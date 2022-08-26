Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Abduction Suspect Arrested in Newport News
The Leesburg man wanted in connection with an Aug. 19 assault and abduction case has been arrested in Newport News. According to the Leesburg Police Department, Joel Hernandez-Melendez, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday with the assistance of the Newport News Police Department and the United States Marshals Service. He was held without bond at the Newport News City Jail on one felony count of abduction and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Seek Video Footage after Suspicious Incident
The Leesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a Sunday night incident in which a juvenile was approached by a stranger in a car. According to the report, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Leesburg dispatchers received a report that a gray four-door vehicle had stopped alongside an 8-year-old juvenile as the juvenile was riding a bicycle in the parking lot in the Evans Ridge Apartments. The juvenile reported that the driver said to get into his vehicle. The juvenile fled on foot, and the suspect immediately left the area.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Residents Unite, Donate in Memory of Woodgrove Student￼
The Woodgrove High School community is rallying to support the family of Colette Baine, a 17-year-old senior who died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 27. Principal Sam Shipp announced the news to the community in an email to help her classmates deal with the loss. “A traumatic event can evoke a wide...
loudounnow.com
New Lovettsville Community Center Opens
The new Lovettsville Community Center is officially open. Local officials past and present gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning. The basketball court, fitness rooms and community rooms are now open to the public. Construction will continue on the parking lot and the old community center will be torn down over the next few months.
loudounnow.com
INMED Hosts Jamaican Delegation, Announces Leesburg Mobile Home Park Aquaponics Plan
Visiting dignitaries from Jamaica on Wednesday got a look at plans for a new aquaponics garden at the Leesburg Mobile Home Park, from Leesburg-based nonprofit INMED USA and developer and park owner David Gregory. Gregory purchased the park after a previous developer, with plans to displace the residents and redevelop...
loudounnow.com
Purcellville’s Bush Tabernacle Closed for Renovations
The Bush Tabernacle is closed while the Town of Purcellville works to replace the floor in the historic building. The project is anticipated to take three months, through the end of November. Oak Ridge Commercial Construction was awarded the contract and funding was provided through Loudoun County’s Capital Improvement Program....
loudounnow.com
Equality Loudoun Hopes for Loudoun LGBTQ Center
Equality Loudoun has announced it hopes to build Loudoun’s first LGBTQ+ Community Center by 2027, and issued a call for partnerships and funding. The organization described the center as “a space where local LGBTQ+ community members and their allies would be able to gather in a safe and affirming environment that includes a recreational area, an employment resource area, an inclusive library, a food assistance pantry, an LGBTQ+ affirming medical partnership space, and a meeting area for local non-profits.”
loudounnow.com
Coalition Assists Families of Those Killed in Kabul Airport Bombing
A year ago, on Aug. 26, 2021, 13 American servicemen were killed in the bombing at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport. The Leesburg-based Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes has established a special fund to support their families. Created with the contributions of an anonymous donor from Texas, the Grateful Nation...
loudounnow.com
Middleburg’s Second Chapter Books Closing
Co-owners Kathy Jo Shea and Jilann Brunett are planning to wind down their Second Chapter Books store on Washington Street on Sept. 15, but plan to keep serving their faithful bibliophiles online. Members of the Town Council on Thursday thanked the pair for their long service to the community as...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Douglas Stewart, Virginia Sierra Club
Editor: In regard to last week’s article, “Loudoun Transit, Alternate Transportation Focus in Long-Term Plan Draft”: If Loudoun is serious about providing more travel options for its residents, the county should act much more quickly to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety around its new Metrorail stations. In...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Seeks Comments on Public Input Process
Loudoun County is seeking input from the community about the process for providing public comment to the Board of Supervisors. Currently, people who sign up to speak during public comment periods at board meetings are typically given at least two minutes to speak, with the option to deliver comments in person or remotely. Supervisors are considering amending the county board’s Rules of Order to eliminate extra time allotted for non-English speakers, who are permitted to take twice as long to allow for them to speak as well as an interpreter. A vote on that change was delayed until after the board’s summer recess in August.
loudounnow.com
Rock Ridge High School Teacher Named Region 4 Teacher of the Year
Rock Ridge High School teacher Jordan Markwood has been named the Region 4 Teacher of the Year. Assistant State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elizabeth Schultz made the announcement during a surprise assembly Aug. 30 to an auditorium of his fine arts students. Maggie Miller, 16, a junior at Rock Ridge...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun WRC Marks Workforce Development Month
During September, Workforce Development Month, the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center will feature free, virtual and in-person events for job seekers and people who are thinking about changing careers. “Our annual celebration of September as Workforce Development Month will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person seminars for anyone looking for...
loudounnow.com
Inova Loudoun Opens Advanced Lung Disease Clinic
Inova Loudoun Hospital has added an Advance Lung Disease Clinic to its Lansdowne campus, bringing some of its capabilities to treat complex lung diseases to Loudoun. New patients can now have their initial, comprehensive assessment and ongoing care at Inova Loudoun. More complex cases may still require follow-up care at Inova’s Advanced Lung Disease and Transplant Outpatient Clinic at the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Scott Pio, Loudoun County Republican Committee
Editor: There’s a lot of discord in Loudoun County these days. Almost all of it is driven by contentious national-level political and societal issues forced upon us by leftist, progressive Democrats. Over the last couple of years, Loudoun County citizens have pushed back on harmful policies that further divide...
loudounnow.com
New Series to Premiere in Loudoun Classrooms￼
Team Kentron, a new original Sci-Fi children’s series premiers in Loudoun County Public Schools this week. The series was created by A Place to Be music therapy working with Lindsay Orme, the coordinator for social and emotional learning for the school division. Tom Sweitzer, co-founder and creative director with...
loudounnow.com
Middleburg Council Issues Statement on Annexation ‘Disinformation’
The Town Council last week issued a formal statement seeking to refute a “disinformation campaign” in which some residents have “knowingly misled the public, spread falsehoods and untruths regarding the annexation concepts, the actions of Council, the mayor, and the Town government.”. The 2,200-word statement specifically addresses...
loudounnow.com
Annual Girl emPower Summit Announced
The Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls will hold its annual Girl emPower Summit, at Northern Virginia Community College’s Loudoun Campus on Saturday, Sept. 24. In its third year, the leadership conference is designed by and for young women, seeking inspiration, collaboration and networking. All girls in middle and high school may register at no cost. Sophomore Mahsa Riar, the Summit chair and lead youth organizer, will host the event in person for the first time.
loudounnow.com
First Loudoun Planning Commission Zoning Ordinance Hearing Tonight
The Loudoun County Planning Commission tonight, Aug. 30, will hold its first public hearing on the county’s Zoning Ordinance overhaul, although not all of the new ordinance will be at the hearing because not all of it is ready yet. The new ordinance is the enforceable regulatory document that...
loudounnow.com
Dominion Proposes New Dulles-to-Arcola Transmission Line
Dominion Energy has unveiled the first of several accelerated projects to build new power lines and substations to accommodate growing demand from Loudoun data centers. The energy utility had faced a crunch on its capacity not to generate electricity, but to get it to new data center campuses. During an Aug. 8 earnings call, Dominion CEO Bob Blue said last year the industry’s growth accelerated significantly, driven by the number of data centers planned, their growing size, and their faster schedules to reach full capacity. Seeing that, PJM Interconnection, the company that coordinates power transmission in Virginia, revised its energy demand forecasts upward, triggering a warning from Dominion that it may not be able to immediately serve new data centers in parts of the county.
