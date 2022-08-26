A St. Louis man was injured Tuesday, Aug. 30, in a one-car accident on I-55 south of Hwy. Z in Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:20 a.m., Logan M. Declue, 28, of St. Louis was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang south on the interstate and while overtaking another vehicle, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, struck the inside guardrail and then crossed over both lanes and struck the outside guardrail before overturning down an embankment, the report said.

