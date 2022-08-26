ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know Before You Go: Fan Information & Initiatives for Opening Night at Truist Field Presented by Pepsi

Wake Forest Athletics Game Day Information | Wake Forest Football 2022 Yearbook | Buy Tickets. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest Athletics is committed to providing The Best Fan Experience in North Carolina inside all of its venues while ensuring that all fans have a great time in a healthy and safe environment. Wake Forest University has several gameday strategies, and health and safety protocols in place to ensure all fans have a great experience at Truist Field.
carolinablitz.com

North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape

Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

THEY DID IT!!

GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T went five sets after losing the first two for the second time in as many days. But unlike Friday, the Aggies not only completed the comeback with a win but also ended a 17-match losing streak to crosstown Division I rival UNC Greensboro (17-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13) at Fleming Gymnasium, Saturday.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Planking Traveler

The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North Carolina

I am grateful to have called Kernersville aka K-Vegas home for the past few years. After living in several other larger cities in NC, I have fallen in love with the small-town charm and local community here. It’s only a 15-20 minute drive to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point and gives you a feel of living in the country while still being close to everything you need. The downtown area is perfect for a stroll and has many wonderful small businesses to discover. It was hard to narrow down my favorite spots here so I’ll continue to update this post as I explore, but here are some must-see activities for you in Kernersville!
KERNERSVILLE, NC
My Fox 8

Sweet black kitten has energy and love to spare

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need some good luck in your life?. Well, this little black cat is just what you ordered! Juniper is three months old and he’s just beautiful. He’s all black but he has a few cute little white spots, too. He’s got loads of energy and he’s playful, curious and super sweet and affectionate with people.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. A&T student says internship helped him avoid homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made landing an internship nearly impossible for many college students, including N.C. A&T senior Terek Jones. “It was very hard,” he said. Employers have canceled their programs, and some are not offering them because of uncertainties caused by inflation. For Jones, an...
GREENSBORO, NC
