15, with mums, pansies, ornamental cabbage and kale, trees and more available. The plant sale will be at the Academies of Loudoun, 42075 Loudoun Academy Drive. The sale will accept credit cards,...
New Series to Premiere in Loudoun Classrooms￼
Team Kentron, a new original Sci-Fi children’s series premiers in Loudoun County Public Schools this week. The series was created by A Place to Be music therapy working with Lindsay Orme, the coordinator for social and emotional learning for the school division. Tom Sweitzer, co-founder and creative director with...
Middleburg Leaders Celebrate Wolver Hill Easement
The Town of Middleburg and Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) last week issued a joint statement thanking Chuck and Stacy Kuhn, owners of JK Moving, for placing more 500 acres into permanent conservation easement. They said the easement placed on the Wolver Hill estate, immediately north of Middleburg’s boundary, will...
Equality Loudoun Hopes for Loudoun LGBTQ Center
Equality Loudoun has announced it hopes to build Loudoun’s first LGBTQ+ Community Center by 2027, and issued a call for partnerships and funding. The organization described the center as “a space where local LGBTQ+ community members and their allies would be able to gather in a safe and affirming environment that includes a recreational area, an employment resource area, an inclusive library, a food assistance pantry, an LGBTQ+ affirming medical partnership space, and a meeting area for local non-profits.”
Inova Loudoun Opens Advanced Lung Disease Clinic
Inova Loudoun Hospital has added an Advance Lung Disease Clinic to its Lansdowne campus, bringing some of its capabilities to treat complex lung diseases to Loudoun. New patients can now have their initial, comprehensive assessment and ongoing care at Inova Loudoun. More complex cases may still require follow-up care at Inova’s Advanced Lung Disease and Transplant Outpatient Clinic at the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus.
Leesburg Abduction Suspect Arrested in Newport News
The Leesburg man wanted in connection with an Aug. 19 assault and abduction case has been arrested in Newport News. According to the Leesburg Police Department, Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday with the assistance of the Newport News Police Department and the United States Marshals Service. He was held without bond at the Newport News City Jail on one felony count of abduction and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.
Loudoun WRC Marks Workforce Development Month
During September, Workforce Development Month, the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center will feature free, virtual and in-person events for job seekers and people who are thinking about changing careers. “Our annual celebration of September as Workforce Development Month will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person seminars for anyone looking for...
Letter: Douglas Stewart, Virginia Sierra Club
Editor: In regard to last week’s article, “Loudoun Transit, Alternate Transportation Focus in Long-Term Plan Draft”: If Loudoun is serious about providing more travel options for its residents, the county should act much more quickly to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety around its new Metrorail stations. In...
Loudoun Planning Commission Holds First Zoning Ordinance Hearing
The Loudoun County Planning Commission on Tuesday held its first public hearing on the county’s Zoning Ordinance overhaul—although crucial chapters of the new ordinance were not yet ready for the hearing. The new ordinance is the enforceable regulatory document that implements the policies and vision of the 2019...
Gonzo’s Nose Celebrates 25th Anniversary at Tarara
On Saturday, one of the region’s longtime favorite bands celebrated its 25th anniversary with a reunion at the Tarara Summer Concert Series. Gonzo’s Nose was long one of the most in-demand bands in the region, but as the band members’ lives got busy with jobs and families, they decided to retire the band after one last show in January 2017. But for the band members, all of whom are classically trained musicians and friends, and some of whom make their livings performing today, it was too hard to step away completely. Now, Gonzo’s Nose shows are a rare and crowded experience, with the band only playing two or three shows a year.
Leesburg Police Seek Video Footage after Suspicious Incident
The Leesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a Sunday night incident in which a juvenile was approached by a stranger in a car. According to the report, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Leesburg dispatchers received a report that a gray four-door vehicle had stopped alongside an 8-year-old juvenile as the juvenile was riding a bicycle in the parking lot in the Evans Ridge Apartments. The juvenile reported that the driver said to get into his vehicle. The juvenile fled on foot, and the suspect immediately left the area.
Coalition Assists Families of Those Killed in Kabul Airport Bombing
A year ago, on Aug. 26, 2021, 13 American servicemen were killed in the bombing at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport. The Leesburg-based Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes has established a special fund to support their families. Created with the contributions of an anonymous donor from Texas, the Grateful Nation...
Letter: Scott Pio, Loudoun County Republican Committee
Editor: There’s a lot of discord in Loudoun County these days. Almost all of it is driven by contentious national-level political and societal issues forced upon us by leftist, progressive Democrats. Over the last couple of years, Loudoun County citizens have pushed back on harmful policies that further divide...
Middleburg Council Issues Statement on Annexation ‘Disinformation’
The Town Council last week issued a formal statement seeking to refute a “disinformation campaign” in which some residents have “knowingly misled the public, spread falsehoods and untruths regarding the annexation concepts, the actions of Council, the mayor, and the Town government.”. The 2,200-word statement specifically addresses...
