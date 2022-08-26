Loudoun County is seeking input from the community about the process for providing public comment to the Board of Supervisors. Currently, people who sign up to speak during public comment periods at board meetings are typically given at least two minutes to speak, with the option to deliver comments in person or remotely. Supervisors are considering amending the county board’s Rules of Order to eliminate extra time allotted for non-English speakers, who are permitted to take twice as long to allow for them to speak as well as an interpreter. A vote on that change was delayed until after the board’s summer recess in August.

