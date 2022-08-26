Mayor Woodby said next state budget request will include $6.3 million for Tweetsie Trail expansion

Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board looking at exam exceptions, $16.4 million in ESSER projects
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County high school students soon may have an attendance incentive in a resurrected final exam exemption policy, on which the Board of Education is to vote Thursday night. In addition, the five-member board is set to vote Thursday on the spending of $16.4 in remaining available...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 31
Aug. 31, 1911: The Comet reported news with a dateline from Watauga and a date of Aug. 28. “Last Wednesday Drs. Cowan and Delaney, of Bristol, and Dr. Wallace, of his place, operated upon the tonsils of Wiley Blevins, son of James Blevins.”. Watauga is an incorporated community that...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins Commission approves $600,000 donation of Baby Doe settlement to drug-related causes
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted on two resolutions and approved donations totaling $600,000 from the Baby Doe settlement money the county received. Last month, the commission voted to give $400,000 of the settlement money to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, leaving approximately $1.2 million.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Drug Prevention observes Overdose Awareness Day
John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was going to be very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the new direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member of the department since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
Johnson City Press
Washington County officials take their oaths of offices
Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton had some fun with Chancellor John Rambo before he was sworn into office during a ceremony held at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center on Wednesday. Bailiffs produced a ladder for the sheriff to stand on to tower over the very tall judge. Moments later,...
Johnson City Press
New Carter County government officials sworn in
ELIZABETHTON — The Main Courtroom at the Carter County Courthouse was crowded on Wednesday, as friends and family gathered to observe the new members of the county government take their oaths of office. There were many new faces among the veteran members of the county officeholders, county commissioners, school board members and constables.
Johnson City Press
Residents invited to give input on Johnson City Parks and Rec master plan
Johnson City residents are invited to give their thoughts on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Comprehensive Master Plan at two meetings in September. The Comprehensive Master Plan will outline the department’s goals for growth for the next two decades. The input sessions will be held Sept. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center and Sept. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center.
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnson City Press
Breaking News: New industry joins Phipps Bend Industrial Park
SURGOINSVILLE– The Hawkins County Industrial Board announced that Symmco Inc. will invest $13.1 million to expand and locate new manufacturing operations to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The news was announced at a ceremony attended by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel mayor's decision prompts BMA to mull chain-of-command issues
MOUNT CARMEL — Who has the authority to make decisions for the town when the city manager is unavailable?. That was one of the topics addressed at Thursday's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting after board members discussed a resolution about the early dismissal of employees, which led to questions about the chain of command.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board to have work session, closed door session and voting meeting
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education will meet 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, to look at ESSER 3.0 or Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief projects and the agenda for the Thursday, Sept. 1 voting meeting. Both are open to the public. Meanwhile, a 4:30 p.m. work...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Schools get high marks in state value-added assessment
ELIZABETHTON — The latest results from the state testing system to measure student growth over the year were applauded by the leaders of the Elizabethton City School System. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment Systems measures student educational growth over a year and averages the individual results into an average for entire schools and school districts across the state. State results will be made available to the public on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Tri-Cities Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen 9-11 responders
BRISTOL, Tennessee – Area first responders and the public will converge at Bristol Motor Speedway to honor firefighters, police and other first responders who died in the 9/11 attacks. The eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at BMS – 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol,...
Johnson City Press
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
Johnson City Press
96th annual Appalachian Fair attendance up from last year
Last week’s Appalachian Fair saw a roughly 20% increase in attendance from last year, according to Appalachian Fair Manager Phil Booher. “That is a great turnout for us,” said Booher. “We were well pleased with the turnout.”
Johnson City Press
Homeless remembered in mid-day memorial
KINGSPORT - A bell was rung as names were called Wednesday. There were 51 names in all with 51 flags planted in the earth of Glen Bruce Park. They were the names of homeless people who had died in Kingsport over the last several years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Kingsport YMCA, Second Harvest accepting donations of nonperishable food this month
The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during Hunger Awareness Month is September. The YMCA will have food donation barrels set up in the YMCA Lobby beginning Tuesday, September 6 through the end of month.
Johnson City Press
JCPD investigates shooting in downtown Johnson City
Officers from the Johnson City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at 121 Spring Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation took place between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line for entry, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Sulphur Springs students learn how to dream with new CTE lab
Sulphur Springs Elementary has unveiled its new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Lab, in which the school’s principal says students will be able to engage in “fun learning.”. Through grant funding and support from STEM LD (Learning Design), thanks to Niswonger Children’s Foundation and East Tennessee State University,...
Johnson City Press
United Way hosting Overdose Awareness Day
The United Way of Greater Kingsport will be hosting its second annual Overdose Awareness Day Wednesday at the Kingsport Farmers Market. “Our whole community suffers from every fatal overdose,” District Attorney Barry Staubus said. “No only economically or financially, but from the senseless loss of a human life that was our loved one, family members, friend, neighbor or fellow worker.”
Comments / 0