Raleigh SAR Chapter Member Receives Medal for Service to New Members. Sons of the American Revolution members are the lifeblood of the organization. On August 20, the Sons of the American Revolution recognized Wake Forest resident and SAR Chapter Registrar Robert Whitehead with the award of the SAR Liberty Medal for his tireless work reviewing and preparing documentation for new applicants to the SAR.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO