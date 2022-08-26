Mark C. Hanson passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his home. He was born August 8, 1952 in Appleton, WI; son of Erwin and Dorothy (Rohloff) Hanson. Mark grew up on the family farm on Railroad Grade Road in Weyauwega, WI. He graduated from high school in 1970 from Fox Valley Lutheran in Appleton. After high school, he started his life long career working in concrete construction. He owned and operated Hanson Concrete Construction and was a partner in M & M Construction. He ended his working years assisting Star Dairy. Mark loved the small town of Weyauwega and would help anyone if he had the means and opportunity to do so. He will be deeply missed by all of his loving family and many friends.

WEYAUWEGA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO