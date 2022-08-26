ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, NC

wfncnews.com

Makaila Coachman Amarian – Obituary

Makaila Amarian Coachman better known as Kayla by her loved ones… was 19 years old at her time of passing. Makaila was born on Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County Florida on April 27,2003 to a loving mother Stephanie Coachman who was in the Air Force and father Michael Coachman Jr..
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Katie Marshall – Obituary

Katie Blackwell Marshall, 88, passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Granville County, daughter of the late Betty Mae Hart Blackwell and Marvin Blackwell. Katie retired from Westinghouse in Raleigh and also Stein Mart. She was a member of the Wake Forest Eastern...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Julia Merritt – Obituary

Julia Woodard Merritt, 66, of Wake Forest passed away on Monday August 29, 2022. She was born in New Hanover County daughter of the late Hattie Mae Fields Woodard and Irvin Birtie Woodard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Clifton Merritt. She is survived by a sister,...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Thomas Baker Eugene – Obituary

Thomas Eugene Baker, 83, of Creedmoor passed away on Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022. He was born in New Castle, PA son of the late Thelma Gwin and Burt Baker. He was preceded in death by a sister Vicki Weiss and a brother-in-law, Doug Watson. Mr. Baker enjoyed spending time...
CREEDMOOR, NC
Youngsville, NC
wfncnews.com

Wake Forest Resident Robert Whitehead Recognized With the SAR Liberty Medal

Raleigh SAR Chapter Member Receives Medal for Service to New Members. Sons of the American Revolution members are the lifeblood of the organization. On August 20, the Sons of the American Revolution recognized Wake Forest resident and SAR Chapter Registrar Robert Whitehead with the award of the SAR Liberty Medal for his tireless work reviewing and preparing documentation for new applicants to the SAR.
WAKE FOREST, NC
