FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
wfncnews.com
Makaila Coachman Amarian – Obituary
Makaila Amarian Coachman better known as Kayla by her loved ones… was 19 years old at her time of passing. Makaila was born on Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County Florida on April 27,2003 to a loving mother Stephanie Coachman who was in the Air Force and father Michael Coachman Jr..
wfncnews.com
Katie Marshall – Obituary
Katie Blackwell Marshall, 88, passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Granville County, daughter of the late Betty Mae Hart Blackwell and Marvin Blackwell. Katie retired from Westinghouse in Raleigh and also Stein Mart. She was a member of the Wake Forest Eastern...
wfncnews.com
Julia Merritt – Obituary
Julia Woodard Merritt, 66, of Wake Forest passed away on Monday August 29, 2022. She was born in New Hanover County daughter of the late Hattie Mae Fields Woodard and Irvin Birtie Woodard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Clifton Merritt. She is survived by a sister,...
wfncnews.com
Thomas Baker Eugene – Obituary
Thomas Eugene Baker, 83, of Creedmoor passed away on Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022. He was born in New Castle, PA son of the late Thelma Gwin and Burt Baker. He was preceded in death by a sister Vicki Weiss and a brother-in-law, Doug Watson. Mr. Baker enjoyed spending time...
wfncnews.com
Wake Forest Resident Robert Whitehead Recognized With the SAR Liberty Medal
Raleigh SAR Chapter Member Receives Medal for Service to New Members. Sons of the American Revolution members are the lifeblood of the organization. On August 20, the Sons of the American Revolution recognized Wake Forest resident and SAR Chapter Registrar Robert Whitehead with the award of the SAR Liberty Medal for his tireless work reviewing and preparing documentation for new applicants to the SAR.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Tue, 30 Aug 2022 15:06:22 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 30 Aug 2022 15:06:22 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 1325 Loghouse St Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. One of the two crape myrtle trees had the dead branches trimmed. However, the tree to the left of the driveway also needs to have the dead branches removed.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Damaged garbage/recycling cart – Wed, 31 Aug 2022 17:49:28 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 31 Aug 2022 17:49:28 -0400: Damaged garbage/recycling cart at Address: 404 Deep Woods Trl Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Yard waste pickup broke handle to my yard waste bin. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Dead Animal Pickup – Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:53:09 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 31 Aug 2022 07:53:09 -0400: Dead Animal Pickup at Address: 10100 Ligon Mill Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587, USA. deer in the middle of the road on ligon mills rd. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Wed, 31 Aug 2022 14:18:11 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 31 Aug 2022 14:18:11 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) at Address: 3704 Song Sparrow Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Rating: 1. The grass and weed makes this area look bad. It’s overgrown and has not been managed in recent...
