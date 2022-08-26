Read full article on original website
James E. Hayes, 96, Arnold
James E. Hayes, 96, of Arnold died Aug. 30, 2022, in Festus at one of his son’s home. Mr. Hayes worked as a building contractor. He served in the Army and was a member of the Arnold VFW. Born Aug. 24, 1926, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Ruth (Skellett) and Charles Hayes.
Emma Passmore, 23, Hillsboro
Emma Passmore, 23, of Hillsboro died Aug. 26, 2022, in Hillsboro. Ms. Passmore loved animals. She enjoyed singing and playing instruments. Born Aug. 12, 1999, in Mercer, she was the daughter of Kevin and B.J. Passmore of Mercer. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her partner: Cole...
Billie R. Vancil, 90, Union
Billie R. Vancil, 90, of Union died Aug. 26, 2022, at the Union Care Center. Mr. Vancil was a member of Teamsters Local 600. He was a member of Oak Hill Free Will Baptist Church and a former member of First Free Will Baptist Church in De Soto. He also was a volunteer with the Helping Hands Ministry. Born July 9, 1932, in Malden, he was the son of the late James and Gerta (Taylor) Vancil.
Calendar of events Sept. 1-8
Bingo, 10:30 a.m., Arnold Eagles, 1725 Jeffco Blvd. Doors open 8 a.m. Call 636-282-0415. Arts and crafts, 10-11:30 a.m., Quad Cities Senior Center, 221 Bailey Road, Crystal City. Call 636-937-8333. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Cost: $6 members, $7...
Gene Paul Bequette, 85, Festus
Gene Paul Bequette, 85, of Festus died Aug. 26, 2022, at his home. Mr. Bequette, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was a retired quality manager after 41 years with McDonnell Douglas (later Boeing). He was a member of Masonic Lodge 119 in De Soto, American Legion Post 253 in Festus and the Festus-Crystal City Conservation Club. A third-degree black belt in judo, he taught self-defense classes at Jefferson College and taught Hunter Safety Education courses for 25 years for the Missouri Conservation Department. He was born Dec. 18, 1936, in Flat River, the son of the late Grace Almira (Bloom) and Fred Johnson Ferdinand Bequette.
Vicky “Rene” Kincade, 63, Festus
Vicky “Rene” Kincade, 63, of Festus died Aug. 25, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Kincade was born Oct. 28, 1958, in St. Louis, the daughter of Juanita (Rankin) Crafton of Festus and the late Elford Crafton. In addition to her mother, she is survived...
Mary Lee Baker, 90, Festus
Mary Lee Baker, 90, of Festus died Aug. 29, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Baker was retired from GM as an autoworker after 33 years of service and was a member of UAW Local 25 and the Mississippi River Eagles. She was born Aug. 19, 1932, in Warsaw, Mo., the daughter of the late Alice ( Kelley) Wallace and Elton McBay.
Gerald “Jerry” Schneider, 74, De Soto
Gerald “Jerry” Schneider, 74, of De Soto died Aug. 16, 2022, at his home. Mr. Schneider was a Vietnam War veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1968 to 1970. He later worked as an over-the-road truck driver. Born April 24, 1948, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Bette and William Schneider.
Festus Fire chief gets the boot
Festus Fire Chief Travis Wood was fired Monday, Aug. 29, after just more than five months in the job, city officials reported. “Mayor (Sam) Richards terminated (Wood’s) employment with the city of Festus this morning,” City Administrator Greg Camp said that day. He would not release any other...
St. Louis man hurt in crash in Pevely
A St. Louis man was injured Tuesday, Aug. 30, in a one-car accident on I-55 south of Hwy. Z in Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:20 a.m., Logan M. Declue, 28, of St. Louis was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang south on the interstate and while overtaking another vehicle, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, struck the inside guardrail and then crossed over both lanes and struck the outside guardrail before overturning down an embankment, the report said.
Arnold man and Wentzville woman hurt in crash west of Arnold
An Arnold man and a Wentzville woman were injured in a four-vehicle accident Monday, Aug. 29, at Old Hwy. 21 and Lions Den Road west of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:50 p.m., Aniston J. Boxx, 18, of Arnold was in a westbound 2007 Dodge Caliber and...
Fenton man, boy hurt in crash near Arnold
A Fenton man and boy were injured Sunday, Aug. 28, in an accident at Romaine Creek Road and Caleb Crossing north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:20 p.m., Kevin D. Strange, 62, of Fenton was driving a westbound 2007 Toyota Yaris when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole and then a tree, the report said.
Turnover turns game in Valle's favor; Fox wins at home
Both head coaches compared Friday’s season-opening Seckman vs. Valle Catholic football game to a heavyweight fight. But according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, the Jaguars were the only heavyweight on the field in Ste. Genevieve, tagged with their new Class 6 designation. Valle, a Class 1-sized school (2021 enrollment: 104) continues to fight well above its weight in Class 3, thanks to MSHSAA’s complicated competitive-balance formula.
Motorcycle stolen from House Springs home found damaged
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office recovered a motorcycle the day after it was reported stolen from outside a home in the 6000 block of North Lakeside Drive in House Springs. The 1979 Kawasaki KZ650, valued at about $1,800, was returned to its owner, authorities reported. The victim told investigators...
Thieves ram cars into Festus medical marijuana dispensary but fail to get in
Festus Police are investigating an attempted burglary at the Star Buds Medical Marijuana Dispensary early on Aug. 29 when the would-be thieves crashed two cars into the building at 1168 Gannon West Drive, Chief Tim Lewis said. The owner of the business called Festus Police at about 3:55 a.m. to...
Rezoning part of Baisch retirement plans
Bruce Baisch said a simple rezoning is another piece in his retirement puzzle. Baisch appeared before the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 11 to ask that a 2.04-acre lot he owns off Hwy. 67 south of Festus carry a single zoning classification – large-lot residential. Part of the property, which includes a single-family home, is zoned non-planned community commercial.
Arnold Police seek charge against woman for allegedly defrauding a man
Police have arrested a 27-year-old Florissant woman who reportedly used a fake Wells Fargo account to buy a pickup from a man outside the Arnold Walmart, 2201 Michigan Ave. The woman was supposed to pay the man $57,000, but she allegedly provided him with fake bank account information, Arnold Police reported.
