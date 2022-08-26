ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Elizabeth “Pip” Rust Newcomb (1921 – 2022)

Elizabeth “Pip” Rust Newcomb, 101, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Heritage Hall. A graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville, Virginia. Pip was born on June 20, 1921, in Berryville,...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Town Talk: A conversation with Michelle Ross, Michal Ashby and Erin Rooney – Samuels Public Library – September Activities

In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Michelle Ross, Michal Ashby, and Erin Rooney from Samuels Public Library. Michelle is the Executive Director, Michal is the Youth Services Supervisor, and Erin is the Adult Reference Supervisor at the Samuels Public Library. Michelle, Michal, and Erin update us...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool closes for season

Due to a shortage of certified staff, the Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be CLOSED Saturday, September 3, Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5, 2022. Parks and Recreations, thank you for your understanding. The Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool is officially closed for the...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Local woman dedicated to helping dogs in need works to bring a happy ending to Scrappy and Jakita’s story

A dog may be man’s best friend, but for a dog in need, Carol Vorous is undoubtedly a dog’s best friend. Mrs. Vorous, a long-time library media specialist at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School in Front Royal, is well-known for her efforts to help dogs and their owners navigate tough times. Her Facebook page, “All Dogs Matter,” is often a resource for those who feel they have nowhere else to turn. A recent call regarding a bonded pair of chihuahuas abandoned in an apartment for several days prompted Carol to action.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Front Royal Town Council accepting resumes for vacant council seat

The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden; submitted on August 8, 2022, and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022, setting a date for a Special Election.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Samuels Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month

During September, Samuels Public Library will host Library Card Sign-up Month activities, including: weekly prize drawings for checking out materials and a month-long Reading Bingo for ages 0-18 featuring special grand prizes. The library will also celebrate its 70th anniversary as Samuels Public Library. It was renamed in 1952 after Dr. Bernard Samuels donated a building to house the library. To commemorate our platinum anniversary as Samuels Public Library, a special edition platinum library card will be available.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Suicide Prevention Ride and Awareness Event to be held in the area on September 18th

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month and to bring attention to this topic, Northwestern Community Services Board, along with local partner organizations, will have an inaugural Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event on Sunday, September 18. The purpose of this event is to come together as a community to show support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide and to let individuals know that there are resources with whom to reach out and connect when in need.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
Happy Cat Month Adoption Event at the Winchester SPCA

Give a homeless kitty a second chance! Adopt an adult cat for just $30 at the Winchester SPCA, located at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601. We’re open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and weekends by appointment. This special adoption event runs throughout September and is open to approved adopters for cats over 6 months.
WINCHESTER, VA
WCHS vs Culpeper – Girls Volleyball – September 6

WCHS vs Hedgesville – Varsity Football – September 2. Joins us on Friday, September 2, 2022, when the Warren County High School Varsity Football team takes on Hedgesville High School. Catch the pre-game action starting at 6:30 pm. Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE here on...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Carleigh Baugher – a Winner at Second Place in Little League World Series Softball Division Home Run Derby

Legendary University of Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant is attributed with the observation that “Winning isn’t everything, but it sure beats anything that comes in second.” Royal Examiner decided to ask Carleigh Baugher how she felt about that after returning to Front Royal and Warren County having placed second nationally in the Softball Division of the Little League World Series Home Run Derby in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
WARREN COUNTY, VA

