Both head coaches compared Friday’s season-opening Seckman vs. Valle Catholic football game to a heavyweight fight. But according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, the Jaguars were the only heavyweight on the field in Ste. Genevieve, tagged with their new Class 6 designation. Valle, a Class 1-sized school (2021 enrollment: 104) continues to fight well above its weight in Class 3, thanks to MSHSAA’s complicated competitive-balance formula.

HERCULANEUM, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO