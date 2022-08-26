Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know AboutThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
Related
NC Central coach marks health of offensive line before Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC Central coach Trei Oliver sees a healthy offensive line as the key to his team's success beginning with the Duke's Mayo Classic. The post NC Central coach marks health of offensive line before Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Wake Forest director of player development Joe Hugley takes assistant coach position at ETSU
Coming from Maryland with an East-Coast background, Joe Hugley originally scoffed at going to East Tennessee State as a player looking to find a home in the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons at Central Connecticut State. “I ain’t going to ETSU,” Hugley said to himself, as told to me...
godeacs.com
Know Before You Go: Fan Information & Initiatives for Opening Night at Truist Field Presented by Pepsi
Wake Forest Athletics Game Day Information | Wake Forest Football 2022 Yearbook | Buy Tickets. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest Athletics is committed to providing The Best Fan Experience in North Carolina inside all of its venues while ensuring that all fans have a great time in a healthy and safe environment. Wake Forest University has several gameday strategies, and health and safety protocols in place to ensure all fans have a great experience at Truist Field.
Notre Dame OL Commit Sam Pendleton In-Depth on a Variety of Topics
247Sports’ Michael Clark made his rounds across North Carolina this week. One of those stops was to Reagan high school in Pfafftown, NC, to check in on class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Sam Pendleton. Pendleton is a 6-4, 305-pounder currently ranked as the No. 18 interior lineman in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA star gives North Carolina elementary schoolers a head start
Kids across the Triad are heading back to school, and some students in Guilford County get to walk through the doors with a new backpack full of supplies thanks to an NBA player.
carolinablitz.com
North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape
Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
Reidsville, August 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Reidsville Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Reidsville Senior High SchoolRockingham County High School.
ncataggies.com
THEY DID IT!!
GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T went five sets after losing the first two for the second time in as many days. But unlike Friday, the Aggies not only completed the comeback with a win but also ended a 17-match losing streak to crosstown Division I rival UNC Greensboro (17-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13) at Fleming Gymnasium, Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year. Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations. The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement,...
wfmynews2.com
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
‘American Idol’ winner hospitalized with unknown illness
Samantha Diaz, known by the stage name "Just Sam," documented her hospital stay on social media this week.
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North Carolina
I am grateful to have called Kernersville aka K-Vegas home for the past few years. After living in several other larger cities in NC, I have fallen in love with the small-town charm and local community here. It’s only a 15-20 minute drive to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point and gives you a feel of living in the country while still being close to everything you need. The downtown area is perfect for a stroll and has many wonderful small businesses to discover. It was hard to narrow down my favorite spots here so I’ll continue to update this post as I explore, but here are some must-see activities for you in Kernersville!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Fox 8
Sweet black kitten has energy and love to spare
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need some good luck in your life?. Well, this little black cat is just what you ordered! Juniper is three months old and he’s just beautiful. He’s all black but he has a few cute little white spots, too. He’s got loads of energy and he’s playful, curious and super sweet and affectionate with people.
WSLS
Centennial Celebration: The Wendell Scott Foundation holds first-ever charity ride through Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – It was a centennial birthday for the books, as hundreds of Buffalo Soldiers all over the nation flocked to Danville to celebrate the life and legacy of Wendell Scott. “This is my grandfather’s centennial birthday weekend,” Warrick Scott Sr. said. “He will be 101 on Monday,...
Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. A&T student says internship helped him avoid homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pandemic has made landing an internship nearly impossible for many college students, including N.C. A&T senior Terek Jones. “It was very hard,” he said. Employers have canceled their programs, and some are not offering them because of uncertainties caused by inflation. For Jones, an...
Statesville Record & Landmark
A dog lost, then found is a blessing after heartbreak of fatal crash in Winston-Salem
Heather Simmons’ head — and heart — were still racing Sunday afternoon following a frantic 24 hours. The shock of learning that she’d lost her only sister in a horrific crash on U.S. 52 early Saturday morning was still fresh. Beth Goins was only 30, a full life still ahead of her.
Triad neighbor's cable left out in the open for two years: 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Damian Vaughan is a fairly reasonable person. Vaughan doesn’t get upset if the grocery store is out of milk for one week, won’t scream and yell if his garbage can is the only one in the neighborhood not emptied on trash day, and won’t even make a fuss if a neighbor’s party went a bit too long and kept him up.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0