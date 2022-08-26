Read full article on original website
Romberg, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Romberg, 74, of New London, Wisconsin, passed away on August 30, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Mary Ann was born July 27, 1948 to Joseph J. and Dorothy R. (Nelson) Lesinski of St. Louis, MO. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in St. Louis. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy, Frontenac, Mo in 1966. She attended classes at University of Missouri St. Louis.
Hanson, Mark
Mark C. Hanson passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his home. He was born August 8, 1952 in Appleton, WI; son of Erwin and Dorothy (Rohloff) Hanson. Mark grew up on the family farm on Railroad Grade Road in Weyauwega, WI. He graduated from high school in 1970 from Fox Valley Lutheran in Appleton. After high school, he started his life long career working in concrete construction. He owned and operated Hanson Concrete Construction and was a partner in M & M Construction. He ended his working years assisting Star Dairy. Mark loved the small town of Weyauwega and would help anyone if he had the means and opportunity to do so. He will be deeply missed by all of his loving family and many friends.
Potato Day at Waupaca Depot
Historical society, library event slated for Sept. 10. It’s nearly time for the potato harvest, and the Waupaca Historical Society and Waupaca Area Public Library are marking the time with a Potato Day program at the Depot. Potato Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday,...
McDonald named to Waupaca School Board
Molly McDonald is the newest member of the Waupaca School Board. She was appointed to the board Aug. 22 to fill Mark Polebitski’s vacant seat. Seven people applied for the position. The successful candidate needed to be nominated by a board member, then at least four members needed to...
Driver charged with felony OWI
Quinn M. Wendt, 19, Appleton, is charged with three counts each of causing injury while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, OWI causing injury and operating while suspended with minors in the vehicle. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Hillside Road in...
Waupaca hosts volleyball quad
Three area volleyball teams kicked off their season Aug. 23 at a quadrangular at Waupaca High School. Waupaca, Weyauwega-Fremont and New London faced each other and Green Bay East. Waupaca and Weyauwega-Fremont have matches scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1. Waupaca will open its North Eastern Conference schedule at Wrightstown at...
I-S hosts cross country meet
Winneconne and Freedom won boys’ and girls’ championships, respectively, Aug. 30 at the Thunderbird Invitational cross country meet at the Iola Winter Sports Club complex. Iola-Scandinavia’s Charlie Vater won his second straight race, as he crossed the finish line in 16:04.1 to win the boys’ race.
Doing business, preserving history
A business in a downtown landmark has a new owner. Luke Schwiesow is the proprietor of W.J.Doran, the plumbing and hardware store on 225 Jefferson St. He took over the business from Wally Doran who will be 91 years old in September. Doran ran the business since 1964 and the...
Peterson joins BABA Hall of Fame
Gordy Peterson’s playing days with the Scandinavia Vikings only lasted a few years. However, his involvement with the team has lasted a lot longer. Peterson is one of four people inducted into the Badger Amateur Baseball Association Hall of Fame Aug. 28. His induction ceremony was held before the Vikings advanced to this year’s Grand Championship with a 10-4 win over Clintonville.
Moving forward in New London
Planning Commission approves site plan, seeks public input on comprehensive plan. The city’s Planning Commission approved the site plan that First State Bank submitted for the new corporate headquarters it plans to build in downtown New London. At the commission’s Aug. 25 meeting, City Zoning Administrator David Vincent said...
Contractor selected for storm damage work
The Hortonville Village Board selected a roofing contractor and moved forward with an ongoing insurance claim at its Aug. 4 meeting. A storm that dumped a swath of large hail on the area April 12, caused an estimated $294,000 in damages to municipal roofs and exterior fixtures. Village Administrator Nathan...
